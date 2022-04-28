Critically Reading NATO-Russian War (11)
End of human existence is SO worth it if we can punch Putin on the nose!
1. Glenn Greenwald on Russia-Ukraine: What about border dispute justifies US risking annihilation of the planet
Is it worth annihilation?
2. All because Putin interfered in the 2016 elections (not)
Durham team argues 'strong intersection' between Christopher Steele work, Sussmann alleg…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Empire, Communication and NATO Wars to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.