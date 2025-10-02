We are a good deal closer today to: a hot war with Russia, a complete and murderous genocide in Gaza; an unprovoked US invasion of Venezuela; another unprovoked US-Israeli war on Iran; and, not least, the escalation of an attack by the Trump Administration on the American people through military occupation of some the major US cities and the greenlighting of military excess in the name of menacing threats against ICE raids and detentions, the ‘enemy within,” and the mythical non-entity, Antifa (sight of which you may see in the movie One Battle After Another but nowhere else).

In Russia, the US is poised to provide advanced long-range missiles to Ukraine, paid for by Europe (money which, at the particular urging of German Chancellor Merz who may have to pay for it otherwise, may yet come from seized Russian assets, at the risk of alienating the entire Global South from Western financial institutions) and aided with US intelligence and other technical support. Chatter about the provision of Tomahawk missiles, keenly plugged by “peace envoy” warmongering Keith (Kornflake) Kellogg, has not disappeared. By themselves, this development should not occasion too much consternation in Moscow.

Why? Commentator Alexander Mercouris notes that the modified 1970s-era Tomahawk is likely inferior to later-developed Russian equivalents such as at the KH101. Without mobile launch systems, which don’t appear to exist yet, cumbersome, ground-launched Tomahawk systems would be fairly easy targets for Russian fighter jets; Russian air defense should be well able to take them down; the use of Tomahawks in other battle zones, as seen just recently in Yemen and, some time previously, in Syria, have fallen a long way short of making a decisive difference. There simply are not many Tomahawks available and by the time more are produced and sent to Ukraine there is a good chance that Ukraine will have been defeated.

But the US-European threat of escalation in the form of long-range missile attacks of any kind at the heart of Russia, at a time when some reports say that 38% of Russian oil refining capacity has been taken out by Ukrainian drone and missile attacks (the veracity and implications of which is something that the alternative commentariate has largely chosen to ignore), is not to be taken lightly. This has already reportedly prompted Russia to fortify its refineries, presumably by more intense deployment of air defenses, and would surely be a threat to Russia’s capability to provide sufficient quantities to its main clients even if a large proportion of Russian oil exports are of the crude varieties.

At the same time, Europe (or, at least France) is applying firmer measures against vessels of the so-called “shadow fleet” (that is, vessels that have been sanctioned on account of the fact that they have had the nerve to take out insurance with companies that are not part of the London insurance mafia, and show no conscience whatsoever over violating European-imposed “oil price gaps,” that the market disdains), and one such ship (the Boracay) has just been detained in a French port. French police have arrested the captain and first officer of the tanker in question which is currently anchored off Saint-Nazaire. The arrested are accused of failing to provide proof of the vessel’s nationality and failing to comply with orders. According to CNN reports the Boracay was approximately 50 nautical miles (90 km) south of Copenhagen, heading out of the Baltic Sea, when drone activity forced the closure of the city’s airport, and “was also observed traveling south along Denmark’s western coast on the evening of September 24, when drones were reported flying north of Esbjerg and near several nearby airports.”

This narrative is alarming on several counts. This will not be the first arrest of, or attack on, a ship carrying Russian oil but at a time when Russian oil facilities are under threat by almost daily Ukrainian drone and missile attacks, it signals an escalation of the conflict. The allegations of drone activity in western media reports have suggested that these might have been launched from the ship itself, or by Danish or other NATO authorities, or are simply yet more fabricated allegations of supposed Russian drones in NATO airspace, the purpose of such reports being to bring pressure on the US to renew active participation in NATO’s proxy war with Russia over Ukraine.

Western media are is snuggling behind a Zelenskiy lie that it is Russian, not Ukrainian attacks on the Zapporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant that are the reason why Zelenskiy claims the plant is in a “critical” state, having been without power for several days and with one of the diesel generators providing emergency power to the plant (for which it is not designed, according to Zelenskiy) no longer working. Ukraine has been recklessly and continually seeking to undermine the plant ever since Russia took it over in March 2022. Creating another Chernobyl crisis appears to be the latest in a series of European-backed Ukrainian attempts to force the US not to abandon Ukraine to European defense.

Ukraine may have grown more anxious about the situation in ZNPP because it fears that Russia is drawing closer to the day when it can integrate the power plant for provision of energy to Russia; because the shut-down of the plant has badly disturbed supplies to Ukrainian customers; and, not least, because Russian forces now close to the south of the city of Zapporizhzhia, and subjecting the city of Dnipro in Dnipropotrovsk to heavy bombing, may soon consolidate their control over the entire area.

