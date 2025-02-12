Crisis in West Asia

Trump has many times now confirmed that his intention is for the US to “acquire” or to “take” Gaza, and to push out the Palestinians to Jordan and Egypt. Jordan and Egypt have so far said they will refuse to take in the Palestinians. To this, Trump simply retorts that they will take in the Palestinians.

Trump has previously said that Saudi Arbia could encompass a Palestinian state.

How might Trump’s statements on Gaza affect the Gaza ceasefire, which is currently looking very precarious? If Hamas leaders take Trump seriously then they must conclude that there will be a return to fighting, and that the ceasefire has very little life left in it.

Trump has been saying, in response to a Hamas delay to the next hostage release next Saturday and min contradiction to the conditions of the ceasefire, that Hamas must return all hostages by noon on Saturday, February 15 and that if they do not then all hell will break loose.

I, for one, interpret this to mean that Israel will have received the green light from Trump to proceed towards the extermination of up to two million Palestinians, putting to evil effect the benefits of Biden and Trump-supplied 2,000 pound bombs.

It is impossible to say at this juncture whether Hamas at this point would be intimidated, produce the hostages and surrender, or just how brutal the Israeli reaction might be if the hostages are not released, nor how quickly the Israeli reaction might evolve, or whether the threat of extermination would be sufficient to get Jordan and Egypt to relent in time to prevent mass death or to persuade other Arab and/or Muslim nations to take some form of remedial or even aggressive reaction (I don’t really expect that they will but maybe we are a close to a point where they must).

In his meeting today (February 11th), King Abdullah of Jordan has told Trump that Egypt and other Arab nations expect to present a proposal to the United States - he indicated this would be in the context of some form of Arab delegation to the USA. This would be some time after February 15, and perhaps the announcement would be sufficient to stay the hand of the Trump administration and that of Israel. Egypt on Sunday announced it would host a summit of Arab nations on February 27, so presumably the Arab delegation to the US would take place towards the end of this month.

In this as in many other matters currently, curious analysts appear to pitch their views of Trump somewhere between imbecility and supreme intelligence, on the one hand, and between sociopathic insensibility to benign good-doer on the other. I incline towards the left on both variables.

On the matters of both West Asia and on Russia, I consider him shockingly ignorant. Since intelligent people do not make important decisions without informing themselves, and without informing themselves on the basis of knowledge from all relevant sources, then Trump is not, by definition, intelligent. Since benign good-doers are at the very least moved by the sufferings of others and are, at the very least, desirous to remedy their (or their country’s) own previous errors of judgments and bad deeds and would never even consider treating such matters as genocide and mass death lightly then, by definition, Trump is not a benign good-doer.

How Will Hamas React?

We don’t know. We wait to see. On Monday, Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for the Al Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing, announced the next planned release of three Israeli captives, scheduled for Saturday, would be “postponed indefinitely.”

Since Hamas has delayed the next hostage release, I am inclined to think they wish to signal their belief that Israel is already responsible for many violations of the ceasefire agreement. They have already said that if the forces of occupation do not respect the ceasefire then they must bear responsibility for “complications or delays.” I notice that Caitlin Johnstone just now cites Israeli news outlet Maariv to the effect that according to the IDF itself, Hamas has not been guilty of any ceasefire violations up to this point.

Hamas also will take the view that Trump’s Saturday deadline is itself a major violation. They might respond to Trump, however, with conditions, which could include a commitment by all parties to the ceasefire, perhaps even to a permanent ceasefire and a commitment by Trump to rescind his plans for the US to expel Palestinians and to seize Gaza, and for all parties to negotiate a final outcome for the future governance of Gaza.

Issues of Governance

Practically none of this will be of interest to Israelis, most of whom want to see Palestinians out of Gaza. The extremists do not even favor a continuation of the ceasefire. Nor is it forseeable that Israel can identify any future for Palestine that would allow governance under Hamas or, for that matter, self-governance of any kind.

The chances of a lasting agreement are slim. Hamas, seeing this, may very well decide simply to prepare for war. But because they know that the Arab world is meeting later on in February it is not unlikely that they will decide to say or to do nothing, not even return any more hostages, until they have been consulted in the context of the Arab summit and that they know the Arab proposals to be submitted to the US - expected to emerge from the summit - are acceptable to Hamas. The summit should, in my view, also address the issue of the West Bank, since Israel has already embarked on the path to genocide in that territory.

