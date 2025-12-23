In this series I look at the relations between Russia and its immediate non-NATO members to consider Russian vulnerabilities to persistent US and NATO destabilization strategies. As in the case oif Kazakhstan, so too in the case of Mongolia we can see that the pull of Russian and Chinese influence is especially strong.

In the first part of the following dialog we may notice (if we unclick the source buttons in the original answers, which are not available here) that unless it is specifically asked for something broader, the overwhelming preponderance of sources used by AI on a question that is geopolitically sensitive are western sources and that, on this occasion, anyway, these western sources are not particularly strong, they are not remotely comprehensive and, in some cases, inexcusably weak, partial and dated (e.g. Reddit/Wikipedia).

Which countries have the strongest relationship with Mongolia

Mongolia maintains its strongest and most essential relationships through a “multi-vector” foreign policy that balances its two immediate neighbors - Russia and China - against “third neighbor” partners like the United States, Japan, and South Korea

1. Primary Neighbors (Essential Ties)

Due to geography, Mongolia’s survival and economy are inextricably linked to its only two neighbors.

China : Mongolia’s most significant economic partner, accounting for roughly 90% of its exports (primarily coal and copper). In 2025, the relationship remains at its highest historical level, characterized by a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” and joint infrastructure projects like the Mongolia-China-Russia Economic Corridor.

Russia : A traditionally strong ally since the 1920s, Russia remains Mongolia’s primary source of energy (oil and electricity). Despite international pressure, Mongolia maintained neutrality during the Ukraine conflict and hosted Vladimir Putin in September 2024 to discuss major energy projects like the “Power of Siberia 2” pipeline.

2. “Third Neighbor” Partners (Strategic Diversification)

Mongolia actively cultivates deep ties with democratic nations (hmmm: unchecked, notice how AI resorts to this and other simplisitic ideological labels that in this case seem utterly oblivious to profound doubts as to whether the “democracy” of these nations is remotely representative of the real interests of the majority of their people, and as to the multiplicity of different ways in which “democracy” can be exercised) to offset the influence of its two large neighbors.

United States : Described by Mongolia as its “most important third neighbor,” the U.S. upgraded the relationship to a Strategic Partnership in 2019. In August 2024, the two nations launched a Comprehensive Strategic Dialogue to further cooperation in critical minerals and economic resiliency.

Japan : One of Mongolia’s most consistent and favored partners,Japan has supported the country’s democratic transition since the 1990s. The relationship was elevated to a “Special Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity” in 2022.

South Korea : South Korea is Mongolia’s fourth-largest trading partner and hosts the largest Mongolian diaspora. In September 2025, the two countries signed new agreements on technology transfer and human resource development.

3. Other Significant Partners

India : Often referred to as a “spiritual neighbor” due to shared Buddhist heritage, India is building Mongolia’s first oil refinery (slated to serve 70% of the population) and established a strategic partnership in 2015.

Germany : Considered Mongolia’s primary European partner, the two nations established a strategic partnership in February 2024, focusing on mining and renewable energy.

Kazakhstan : Mongolia is recently strengthening ties with Central Asian neighbors, particularly Kazakhstan, through visa-free travel and historical cultural links.

How does this answer differ if we use just Russian language and Chinese language sources?

When using only Russian and Chinese language sources from 2024–2025, the description of Mongolia’s relationships shifts from a “balancing act” toward a trilateral brotherhood focused on regional stability, infrastructure, and historical anti-fascist solidarity.

1. The “Trilateral Format” as the Primary Pillar

Russian and Chinese official sources emphasize a three-way partnership over individual bilateral ties.

2025 Trilateral Summit: In September 2025, the heads of state of Russia, China, and Mongolia met in Beijing. Chinese sources frame this as “solidifying political trust” to create a “strategic buffer” in an unstable world.

The “Economic Corridor”: Coverage focuses heavily on the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor . Projects like the “Power of Siberia 2” gas pipeline (known in Mongolia as “Soyuz Vostok”) are portrayed as central to Mongolia’s development rather than just bilateral trade.

“Great Tea Road”: A unique focus in these sources is the revival of the “Great Tea Road” tourism and trade brand, with a signed 2025–2026 joint action plan to develop cross-border driving routes.

2. Russia as the “Historical Protector”

Russian sources prioritize historical and security ties, often framing Russia as the guarantor of Mongolian sovereignty.

Historical Debt: Coverage of Vladimir Putin’s 2024 visit to Ulaanbaatar focused on the 85th anniversary of the victory at Khalkhin Gol , reminding audiences that Soviet aid secured Mongolia’s independence.

Energy and Defense: Russian state media emphasizes Mongolia’s dependence on Russian oil (95% of its fuel) and electricity as a sign of an unbreakable, “time-tested” bond.