Russia has responded to this escalation of pressure on ZNPP over the past 24 hours by launching a massive drone and missile attack on Ukrainian energy facilities all over Ukraine. The energy facility at Stavutych in the oblast of Chernihiv, near Nedanchy, was completely destroyed, causing power outages to the sarcophagus that covers Unit 4 of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant to the west. In short, repeated Ukrainian attacks on ZNPP will elicit a Russian response on other Ukrainian nuclear energy facilities.

Elsewhere, it is already apparent that the supposed Gaza peace-deal between Trump and Netanyahu is a stinking load of cow manure, with Netanyahu telling his own country in Hebrew immediately after Trump’s announcement of the deal that Israel will never allow the formation of a Palestinian state (which the agreement foresees as coming into effect in five years’ following an effective ceasefire and peace agreement), and that Trump is simply not sufficiently energized to closely monitor how Netanyahu might, but probably would not, implement any such deal. It does not seem likely that Hamas will accept. Hamas is still considering it (under pressure of a Trump “or else” threat) but has said it is unlikely that it can be accepted in its current form. Note that Hamas recently did accept a Washington proposed deal that Israel then rejected. Some Arab nations that supposedly indicated their consent to the deal are saying that the final version is very unlike the one that was shown them.

While noting, in passing, that the UN can bring itself to beef up an anti-gang operation in Haiti but seemingly cannot do anything remotely helpful in stopping an ongoing genocide in Gaza, a Substack article by Sylvia Demarest suggests it is time for the Arab world to wake up from its indifference and slumber on the issue of Palestine.

With reference to the mission of Greater Israel on which trajectory Netanyahu and his cabinet are well and truly now embarked (and I am thankful to Natylie’s Place for bringing this to my attention, she writes:

On September 15, 2025, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proclaimed that Israel had to become an autarky, a modern Sparta. In August he gave an interview with i24NEWS, anddeclared his commitment to the vision of a “Greater Israel,” encompassing not only the West Bank but also parts of Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Kuwait. The idea goes all the way back to Theodor Herzl and the founding of Zionism in 1896. The establishment of Greater Israel is required if Israel is to become self-sufficient. Here is a map of Greater Israel:

As you can see, Greater Israel includes the following:

–Egypt–the Sinai and everything up to the Nile including substantial resources along the Red Sea. Egypt has a peace treaty with Israel and is the recipient of a large amount of US aid. Egypt has yet to respond.

—All of Jordon. Jordon has been silent.

—All of Syria. Syria has been systematically destabilized. Jolani, the Jihadist who had a $10 million bounty on his head, has allowed Israel free rein to bomb and occupy Syrian territory.

—All of Lebanon including the water resources of the Litani River, the gas resources off the coast, Beirut, the mountains–everything.

—A good part of Saudi Arabia including much of the oil and other resources.

—Northern Iraq including the oil and other resources.

—All of Kuwait including the oil and other resources.

—Part of Turkey.

—Although not shown on the map, there are indications that the Zionists also want Cypris.

Putting aside for a moment whether a Greater Israel is realistic, we must assume that the conquest of Greater Isreal would resemble the conquest of Palestine. If so, terror techniques would be used to expel most of the population in each country, and the property and resources would be confiscated without any compensation. After all, Zionists owned only 7% of Palestine–the rest was seized without compensation. Israel is now attempting to depopulate and confiscate 109 square miles of Gaza, constituting prime Mediterranean property, and off-shore gas resources, again with US support and without compensation.

Obviously, Israel cannot achieve Greater Israel without US help. The US would have to pay for the wars, do the fighting, and the shed the blood and treasure to conquer the targeted countries. Can Israel manipulate the US into creating Greater Israel, as for the wars after 911? Does the US have the financial and military capacity to fight even one more war for Israel or have US militarism and Zionism finally gone too far?