Hamas officials submitted a two-page report to mediators on Tuesday listing a wide range of Israeli violations. Drop Site News obtained a copy of the report delivered to mediators from Qatar and Egypt. The violations include: the killing of civilians, repeated ground and air incursions, the beating and humiliation of Palestinian captives during their release and the deportation of some without their consent, and the denial of humanitarian aid.

British Culpability for Genocide Along US and Israeli

As noted, Trump’s recent statements would seem to wipe out any question of self-governance in Gaza. In Trump’s perspective there will be no Palestinians left in Gaza. Who would be in Gaza? Presumably Israelis. These Israeli settlers would be governed, alongside all other Israelis, from Tel Avivi.

If Palestinians do continue to constitute the prevailing population of Gaza then the question arises as to the potential role of the Palestinian Authority which currently rules in the West Bank and would like to rule in Gaza.

Recent developments have exposed the utter bankruptcy of the Palestinian Authority as an independent force that would be well-disposed to serving the interests of the Palestinian people as a whole

In a recent post on his Substack, Kit Klarenberg reports that London some years ago dispatched a military delegation to the West Bank to prepare the Authority to take power in the Strip. He describes the Authority as “a foreign-created and controlled entity that does not govern or exert power in the interests and service of residents of the Occupied Territories, but Western governments, and Zionist apartheid and genocide.”

Since 2012 the Adam Smith International, which Klarenberg has described as a “British intelligence cutout” (one that played a significant role, by the way, in supporting the Jihadist opposition to Assad in Syria), has been paid to develop the capacity of the Palestinian Authority security force. This British funded agency:

“Provides “technical assistance, training, and on-the-job guidance” to different security force departments, including the PA civil police, intelligence agencies, and “civil protection” units. “Strategic advice” is also provided “on the institutional development of the police sector.” Meanwhile, the PA’s media centre receives assistance in “strategic communications” campaigns to “support their programme for achieving statehood by maintaining public support.” In other words, by manipulating and pacifying Palestinians in the West Bank”.

At its “Palestinian Officers Academy,” modelled on Sandhurst military school, students receive a nine-month-long “practical leadership curriculum” with “over 1,700 lesson plans” in English and Arabic, overseen by 12 international and 30 Palestinian staffers. The result is a force that can be used to neutralize Palestinian resistance to Zionist violence.

Through the mediation of Britian, the development of the Palestinian Authority as a Western proxy has moved to Europe where since the early 2000s, the European Union established the Coordinating Office for Palestinian Police Support (COPPS), Brussels’ first “security” mission in Palestine. COPPS increases cooperation between the PA’s military, security, policing, and intelligence wings, and Israeli Occupation Forces.

The Palestinian Authority, notes Klarenberg, widely engages in arbitrary arrests and torture of detainees, typically at Israel’s behest. PA chief Mahmoud Abbas has signed a highly controversial decree, ending financial support for the families of Palestinians jailed or killed by the Zionist entity.

Qatari Aid

Unmentioned in much of the coverage of Trump’s statements on how the US will take and own Gaza is the continuing vital role of Qatar in providing aid to Gazan Palestinians and its availability as a potential mediator in the funding of the redevelopment of Gaza. According to the Gulf Times Qatar has launched an air bridge from Jordan's King Abdullah II Air Base to Gaza. Since the beginning of the current Israel-Hamas ceasefire, Qatar had sent 65 trucks of relief to Gaza via the Jordanian border, and that in addition to this land bridge, two helicopters "carrying vital medical aid" had also been sent to northern Khan Younis in Gaza.

Ukraine in Munich

The 61st Munich Security Conference (MSC) will take place from February 14 to 16, 2025, at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich. Here, US Vice President JD Vance and envoy to Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg will present European leaders with part of the Trump administration’s peace plan for the region.

According to Anatol Lieven for Responsible Statecraft, Nato membership for Kyiv will be excluded, and Russia will effectively be left with the Ukrainian land it currently holds. There might be a territorial swap involving Ukrainian withdrawal from Russia’s Kursk province. Other sources have talked about a possible deal covering the $300 billion of frozen Russian assets in Europe (primarily), and the US. It is unlikely, in my view, that Russia would stoop so low as to accept a bribe, a bribe, moreover, that promises the return of assets that have been stolen from Russia in the first place.

Lieven correctly notes that Russia’s own military advances and what I would call the strong likelihood of Ukrainian collapse before the end of this year - especially given what we know of the poor state of the Ukrainian economy and the Ukrainian army - are Putin’s principal points of leverage against pressure from the US for an early ceasefire entailing some from of frozen conflict or buffer zone (to which Russia is adamantly opposed). Russia says that the only legal peace-keeping force would be one that the UN Security Council had approved, and Russia has a veto in the Council.

