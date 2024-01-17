Critical Links to NATO Wars, December 30 to January 16 (in progress)
Censorship, Intelligence, Media and Propaganda
Fake Intellectuals Working For Think Tanks Funded By the Arms Industry Are Driving Support For War After War After War
China
WHY I BELIEVE WHAT I BELIEVE ABOUT THE CHINESE REVOLUTION
Empire
Argentina
One month of the Milei presidency in Argentina
Ecuador
ECUADOR IN CRISIS: A COUNTRY BROKEN BY NEOLIBERALISM
Ecuador Crisis
Financing NATO Wars
William Hartung, Disarming You
Globalism
Oxfam report: A devastating indictment of monopoly power and inequality
HOW NEOLIBERALISM WEAKENS ECONOMIES AND FUELS ALTERNATIVE SYSTEMS
THE END OF GLOBAL LEADERSHIP
The Young Global Leaders of the Davos World Economic Forum (WEF)
NATO War with China
Prof. John Mearsheimer : Who Is the US Enemy: Russia or China?
NATO War Against Everyone
Defense Secretary: UK in Pre-War’ Phase With Several Nations
NATO War with Iraq
Washington’s Continuing Contempt for Its Iraqi ‘Ally’
NATO-Israel War with Palestinians
What really happened in Israel on Oct. 7? w/Max Blumenthal | The Chris Hedges Report
UN Says ‘Providing Aid Across Gaza Almost Impossible’ as Famine Nears
GLENN GREENWALD: BIDEN SHREDS THE CONSTITUTION AND GOES TO WAR IN YEMEN
Trudeau denounces International Court of Justice case exposing Israel’s genocide in Gaza
Israel Dismisses Genocidal Intent as ‘Random Assertions’
NATO War with Iran
War Propaganda Intensifies as US Mainstream Media Calls for War on Iran to Stop the “Axis of Resistance”
NATO War with Russia Over Ukraine
UKRAINE WAR INCREASINGLY SEEN AS ‘FOUGHT BY THE POOR’, AS ZELENSKY RAISES TAXES AND PROPOSES STRICT MOBILISATION LAWS
Why accepting the partition of Ukraine may be necessary
BEN ARIS: WEST MOVES CLOSER TO SEIZING CBR’S FROZEN $300BN OF RESERVES
NATO War with Yemen
Bypassing Parliament: Westminster, the Royal Prerogative and Bombing Yemen
With Attack on Yemen, the US Is Shameless: ‘We Make the Rules, We Break the Rules’
The US/UK attack on Yemen and the global eruption of imperialist war
Empire Bombs Yemen to Protect Israel’s Genocide
Ukraine
The War Has Reined In Ukraine’s Oligarchs, at Least for Now