It is not clear whether Israel can afford to persist in its conquest of Gaza and in its efforts to seize parts of the West Bank at the same time as engaging in another round of conflict against Iran but, as I have argued in a recent post, there are a number of factors that would make this a favorable time for the US/Israel to conduct this next operation. The reimposition by the E3 (Britain, Germany and France), backed by the US, of the snapback UN sanctions (which the UNGA and UNSC should, but so far as I am aware, are not fiercely protesting) is a signal of further trouble in the immediate future. Iranian preparations for self-defense have been slowed by the 12-day war, and Iranian attitude to assistance from Russia (with whom it now has a partnership agreement) and, perhaps, China (its most important energy client) has been ambivalent, possibly further dulling its ability to prepare for another war. It doubtless still has many missiles and other weapons, and its air defenses should by now be improved, to some extent. But this is not as robust a state as it needs to be. It has been far too diffident about progressing to nuclear weapons status, far too tame in coming to the support of both Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syria, and Hamas in Gaza, possibly because the state as a whole has been too well penetrated by Western intelligence and other Western interests, and because of the well-known difficulties posed by substantial non-Iranian populations of Afghanis and Azeris.

In South America, Trump has humiliated Panama by forcing a reduction of Chinese operations in and along the Canal (which is owned by the government of Panama), has subjected Brazil to outrageous new tariffs on Brazilian exports to the US, in part because Trump does not want former President Bolsonaro to face jail time for a coup attempt comparable to Trump’s own attempt on January 6, 2021, is denying Colombian President Petro a visa to enter the US, and has given the maverick President Milei of Argentina $20 billion, in addition to IMF aid to keep its economy afloat (Milei’s radical plan to turn around the Argentine economy clearly has not worked after nearly two years), and, with the support of course of Miami Cuban Marc Rubio (State) and ultra-militarist Pete Hegseth (Pentagon), with FBI Director Patel refusing to force Trump to provide legal justification, has murdered 17 Venezuelans on unproven and insufficient claims that they were operating narcotics boats in or close to Venezuelan waters.

GDN reported in September that since late summer 2025, “the American military presence in the Caribbean has shifted into a large-scale deployment encompassing all dimensions of naval and air power. Washington has simultaneously positioned surface combatants, a nuclear-powered attack submarine, an amphibious group, and an advanced air component. Together, these elements provide a complete set of capabilities: long-range strikes with Tomahawk cruise missiles, troop projection through amphibious ships, air cover from fifth-generation fighters, and reinforced surveillance by drones and maritime patrol aircraft. The result is an integrated posture able to conduct high-intensity operations while maintaining a permanent deterrent presence.” Venezuela is in a state of alert.

Not for the first time the US is using the “war on drugs” as a pretext for control over and destruction of South American regimes it does not like, as it has successfully attempted to do in the past in Panama and Colombia. The fact that Venezuela is a major oil producer, of course, has nothing to do with it. Colombian President Gustavo Petro at the recent meeting of the UNGA, has calked for “criminal proceedings” over the recent U.S. strikes.

An article today in The Conversation argues that “Despite increasing international isolation, Maduro still has friends in Moscow and Beijing, as well as in Havana. And such factors may force the Trump administration to continue to walk a fine line between maximum pressure on the Maduro government without full commitment to armed conflict.” The US forces amassed in the Caribbean “are more powerful than the entire Venezuelan navy,” but insufficient for a full-scale invasion. Venezuela has good relations with Russia, and China is a major consumer of Venezuelan oil. The Conversation reports that China has opposed the use of force and decried external interference in Venezuela’s internal affairs.

“The Chinese ambassador in Caracas has also conveyed solidarity to his host, emphasizing that Beijing will “firmly support Venezuela in safeguarding sovereignty, national dignity and social stability.”

Meantime, in China, Brian Berletic in his most recent broadcast on New Atlas further details the escalation of anti-Chinese activity under Pete Hegseth by means of desatabilization of regimes around the perimiter of China that have lately taken the shape of sudden eruptions of Gen Z style protests against corruption, all paid for by the US CIA-shoe-in National Endowment for Democracy, USAID, and their parallel or fraternal institutions such as Asia Foundation, International Republican Institute, and the George Soros Open Society. Such forces have in the recent past secured regime changes in Bangladesh and Nepal (last month overthrowing the government and installing a “NED” provisional regime which will call elections next March), and are active in Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Indonesia, and, needless to say, Taiwan (which the US officially recognizes as a part of one China centered in Beijing, but in which recent US administrations have tirelessly stirred up secession sentiment and provided military support).

Within the USA itself, Hegseth’s recent call of 800 generals to a meeting in Virginia which both he and President Trump addressed may have been a cover for other meetings to do with war developments in the Middle East and Latin America, but was also a showcase for an intensification of US militarism both abroad and, perhaps especially, at home, where the “enemy within” was invoked for the latest justification for fascist rule in America.