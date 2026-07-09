It was good to hear a colleague, Christian Vukasovich, catalog evidence in our recent WMD podcast (episode 4) of growing intolerance among young Americans for the complicity of the US political and legal system in the abuses of AIPAC lobbying, Gaza genocide, the attacks on Palestinians and illegal seizure of land in the West Bank, and the Zionist “greater Israel” agenda that is being perpetrated without meaningful Western resistance across southern Lebanon, southern Syria and in the aforementioned Palestinian territories.

I shall be looking out for evidence that this change of sentiment led, first and foremost by the younger generations, including many younger candidates for political office in the November elections, will have a substantial effect on US policy any time soon.

For the moment, I suspect, we have seen only the opposite namely, the total unwillingness on the part of the US to withdraw US weapons and aid from Israel even though Israeli stubbornness is a major cause of the current breakdown of the MOU in the context of the Iranian crisis (and its potential to inflict significant harm on the global economy), along with the absence of good faith on the part of the West in acknowledging Iranian authority over the Strait of Hormuz. We should note in passing the full-throated applause in Ankara earlier this week for new US attacks on Iran from none other than the current Secretary General of NATO, Mark Utte, a former Dutch prime minister.

In Europe, the continuing crackdown on dissent against growing EU and European and NATO authoritarianism and aggression - a black stain that has been spreading for over a decade now - is every day more manifest.

The official narrative about political oppression in Europe, even as the European Parliament cries out loudly against what it claims are instances of oppressive human rights in other parts of the world - especially, of course, those countries that European neocons consider to be their enemies and competitors, would prefer that we look only at examples of “democratic backsliding.” This stance exposes an extraordinary level of hypocrisy and determined resistance to self-understanding.

European leaders profess to see “democratic backsliding” in instances such as Hungary under the government of former prime minister Viktor Orban which had used targeted tax audits, severe legal restrictions, and smear campaigns to marginalize “independent NGOs.” A great many of the latter are funded from Western sources such as the IS government-funded US National Endowment for Democracy, a primary instigator for pro-Washington regime change antics - as we have also seen in Georgia, and as we saw at the time of the coup d’etat on the Maidan in Kiev in 2014.

This reminds us that current European authoritarianism is rarely expressed as luxuriously as in its attempts to smear or disappear any elements in Europe that are critical of Europe’s war with Russia over the proxy Ukraine. Europe’s long-term ambition here is to restore European imperial privilege, even in the potential absence of a US protective umbrella, by breaking up and distributing among European members not so much the territories of today’s Russian Federation themselves (which would be very unfashionable), but the privileges of access for Western capital to the mineral and other sources of wealth of the pygmy polities that would be the product of this break-up - a policy helpfully outlined just the other day by Europe’s de facto foreign minister, Kaja Kallas, an Estonian.

More generally, across Europe, governments have increasingly deployed disproportionate force and restrictive legislation against activists. Notable examples include blanket bans and police crackdowns on pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Germany, criminalization of Palestine Action in the UK, and the forceful clearing of student encampments in Sweden. In nations like Germany and France, various legislative changes - including new citizenship laws and anti-separatism measures - have increasingly been utilized to criminalize and scapegoat specific refugee, immigrant, and minority communities.

In Germany and the UK, several pro-Palestinian organizations, Jewish peace groups, and individual activists have had their bank accounts abruptly closed or frozen by major financial institutions like Berliner Sparkasse and Barclays, often without clear explanations or recourse. State authorities in several Western European nations have used anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws to strip advocacy groups of their charitable status, effectively blocking their ability to process donations or maintain banking access. In the UK, climate and anti-war activists have received unprecedented, multi-year prison sentences under the Public Order Act for organizing peaceful disruptions and marches. Activists and public figures in Germany, France, and the UK face criminal prosecution, heavy fines, and potential prison time for using specific slogans, carrying signs, or organizing demonstrations that authorities classify as inciting hatred or supporting banned organizations. Police forces across Western Europe have increasingly utilized pre-emptive detention laws to arrest and hold key organizers before a planned protest can even take place.

Specific, documented legal cases from the UK and Germany illustrate the escalation of state prosecution and counter-terrorism legislation targeting pro-Palestinian and anti-war activists in Western Europe.

A landmark case at Woolwich Crown Court marked the first time the UK government successfully applied counterterrorism sentencing parameters against direct-action political protesters. Four activists linked to the group Palestine Action - Charlotte Head, Leona Kamio, Fatema Rajwani, and Samuel Corner - were tried for a 2024 break-in at a Gloucestershire factory owned by Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest private weapons manufacturer. Although the jury convicted the defendants of criminal damage rather than explicit terrorism offenses, the prosecution argued that the action carried a “terrorism connection” designed to coerce the government. The judge agreed, issuing severe, unprecedented prison terms ranging between 5 and 8 years. Beyond the multi-year prison terms, the court placed the activists under 15 years of mandatory terrorist notification requirements upon release. Human rights groups have condemned the ruling as a dangerous escalation that functionally criminalizes political dissent.

