Drawing equally on Georgian, Russian and Western sources, what is the balance of Western, Russian and other power in Georgia?

Note: in this dialog with AI, the outstanding sense that one gets is that Georgia is deeply unstable so far as its commitment to Russian, Western and Chinese influences BUT that under the current political leadership, Russia and China together can anticipate that there will be no more sliding towards the West in the forseeable future.

In 2025, the balance of power in Georgia is defined by a deep rift between a pro-Western public and a ruling elite increasingly aligned with Russia and alternative powers like China. While the West maintains significant normative and financial influence, Russia has regained substantial economic and political leverage through “soft annexation” strategies.

1. Russian Influence: “Soft Annexation”

Russia’s power in Georgia has surged in 2025 through economic dependency and elite alignment rather than direct military escalation.

Energy and Trade: Georgia’s economic dependence has reached critical levels. In 2025, Russian gas imports surpassed those from Azerbaijan for the first time in 18 years. Russia is now Georgia’s primary source of electricity, grain, and a top destination for wine exports.

Political Alignment: The ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party has adopted “Kremlin-style” legislation, such as the “foreign agents law,” to suppress civil society. For the first time since the 2008 war, Georgian and Russian leaders shared a diplomatic space at an international forum in December 2025.

Security: Russia continues to occupy 20% of Georgian territory (Abkhazia and South Ossetia) and is expanding naval facilities in Ochamchira, Abkhazia.

2. Western Power: “Candidate in Name Only”

Western influence is currently at its lowest point since Georgia’s independence, characterized by a transition from partnership to confrontation.

EU Accession: The European Commission dubbed Georgia a “candidate country in name only” in 2025 due to democratic backsliding. The EU has frozen military aid and warned of revoking visa-free travel.

US Relations: The United States suspended its Strategic Partnership with Georgia in late 2024. While the Trump administration engaged Georgia in November 2025 regarding regional peace routes, it has largely viewed the country as peripheral, reducing the impact of Western democratic conditionality.

Public Opinion: Despite the government’s pivot, approximately 81% of Georgians still favor EU membership and 73% favor NATO, creating a domestic “standoff” between the people and the regime.

3. “Other” Power: The Rise of China

To offset Western pressure, the Georgian government has strategically expanded ties with non-Western powers.

Strategic Partnership: In 2025, Georgia expanded its 2023 strategic declaration with China to include cooperation in law enforcement and surveillance systems.

Middle Corridor: Georgia is positioning itself as a vital link in the “Middle Corridor” transit route between Europe and Central Asia, selecting a Chinese consortium to develop the critical Anaklia Deep Sea Port.

Transactional Diplomacy: The government has turned to “fellow autocrats,” such as the UAE, for multi-billion dollar real estate investments to signal continued openness to foreign capital despite Western isolation.

What are the key implications of China’s growing role in Georgia?

In 2025, China’s growing role in Georgia has major implications for the country’s economic landscape, its internal security, and its long-standing geopolitical ambitions to join the European Union.

1. Strategic Infrastructure and the “Middle Corridor”

China is positioning Georgia as a vital transit hub in the Middle Corridor, a trade route connecting East Asia to Europe while bypassing Russia.

Anaklia Deep Sea Port: In 2025, a Chinese-Singaporean consortium led by the state-owned China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) remains the primary partner for this “project of the century”. Despite some reported U.S. pressure for Georgia to reconsider, construction and dredging began in early 2025.

Railway Modernization: In December 2025, a China-built modern railway project in central Georgia opened to traffic, intended to halve cargo delivery times between Europe and Central Asia.

Middle Corridor Growth: Container traffic through this route rose by over 70% in the first eight months of 2025 compared to the previous year.

2. Economic Dependency and Alternative Financing

As Western aid and investment have slowed due to concerns over democratic backsliding (note the presumption that Western countries are”democracies” in a meaningful sense), the Georgian government is using Chinese capital as a “pragmatic substitute”.

Trade Growth: China is now Georgia’s fourth-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching approximately $1.91 billion in 2024.

Investment Surge: Chinese direct investment in Georgia increased by 229% in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

Financial Autonomy: The partnership provides Georgia with access to alternative financing, such as the New Development Bank, which allows the ruling elite to bypass Western financial institutions like the IMF and World Bank.

3. Surveillance and Internal Security

A critical development in 2025 is the transfer of Chinese internal security technology to Georgia.

Customs and Surveillance: Georgia has installed Chinese-made customs control and X-ray inspection systems at major border checkpoints.

Intelligence Risks: Analysts warn these systems allow for data collection and surveillance that could be shared with “unfriendly countries,” including potential intelligence links between China and Russia.

4. Geopolitical Re-alignment and EU Aspirations

China’s role complicates Georgia’s stated goal of joining the EU, creating a “standoff” between economic pragmatism and political values.

Non-Interference vs. Conditionality: Unlike the EU, which ties aid to democratic reforms, China provides investment with “no explicit political conditions,” appealing to a ruling elite seeking to maintain power.

Potential BRICS Alignment: There are growing indications in late 2025 that Georgia may seek closer ties with BRICS, following neighbors like Azerbaijan and Armenia, further distancing it from the Western liberal democratic model.

Neutrality on Territorial Integrity: China continues to abstain from UN votes regarding Georgia’s occupied territories (Abkhazia and South Ossetia), a stance the Georgian government tolerates in exchange for economic cooperation.

3.nIs Georgia trying to join NATO and the EU?

In 2025, Georgia’s relationship with NATO and the European Union is defined by a sharp contradiction between the ruling government’s actions and the public’s overwhelming support for Western integration.

1. Status of EU Accession: “Candidate in Name Only”

While Georgia remains an official candidate for EU membership, the process has effectively collapsed as of late 2025.

Negotiations Suspended: In late 2024, the ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party officially paused EU accession negotiations until 2028 .

EU Response: In November 2025, the European Commission released a “devastating” report labeling Georgia a “candidate country in name only” due to “serious democratic backsliding”. The EU has frozen hundreds of millions in financial aid and military support.

Government Stance: The government maintains that it still intends to join the EU by 2030, but only on its own terms, emphasizing “traditional values” and refusing to comply with EU demands for democratic reforms.

2. Status of NATO Integration: Stalled Aspirations

Georgia’s path toward NATO has shifted from active pursuit to a state of deep stagnation.

De Facto Withdrawal: Analysts observe that the GD government has sidelined its NATO ambitions to avoid provoking Russia. In June 2025, Georgia shuttered its official Information Center on NATO and EU , a symbolic move indicating hostility toward Euro-Atlantic integration.

Continued Military Interoperability: Despite political tensions, practical military cooperation persists. In 2025, Georgia hosted multinational exercises like Agile Spirit 2025 and completed NATO-GEO 2025 , which involved troops from over a dozen NATO and partner nations to maintain technical standards.

Diplomatic Isolation: For the second consecutive year, Georgian leaders were notably excluded from major NATO summits in 2025, signaling that the alliance views the integration process as stalled.

3. Public vs. Government Stance

A major internal rift persists between the state and its citizens:

Constitutional Mandate: Article 78 of the Georgian Constitution still legally mandates that all state bodies work toward integration into the EU and NATO.

Public Support: In 2025 surveys, approximately 81% of Georgians favor EU membership and 74% favor joining NATO.

Civil Unrest: The government’s decision to pause Western integration triggered massive protests in late 2024 and throughout 2025, which were often met with police force, further straining relations with Western allies.