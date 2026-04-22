In the wake of the US piratical seizure yesterday of a China-bound Iranian tanker, carrying $200m worth of oil, in the Indian Ocean, the US has effectively provided Iran an incentive to begin to seize any of the hundreds of equivalent tankers now caught in the Gulf so as to guarantee itself a continuing supply of fuel (well, it hardly needs that) and the value of whatever the US steals. In the case of the Tifni, the US has stolen Chinese money and can expect a different kind of retaliation from that source.

Up to 30 Iranian tankers have reportedly exited the Gulf in recent days.

The notion, as suggested in some places, that the US, in an unusual play at cleverness, thinks it is hitting at China by forcing it to redirect Chinese naval forces from the Strait of Taiwan, is ridiculous. The departure of three, five, ten or twenty Chinese ships from the Strait of Taiwan in no way depletes the strength of China’s hand over its own territory, Taiwan which, we should always remember, depends on trade with China. As of early 2026, mainland China (including Hong Kong) remains one of Taiwan’s largest trading partners, though its share has shifted due to supply chain diversification. In 2025, China and Hong Kong accounted for 26.6% with the United States surpassing it as the top export market at 30.9%. Ver 20% of Taiwan’s imports come from China. Total two-way trade, therefore, keeps China in a major, albeit decreasing, position.

Trump says he has extended the ceasefire indefinitely but that the US will sustain the blockade until Iran comes up with a “proposal” of some kind, a proposal that he assumes would include such things as the complete opening of the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s giving up of its stocks of enriched uranium. Notice that essentially, and in all honesty, there is very little difference between what Trump now wants and the position as it stood before the US and Israel launched their second major unprovoked attack on Iran within the space of a year. Because the Strait of Hormuz was then open, and there has always been a solution to the issue of enriched uranium since this was a feature embedded within the JCPOA which Trump scuttled during his first term.

Trump’s new position does give him and the US armed forces more breathing space to regroup and rearm. Even most US sources now acknowledge that Iran’s missile strength is still very considerable and, for all the US knows, Iran has been augmenting that strength during the war with its own underground production facilities and aid from Russia or China or both. Trump’s new position also gives Iran more breathing time. It gives the US some kind of advantage over China against which China can retaliate in countless ways, including complete cessation of the supply of militarily essential rare earths. It also gives plenty of time for provocations, misjudgments and accidents that could easily trigger World War Three.

The notion of an extended “ceasefire,” as anything associated with Trump would suggest, is also nonsensical if it means, as it seems to mean, that Israel can continue to murder Lebanese citizens and seize Lebanese territory, and can continue to seize Iranian ships on open seas or ships heading for or departing from Iranian ports, and if Trump can bring an end to this nonsensical “ceasefire” and replace it with aerial warfare or ground operations at any time.

There are reports, and I am unsure at the moment what weight to give them, that Kushner and Witkoff are expected to visit Moscow soon to discuss both the Ukraine and the Iranian conflicts. If so - and for the moment it is debatable - I think this is a sad commentary on the state of Russian diplomacy. There are no conceivable grounds that would justify continuing Russian connivance with these ghouls who regularly assist the US exploit negotiations for the purposes of war and murder.

In the meantime we hear commentator Gilbert Doctorow, on the basis of his scrutiny of Russian popular media express the view this morning in interview with Judge Napolitano that Putin is in trouble, that the Russian public is tired of the constant Russian mainstream media celebration of the “cult of personality” that surrounds Putin. This is in the context of a war in Ukraine that after four years seems to continue interminably, and which seems never to respond with teeth to the numerous Western provocations in direct collaboration with or secretely behind Ukraine and other acts of violence against Russian targets, against its nuclear triad and against Putin himself. The Russian public is highly respectful and admiring of Iranian courage resilience in the face of imperial aggression, and Doctorow says this puts Putin’s caution with respect to Ukraine in a poor light.

I would note, in the meantime, that Russia faces a fresh source of trouble in talk from Moldova that, with EU backing, Moldova will send a force to expel Russian peacekeepers from pro-Russian Transnistria. Russia has vowed to respond. It is occurring at a moment of growing tensions, as I have posted here recently, between Ukraine and Belarus, possibly leading to a further build-up of Russian forces in Belarus in preparation for an invasion of Ukraine (a scenario which seems to run against the tenor of Doctorow’s comments above). In the meantime, Russia is threatening Germany that it will deprive Germany of its “secret” source of Russian oil by closing off supplies to Germany via Kazakhstan. This would be a form of retaliation against Germany’s hosting of drone-production facilities on behalf of Ukraine. Doctorow’s comments might encourage us to consider whether this is further evidence of Russian preparation and readiness for a war with Europe.

(These are developments of considerable importance. I will be updating during the day).