The critique of European policy with respect to the conflict with Russia over Ukraine finds Europe guilty for its long-term connivance with the US in attempting to use Ukraine as a proxy for West (with the specific purpose, as indicated in the 2019 RAND report on Extending Russia - or, in other words, fragmenting the Russian Federation). This has been pretty much in evidence since the collapse of the Soviet Union and with particular force since the US-instigated and EU-supported coup d’etat in Kiev in 2014.

The critique is particularly penetrating on the issue of how Europe’s policy remained constant even as it supported and amplified measures by the US to distance Europe from cheap sources of Russian energy in favor of dependence on US LNG, something that activated or at least reinforced trends towards de-industrialization of some of Europe’s best-known centers of industrial production, especially in Germany. Europe’s voluntary acceptance of a much costlier energy regime, coupled with high expenditures on furnishing Ukraine with weapons, even as the US itself reduced its direct involvement, have constituted a severe strain on Europe’s economy.

UK Foreknowledge

With respect to the first critique, we have new evidence presented in a recent post by Kit Klarenberg (see below):

His article refers to an investigation published in April in Declassified UK exposing how in the mid-1990s, senior British political and military officials were well-aware that NATO expansion into Central and Eastern Europe “would provoke [the] Russians,” and likely trigger all-out war over their very “real” concerns. A declassified March 1995 Foreign Office memo noted “there was a widespread psychological and intellectual perception in Moscow that NATO was a real threat.”

This preceded invitations to join NATO in 1997 to Czechia, Hungary, and Poland and, in 2004, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. British Defence Intelligence had previously prepared a NATO enlargement study specifically forecasting how these countries joining could trigger war, and an alliance military operation launched via Article 5 of the NATO treaty in response. Yet UK prime ministers John Major and Tony Blair explicitly pledged in person to Kremlin officials that NATO wouldn’t “move up to Russia’s borders,” even though a secret 1996 policy paper made clear Britain was committed “to enlarge NATO to the East,” even if “Russian acquiescence is not possible.”

Concerns about NATO enlargement coincided with the crisis and fragmentation of Yugoslavia, another Western geopolitical goal. The CIA assessment at this time was that while the US could not mortgage its Yugoslav policy to Russia, Washington should probably work harder at consulting Moscow before new policies are established. The Agency sought to explain “why Russian unease over Western policy toward Serbia may well lead to a veto of [UN Security Council] resolutions on the use of force.” The CIA reported how the Russian government had “grown increasingly concerned about the possible use of force against Serbia,” before outlining “five driving forces behind the concern.”

“However, the CIA - and White House, and NATO - took for granted that in a unipolar world of unchallenged and unchallengeable US global hegemony, the notion Russia had any sphere of influence in the world, and interests outside her own borders, should not be taken “very seriously” in policy planning considerations - if at all. The West’s casual disregard for Moscow’s clearly-stated red-lines and obvious concerns became significantly ingrained, and turbocharged, with the March - June 1999 bombing of Yugoslavia.”

The bombing had taken place without UNSC authorization but based on an interpretation of NATO’s “humanitarian” obligations. In reaction to NATO’s illegal 78-day-long bombing of Yugoslavia, which killed thousands and violently disrupted daily life for millions, there was widespread shock in Russia that NATO had resorted to military action in the face of direct Russian opposition. And although NATO tried to reassure Russia and China that Yugoslavia would not constitute a precedent, it soon did so, as in Libya.

“Undeterred, the alliance continued getting bigger, with British military and intelligence figures at the forefront of this push. Chief among them was Chris Donnelly, a longtime Ministry of Defence apparatchik elevated to NATO in 1989, just in time for the collapse of the Warsaw Pact and Yugoslavia.”

Klarenberg’s article goes on to show that the expansion of NATO was not uniformly welcomed by the countries that were sucked into it but often bitterly opposed (he cites NATO polling from 2011 that suggested that less than 20% of Ukrainians supported joining), and that NATO was constructed, essentially, as a counter to the weakness of individual European member armies operating separately.

Is Germany “De-Industrializing”

On the second issue of critique of European policy namely, German “de-industrialization,” the evidence suggests that there is indeed a real and important transformation taking place in the German economy, one that can be described as de-industrialization even though this is hardly true of every dimension of the economy. The temptation to exaggerate may distract attention from continuing profound strengths. Germany is not entirely deindustrializing, therefore, but its foundational heavy industry is contracting permanently.

The German economy is indeed navigating a severe structural crisis. But while traditional heavy industry is shrinking, economists debate whether this constitutes terminal deindustrialization or a painful transition toward high-tech manufacturing and services. After years of economic sluggishness, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth projections have been repeatedly downgraded. Manufacturing output has been shrinking since 2022, with industrial production retreating to levels seen in 2005.

Manufacturing today accounts for approximately 18% to 20% of Germany’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), depending on the specific valuation metrics (such as gross value added versus total output) used. This notably exceeds the broader European and global averages. Broadly, the entire industrial sector (including construction and energy) makes up about 23% to 28% of the national economy. Machinery, motor vehicles (automotive), fabricated metals, and electronics/electrical equipment dominate manufacturing output. Compared to other major economies, Germany maintains a uniquely large industrial footprint. For context, manufacturing represents about 11% of GDP in France and around 17.5% in the United States

Major pillars of the German economy—including automotive giants like Volkswagen and Mercedes, as well as suppliers like Bosch and Continental—have announced significant workforce reductions and capacity cutbacks. The export-driven economy is squeezed by a combination of factors: higher domestic energy and raw material costs, surging competition from cheaper Chinese capital goods, and trade-disrupting US tariffs. Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s administration shifted to a massive borrowing and investment drive, pushing the budget deficit up to stimulate infrastructure, defense, and localized business growth.

While the volume of traditional manufacturing and the number of factory jobs are falling, value-creation and productivity in specialized sectors (such as aerospace, defense, pharmaceuticals, and medical technology) remain healthy. Although traditional manufacturing roles are shedding jobs, the most prominent employment growth is occurring in knowledge-intensive and high-skilled service sectors like IT, technical research, and green tech.