The Trump Administration appears to have accepted the possibility that Ukraine might indeed cease to exist and, at the very least, has ruled out the US taking responsibility for giving Ukraine security guarantees, leaving this to Europe.

Trump hints that a possible deal might involve Ukraine paying the US in the form of mining rights for Ukrainian minerals, for continuing US support.

This notion is so fraught with problems as to be meaningless. First of all, a significant percentage (the range of estimates varies from 20% to 60%) of such minerals, especially of rare earth, lithium, uranium etc. are already in the control of Russia. Second, Trump is suggesting that Ukraine pays in minerals for the support that the US has already supplied to Ukraine, leaving open the question as to whether Ukraine would have sufficient minerals left to pay for current and future arms deliveries and support.

Thirdly, much of Ukraine’s mineral wealth has already been mortgaged, as it were, to Ukrainian oligarchs (including the founder of Burisma, the former employer of Hunter Biden) or, I would suspect, US hedge funds.

Fourth - in the remote chance that this would become relevant - any mineral deal would require a legal signature and Russia, at least, is firm in its view that nothing signed by Zelenskiy, whose constitutional term of offfice has long expired, could be regarded as legal, at leat by Russia.

European voices in Munich will doubtless be loud, assertive and fierce. But they mean little. Europe’s credibility whether in NATO or in the EU, sinks further by the day.

Even as the likes of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen continue to project confidence on Ukraine, the continent’s economy is, for the most part, bleak and now subject to the threats of trade tariffs imposed by its supposed-ally, the USA (Note that Trump’s 25% tariff on steel and aluminum will also hit Ukraine).

The UK is slipping into recession under a government whose popular support is not much above 20%, and is now surpassed by a new party, Reform UK, led by Brexit-campaigner Nigel Farage. Germany is approaching elections that may see a coalition that will need to show responsiveness to the anti-war position of AfD. The government of France staggers from one confidence vote to another in a desperate ploy to keep Macron as President.

Germany has long been in recession; France is close. France ’s economy will avoid a recession thanks to the services sector. Gross domestic product will expand 0.1% in the fourth quarter, after a 0.1% contraction in the previous three months, the Bank of France said on Monday.

In Romania the AP reports that Romanian President Klaus Iohannis announced his resignation on Monday following mounting pressure from populist opposition groups, only two months after a constitutional court endorsed the highly dubious claims from Romanian intelligence of election interference as the grounds for scrapping the results of the first round of a national election. This appears to have been an EU manouver to stop the party of anti-war Calin Georgescu getting to power and removing from Ukraine the security of support by one of its principal neighbors and the host of a US missile system which lies behind much of Russia’s anxiety about nuclear vulnerability.

New elections will begin in May.

In the meantime, political movements in Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Austria, Serbia, even Kosovo all spell trouble for the pro-war sentiments that have until now prevailed. To these economic woes are added Ukraine’s shutdown of pipeline delivery of Russian gas to Europe, amounting to 5% of European consumption and the cause of a current spike in gas prices. The price of natural gas, to which European dependence on both Russian and US LNG is a major contributor, now exceeds that for both oil and coal, at a time when European gas storage capacity is down to 49%. This too is pushing Europeans to reconsider their unwise decisions in 2022 to sanction Russian oil and gas and to support US sabotage (in the light of former President Biden’s public assurance that he would) of Nord Stream.

Yet in a determined move by the most fanatically anti-Russian of all European nations, the Baltics are once again practising the ever popular European art of self-sabotage. The BBC reports that more than three decades after leaving the Soviet Union, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have begun to unplug from Russia's electricity grid and join the EU's network. This will begin this weekend. Residents are being instructed to charge their devices, stock up on food and water, and prepare as if severe weather is forecast. Many have been told not to use lifts, and in some areas traffic lights will be turned off.

“The so-called Brell power grid - which stands for Belarus, Russia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania - is controlled almost entirely by Moscow and has long been seen as a vulnerability for the three Baltic states. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are now Nato members and have not purchased electricity from Russia since 2022, but their connection to the Brell grid left them dependent on Moscow for energy flow”.

The Baltics will intregrate into the European grid via Poland. European electricity will be more expensive than Russian. Russia’s Baltic territory, Kaliningrad, will not be affected as it has developed its own autonomous sources of supply from local power stations. The removal of a source of potential Russian leverage over the Baltics may operate as a facilitator for greater regional capacity for some form of blockade of sea traffic to Saint Petersburg.

