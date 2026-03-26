According to a recent report from the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), US forces are facing critical shortages in key missile interceptors and munitions due to high demand in Ukraine and the Middle East, with stockpiles for systems like Patriot missiles reportedly at 25% of necessary levels.

This sets strict limits to US battle plans in its aggression against Iran without adding significantly to the risks that US forces would otherwise have to face if ships had to move closer to shore, especially in the event of any further escalation of weapons supply and other aid from Russia and China. The obvious implication, therefore, is that the longer the war persists, the more dangerous it becomes for the US, and that beyond the mid-May to June period the more existentially precarious, perhaps, for Western imperialism. This in turn invites more serious speculation as to whether the US might ever be required to listen to Iranian demands (e.g. for reparations, the shutting down of US military bases in the US).

A major caveat is that a war that degrades everyone could still leave a degraded US in hegemonic status relative to the rest, but the “rest” would surely include a strengthened Russia, not to mention a China that will likely not be much directly damaged (except, and this is hardly unimportant) in terms in climate change as a result of a reversion to coal in China itself and in other Asian countries, notably India). Indeed, a weakening of Asian economies such as Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines and, of course Taiwan (which the US still officially recognizes as part of a unified China) may require these countries to resume and strengthen more productive relations with China.

For the moment, the pressure on the US to act sooner rather than later (e.g. in terms of ground offensives) is immense. If these are to be truly effective then they will make enormous demands on the weapons stockpiles of the coalition, and the period to exhausting these stockpiles will be shorter. Further, a trajectory of attack that focuses on such concepts as the taking of Kharg island runs the risk that the US is distracted from the kinds of geopolitically strategic military activity in which is well practiced to much more chancy endeavors such as hand-to-hand fighting on invaded islands (something the US was careful to avoid in Venezuela).

According to RUSI analysis and recent reports, the industrial base struggles to keep up, taking up to 5 years to replace used missiles, while adversaries, notably China, control critical material supplies, complicating replenishment. Weapons categories affected include:

Patriot missiles: Widespread use against Russia and in the Middle East has significantly depleted inventory, raising concerns about the ability to defend against future threats.

Naval and Strike missiles: The US is facing a 20-year deficit in certain munitions, including Tomahawk missiles, which could take years to replenish.

Production Lag: The US defense industrial base is struggling to transition from post-Cold War reductions, with Iran producing offensive weapons faster than the US can build interceptors. Other considerations include the economic logic of Western arms capitalism which sets greatest store on very expensive, high-maintenance, technologically advanced weapons systems, offering huge profit margins per unit, at the expense of more conventional, less expensive, cheaper and much less profitable weapons.

Supply Chain Problems: China controls over 80% of necessary materials like tungsten, as well as gallium and germanium, which are essential for producing defense hardware.

Causes of low stockpiles include multiple years of low procurement and underinvestment in production facilities have left the US unable to swiftly meet increased demand. The conflict in Ukraine, coupled with security needs in the Middle East, has resulted in high-intensity use of systems like artillery, stingers, and Patriot missiles. The Pentagon’s global munitions tracker has at times forced pauses in shipments to Ukraine to manage low supplies. While investments are being made to increase production, the risk remains that current stockpiles are too low for potential long-term conflicts.

Oil prices today have resumed an upward trend. Price rises will accelerate problems of energy supply, increase oil revenues to Russia and Iran (unless the US manages to stage a successful takeover of Kharg island - fraught with risk, for multiple reasons), interfere with the supply of many critical commodities - including fertilizer - worldwide, and increase the costs of the war to the US (at least $30 billion so far and probably much higher when the calculus factors in such things as the loss of Iraq to the West outside of Iraqi Kurdistan, and the US position in Erbil seems increasingly problematic) and to any Gulf countries that decide to participate in US operations against Iran.

These latter include, very likely, the UAE and Saudi Arabia which, by so doing, will likely accelerate the rate of Iranian strikes on their own energy production facilities. Saudi Arabia is banking on the hope that the cost to it of war damage to its production facilities will be outpaced by the rate of increase in the price for its oil, assuming it is able to continue to export oil by pipeline to export terminals on the Red Sea, a strategy which depends dangerously on the assumption that these pipelines will remain immune to Iranian attack or to Houthi attack from Yemen (in the event that at some point, perhaps at the point of a US land invasion, the Houthis will abandon their truce with the Saudis and begin to attack Saudi energy facilities). The choice of UAE alignment with the US plunges another dagger through the heart of the BRICS, of which it is a member and towards which Saudi Arabia itself was itself moving until recently.

Higher energy prices pit Asian customers in more intense competition with Europe for oil which must ultimately push Europe, however recalcitrantly, back towards dependence on Russian oil which in turn enhances Russian capacity to fight a war in Ukraine and support another in Iran (through Tajikistan, and even, some reports say, Azerbaijan). Higher energy prices can be scarcely less problematic for Israel which is increasingly looking over-extended as it bombs Iran, suffers Iranian hits on its own facilities, fights Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and threatens to annex southern Lebanon at least up to the Litani river, and sees a degradation to its positions in Iraq vis-a-vis pro-Iranian Shia Iraqi militia.