3. China as the “Prosperity Partner”

Chinese sources highlight Mongolia as a vital link in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and a supporter of China’s core interests.

Political Alignment: Official Chinese reports frequently note Mongolia’s explicit support for the “One China” principle regarding Taiwan and its endorsement of China’s positions on Xinjiang and Tibet.

Economic Dominance: Chinese data emphasizes that it remains Mongolia’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching $18.26 billion in 2024, a 10% year-over-year increase.

4. Skepticism of “Third Neighbors”

While Western sources view “Third Neighbor” policies (ties with the US, Japan, etc.) as positive diversification, Russian and Chinese sources often treat them with caution or criticism.

Suspicion of Western Influence: Some Chinese analysis views Mongolia’s military exercises with “third neighbors” (like the US or India) as a “political signal” or a “幌子” (pretense) used by outside powers to create friction near China and Russia.

Focus on Sovereignty: These sources argue that real security for Mongolia comes from respecting its immediate neighbors’ “core interests” rather than seeking security through distant democratic partners.

What are the key obstacles to trilateral infrastructure projects between Mongolia, Russia, and China?

Key obstacles to trilateral infrastructure projects between

Mongolia, Russia and China

are primarily geopolitical and economic disagreements, varying national priorities, and significant logistical hurdles.

The main obstacles are:

Pricing and Financing Disputes: This is the most critical hurdle, especially for the proposed “Power of Siberia 2” gas pipeline (also known as Soyuz Vostok). Russia and China are unable to agree on a mutually acceptable gas price and the terms for project financing. China has strong leverage due to Russia’s need to find alternative markets after losing its European customers and is pushing for much lower prices, while also being reluctant to provide loans for the Russian section of the pipeline under Moscow’s terms.

Geopolitical and Sovereignty Concerns: Mongolia is wary of becoming overly dependent on its two powerful neighbors and seeks to maintain its foreign policy independence through its “third neighbor” policy. There are also concerns (whose, exactly?) that increased reliance on Chinese investment might lead to “debt trap” scenarios or political pressure on sovereign domestic matters.

Lack of Institutional Coordination: There are significant difficulties in organizing effective cooperation and establishing common mechanisms between the diverse stakeholders (state, business, public) across three countries with different state structures, development goals, and legal systems.

Infrastructure Incompatibilities and Deficiencies: Rail Gauge Differences: The difference in railway track gauges between China and Russia (which Mongolia uses) creates bottlenecks and requires significant infrastructural changes or transloading, adding time and cost to transit. Backward Infrastructure: The regions along the proposed corridor suffer from generally underdeveloped infrastructure, limited transport capacity, and a lack of modern equipment (well, that is the whole point of Belt and Road and comparable projects!).

Environmental and Logistical Challenges: Large-scale projects like the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline face environmental scrutiny and potential delays. The proposed route for the gas pipeline, for example, runs through seismically active areas and protected national parks in Russia and Mongolia, raising ecological concerns and increasing construction costs.

China’s Evolving Energy Priorities: China is focused on increasing its domestic gas production and rapidly expanding its renewable energy capacity (wind, solar). This shifts its future energy demand and makes it less reliant on an immediate need for additional large-scale pipeline imports, weakening the economic rationale for some projects from Beijing’s perspective.

How near to completion is Power of Siberia 2? Use Russian and Chinese as well as Western Sources

Power of Siberia 2 (PoS-2) is far from completion, with significant negotiations ongoing, but major agreements were signed in late 2024/2025; construction hasn’t truly started, and realistic gas flows likely won’t begin until the early-to-mid 2030s (around 2030-2035), with some sources suggesting delays due to pricing and financing issues, despite Russian goals for faster progress.

Russian Perspective (State-Controlled/Pro-Project):

Urgency & Ambition: Moscow sees PoS-2 as crucial to replacing lost European gas markets after 2022.

Timeline Goals: Russia aimed for construction to start in 2024 and deliveries by 2030.

Progress: President Putin and Xi Jinping agreed to finalize the pipeline’s construction in late 2024.

Chinese Perspective (State-Owned/Cautious):

Leverage: China holds significant power, pushing for attractive pricing, leading to stalled negotiations despite initial deals.

Reluctance: China is reportedly dragging its feet, prioritizing favorable terms over Russia’s timeline.

Negotiation Status: Key terms for the deal remain unresolved as of late 2025, impacting progress.

Western/Independent Analysis (Skeptical/Realistic):

Major Delays Expected: Analysts (Rystad Energy, CSIS, Atlantic Council) foresee significant delays beyond Russia’s 2030 goal, with realistic commissioning closer to 2035.

Financing Hurdles: Higher costs and longer payback periods make financing challenging, with China unlikely to accept poor terms.

Uncertainty: Despite agreements, the project faces hurdles, potentially becoming a stranded asset if relations sour or technology shifts.

Summary of Status: