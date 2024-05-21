US Counter-Revolution

The main current targets of Washington’s counter-revolutionary strategy to head off the emergent new but natural world order of multi-polarity are, of course, Ukraine (together with “pro-democracy” meddling efforts in countries such as Georgia and Armenia), the Middle East (where the Empire colludes with Israel in the destruction of Gaza, and, with Israel, prepares for war with Iran, Lebanon, Syria and possibly Iraq, while containing growing resistance in Egypt and Saudi Arabia), and China (where the main points of conflict are, first and foremost, Taiwan, South China Sea and Pacific islands, with “pro-democacy” meddling in countries such as Thailand and Myanmar).

The place of Africa in this counter-revolutionary struggle is becoming more important by the day, as countries of the Sahel region increasingly reject French and US imperial influence, while an attempted coup this week in the Congo may suggest a potential new US front. Security forces killed the coup's leader, U.S.-based Congolese politician Christian Malanga, and three others. Around 40 others were arrested. At some point we must integrate the seriously declining situation in Sudan into this narrative.

The main brake to Washington’s counter-revolutionary effort is the hardening alliance or partnership between Russia and China. With the exception of a brief period of disaffection in the 1960s, Chinese relations with Russia have always been fairly good, despite a very long shared border of 4,200 kilometers. The ties today have become very strong, as it is now accepted in Beijing that the collective West is set upon a trajectory of control from which it offers no off-ramp. Trump’s indication in 2016 of interest in improving relations with Russia were sabotaged by the Clinton campaign’s manufacture of the phoney “Russiagate” hoax, which made it impossible for Trump to do anything other than to escalate tensions with Russia, China and, for good measure, Iran. This pairing condemns to failure the aspiration of the collective West to contain China by means of potential naval blockade. Not only does China today have a much stronger fleet, one that compares well, numerically, with that of the USA, while China has much greater ship production capability, but it can move whatever goods it needs for import and export over land borders with Russia.

The case of Iran is particularly fraught at the moment because, of course, of the deaths of the President and Foreign Minister in a helicopter crash two days ago. These deaths must be added to what is already a very dangerous confluence of forces, but the deaths in themselves may not matter that much. Iranians are at pains to say that the helicopter crash was not the result of sabotage. This could be because it would be embarrassing for them to admit to such vulnerability, but factors pointing towards a genuine accident include the fact that the helicopter itself was very old. Nonetheless it was clearly a strategic blunder on the part of the Iranians to have two such prestigious positions together in one helicopter, to have put them on an old machine (they were flying back from a cooperation meeting in Azerbaijan), one that had been originally purchased from the USA, and to have flown in difficult weather conditions over dangerous terrain. A new foreign minister will be appointed; the replacement of Raisi requires elections and it is not impossible that elections will have a polarizing force dividing conservatives and potentially pro-western liberals, perhaps creating new opportunities for Western meddling to instigate or reinforce separatist, religious and gender agitations. But the key leadership role and focus for continuity in Iran continues to be that of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei.

The possibility that senior judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) will accept the recommendations of its chief prosecutor Karim Khan for the issue of arrest warrants against Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu and defense minister Yoav Gallant, along with warrants for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader in Gaza, Mohammed Deif, the commander of the Qassam Brigades, its military wing, and Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas political bureau, is a clear signal that Western hegemony and the preferred human rights dramas that it exploits, is crumbling.

The warrants have already been denounced by US and Israeli governments and some other governments of the US vassal network, exposing for the entire world the deep complicity of both parties in a program of genocide that will also very likely be condemned by the International Court of Justice (ICJ). In the short term it may provoke even more egregious Israeli depravity but in the long term fissures have been opened that run back to the ruinous decisions of 1948 that gave nationstate status to one group living on the territory of Palestine but not to the far more numerous group of Palestinians also living on that territory. Given the impracticalities of the “two state solution” supposedly advocated by the US despite the fact that as currently articulated it would leave Palestinians in a highly disadvantageous and vulnerable position vis-a-vis Israel, a real solution must require a root-and-branch historical revision. The fissures already run deep through the United Nations and may crack open even further, putting more pressure on the Global Majority to urge upon the UN a fundamental reform process. The decision of the ICC to serve warrants on both Israeli and Hamas leaders as though both were equally culpable enrages Israel which wants to believe that its killings of Palestinians is fit retribution for its narrative of the events of October 7th, and yet smothers the reality of a seventy year occupation against which the oppressed should be justified for rebelling (even though there is no denying that its tactics of invading another country and taking hostages were nonetheless war crimes).

On the same day comes permission from the United Kingdom’s High Court for Julian Assange to appeal against extradition to the United States. The British judges were contemptuous of the assurances given by US officials regarding the protection of Assange’s rights during a potential trial. Assange is still in prison and a date for appeal will likely be set in a matter of several months, nor is it at all certain that he will win the appeal. But once again the ruinous hypocrisy of the US establishment has been exposed and the world has been reminded of US war crimes in Iraq even as Biden sides with Israel over genocide.

The Battlefields

At the beginning of May, Zelenskiy called for a further 90-day extension of martial law. Since he was still the so-called “legitimate” leader of the country (in as far as the product of a coup can be legitimate) at the beginning of May it can be argued that the 90 days extension of martial law, with Zelenskiy himself being the authority for that extension, buys Zelenskiy a little more time. But when this period of martial law ends in August, Zelenskiy will no longer be legitimate, nor will his call for a further extension in August. So far as Russia is concerned, Zelenskiy is now a legitimate target for state violence and Russia is expected to launch a major nationwide drone and missile attack on Ukraine.

A big Russian strike is expected in the Sumy region between Kharkiv and Kiev. 12 Tu-95s, 13 Tu-22M3 bombers have been identified at the Olenya base. Russia has hit a major concentration of Ukrainian forces south of the border at Cherniv. It has also hit a major drone operation center in the Kharkiv border town of Ivashky. There is fierce fighting sround Lyptsi. Russia has taken the villsges of Zelene and Neskuchne. In Vovchansk, there are reports that Russia now controls 30% of the settlement and 60-70% or more of the section north of the Volcha river. Russia has captured Starytsia to the west.

In the Kupyansk area, Russia is advancing on both Stelmakhiivka and Miasozharivka and is advancing on Makiivka. Near Lyman, Russisa is moving west of Dibrova.

Russia has reportedly seized control of Bilohoriivka, giving it an opportunity to march on Siversk, perhaps by way of Hryhorivka, and its forces have also reportedly entered the settlement of Spirne. These developments will ease the way for Russisn advances on Verkhnokamianske, Novoselivka, Vuhledar, Rolzdolivka, Fedorivke and Pereizne.

In the Chasiv Yar area there are many conflicting reports but the most likely reality is that Russia has entered the microdistrict and that fierce clashes are occurring there, while Russia advances on Kaklynivka to the north with a view to attacking Chasiv Yar from that location, and from the German Forest to the south. Russian forces also now control 60% of the settlement of Klishchiivka, and are fighting for the hill south of the settlement, while also diminishing the gap between Klishchiivka and Ivanivske.

Around Avdiivka Russia is advancing northeast of Keramik towards Oleksandropil, and might advance on Valentynivko and Niu-York. Russia is moving west from Berdychi. It has taken Netailove and Umansk but still needs to advance on Yasnobodiivka. Further south Russia has almost finished taking over Paraskoliivka and is moving on Kostyantynivka. Russia has penetrated the south of Starymaiorske and the southern farmlands of Urozhaine. In Robotyne Russian forces continue their clearing operation between Staromaiorske and Verbove, while in Krynky, Russian forces have cleared the Ukrainian foothold at Krynky.