In Germany, authorities have pivoted toward high-security trials and organized-crime frameworks to prosecute anti-war sabotage. In the “Ulm” case, five activists (Daniel Tatlow-Devally, Zo Hailu, Crow Tricks, Vi Kovarbasic, and Leandra Rollo) went on trial at the high-security Stammheim court in Stuttgart. They were arrested following a September 2025 raid on an Elbit Systems site in Ulm, which caused roughly €1 million in property damage. Rather than standard trespassing or property damage charges, the Federal Prosecutor invoked Section 129 of the German Penal Code, formally indicting the defendants for “membership in a criminal organization” (Palestine Action Germany). Section 129 is traditionally reserved for mafia syndicates or violent extremist networks. Defense attorneys and civil liberties observers point out that the use of a high-security tribunal, prolonged pre-trial detentions, and structural criminal organization charges represent a highly disproportionate effort to suppress political protests.

In the 2025 case of the Staatsräson Deportation Orders State suppression has also expanded into immigration law via the weaponization of Staatsräson - Germany’s political doctrine establishing the security of Israel as a fundamental pillar of the German state. Berlin authorities ordered the forcible deportation of four foreign residents (Cooper Longbottom, Kasia Wlaszczyk, Shane O’Brien, and Roberta Murray). [None of the individuals had prior criminal convictions. They were ordered to leave the country strictly for participating in peaceful pro-Palestinian demonstrations, including a sit-in at Berlin’s central train station and a campus occupation at the Free University Berlin. The state explicitly cited Staatsräson to bypass standard criminal trial procedures, utilizing administrative deportation laws to expel foreign-born dissidents without a jury conviction.

The criminalization of anti-war dissent in the UK and Germany has structurally altered the legal landscape for political activists, moving from traditional civil policing to severe statutory bans, criminal-syndicate frameworks, and counter-terrorism measures.

The UK has systematically rewritten its protest laws through successive pieces of legislation—including the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022, the Public Order Act 2023, and the Crime and Policing Act 2026. Together, these acts have effectively criminalized non-violent, disruptive civil disobedience.

The Public Order Act of 2023 created broad criminal offenses for tactics historically central to peace movements. Being “locked on” (attaching oneself to an object, building, or person) or merely possessing materials intended for locking on now carries a prison sentence. Under Section 7 of the Act, interfering with “key national infrastructure” - which was expanded via regulations to explicitly shield the life sciences and defense sectors - carries a penalty of up to 12 months in prison. This statutory shield directly targets anti-war blockades at munitions factories. Section 11 of the 2023 Act allows police officers to carry out suspicion less stop-and-search operations within designated protest zones. This authority is paired with the Crime and Policing Act 2026 under which senior police commanders are legally required to consider the “cumulative impact” of recurring protests. This permits preemptive, blanket bans on ongoing anti-war vigils or weekly marches in the same locale, strictly on the grounds that they disrupt local commerce or community routines.

Unlike the UK’s focus on physical disruption, Germany has primarily weaponized speech laws (Volksverhetzung - incitement to hatred) and its domestic intelligence apparatus to suppress and criminalize anti-war and pro-Palestinian advocacy.

The political doctrine of Staatsräson (stating that Israel’s security is a foundational pillar of the German state) has been integrated into the legal code. The phrase “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” has been formally classified by the Federal Ministry of the Interior as a symbol of banned organizations like Hamas or Samidoun. Publicly uttering or displaying it triggers immediate arrest, heavy fines, or prosecution for “approving criminal offenses” or “inciting hatred.”

The federal prosecutor has begun applying Section 129 of the German Penal Code - a statute historically reserved for organized crime rings, the mafia, or armed militant groups - against non-violent direct-action networks. This allows the state to deploy invasive surveillance, wiretapping, and high-security trials against anti-war groups.

Germany’s domestic intelligence agency, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) issued an official dossier labeling the broader Palestine solidarity movement as “extremist.” This administrative designation gives police and prosecutors the power to treat mainstream anti-war expressions as national security threats. The BfV dossier formally classified common cultural icons as extremist markers. The agency designated the classic cartoon character Handala (a universal symbol of Palestinian refugee status) and visual depictions of a sliced watermelon matching the geographic outline of the region as extremist symbols that supposedly deny Israel’s right to exist. Local authorities, particularly in Berlin, have instituted operational protest rules that ban speech in specific languages. Police have repeatedly shut down demonstrations and arrested activists for delivering speeches or chanting slogans in Arabic, enforcing ad-hoc mandates that restrict all public assembly speech exclusively to German or English.