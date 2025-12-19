Containment

Let me first turn to a modified AI account of George F. Kennan’s containment policy, which it defines as the U.S. Cold War strategy to stop Soviet expansionism, advocating for patient, firm, and vigilant containment through economic aid (like the Marshall Plan) and political pressure, rather than direct military confrontation. This policy was based on Kennan’s “Long Telegram” (1946) and “X” article (1947) that described the USSR as inherently expansionist.

(At this point, it is important to pause the account because while the original philosophy of communism advocated the global expansion of communism for the benefit of the international proletariat, the implementation of communism under Stalin’s rule became a form of state capitalism and the domination of Soviet foreign policy by national interest, as demonstrated in the manner of Soviet intervention in the Spanish civil war. The allied settlement at Yalta, prefiguring the post second world war era, arguably, was mainly about the Soviet need for a buffer zone between the Soviet Union and a West that, though it had reluctantly and belatedly entered into an alliance with Russia against Nazi Germany - a tardiness which explains Stalin’s short-lived pact with Hitler - now embraced Churchill’s “iron curtain” hostility with fervor.

The “coldness” of the Cold War was founded on mutual fear of nuclear weaponry as much as on conflicting ideology, while Western and Soviet competition in the Global South might be better thought of as a struggle for privileged access to the wealth of what was then still often referred to as the “Third World,” than as an ideological struggle. Mikhail Gorbachev formally renounced the principle of Soviet international expansion by effectively ending the Brezhnev Doctrine allowing Eastern European nations freedom to choose their path and stopping military intervention in satellite states, prioritizing internal reforms and peaceful coexistence over ideological struggle, seeking common human values in foreign policy, and shifting from military superiority to sufficiency, ushering in the end of the Cold War).

Kennan believed the Soviet system would collapse under its own internal pressures if contained, but later grew critical as the policy became more militarized, leading to interventions like in Vietnam, which he opposed.

Key Principles of Kennan’s Containment:

Long-Term Patience: A sustained, decades-long effort, not a quick fix.

Vigilant Containment: Preventing Soviet influence from spreading beyond its existing borders.

Economic Strength: Countering communism’s appeal by building strong, democratic, market-based economies in vulnerable nations (e.g., Marshall Plan).

Diplomatic & Psychological Warfare: Using propaganda and sensitive diplomacy to offer a better vision than communism.

Internal Collapse: The ultimate goal was to foster contradictions within the Soviet system, leading to its eventual breakdown, rather than direct war.

How it Was Applied:

Truman Doctrine (1947): Provided aid to Greece and Turkey, marking the first major application.

Marshall Plan (1948): Rebuilt European economies to reduce communist appeal.

NATO (1949): A military alliance to deter aggression.

Kennan’s Disagreement:

While his ideas formed the foundation, Kennan later criticized the militarization and global application (e.g., Vietnam) of containment, feeling it abandoned his original, more nuanced vision for a less confrontational, economically focused approach

Containment Today

Just as Kennan’s philosophy of containment of the Soviet Union pursued a strategy for preserving the bulk of the world’s wealth for the US, so too does the US persist in a policy of containment of Russia and of China in order to shore up its waning and bitterly contested hegemony. The primary implement of containment is the destabilization of the countries that neighbor Russia and China or are believed to be allies of Russia and China. The means whereby this implement is activated include but are not limited to: attempts to sever Russia from China; economic, trade and political sanctions (including tariffs) against one or both these countries or their neighbors or their allies; interference with trading routes; regime change shenanigans by the financing of protests against the “corruption” of existing regimes (usually succeeded by even more corrupt but Western-friendly regimes); the instigation and incitement of local opposition militia to terrorist action.

Many of the neighboring countries of both Russia and China are deeply compromised as they strive, in most cases, to maintain a balance of “least harm” between good relations with Russia and/or China, and good relations with the US and/or US allies or proxies. The setting of this balance ranges widely from a delicate trapeze wire act to extreme commitment either to Russia/China or the West.

In this series I will focus principally on the non-NATO countries that surround Russia.

Russia shares land borders with 14 countries: Norway, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Belarus, Ukraine, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, China, Mongolia, and North Korea, plus maritime borders with Japan and the United States. Five of these (Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland) are members of the EU. Turkey (a NATO member) is separated from Russia by the Black Sea. Russia and Turkey have a defined maritime boundary in the Black Sea established by a 1978 agreement with the former USSR, meaning they touch in the water but not on land. Of the 14 countries with which Russia shares land borders, 6 are members of NATO; one (Ukraine) wants very much to be a member of NATO and the EU; and one (Georgia) seems for some/much of the time to want to join the European Union and NATO.

Kazakhstan

In this post I will focus on the case of Kazakhstan.

Perhaps the first thing to note is the considerable influence of China in Kazakhstan; for so long as relations between Russia and China (both leading members of the BRICS) are strongly positive, Chinese influence in Kazakhstan may be seen as fortifying the central Asian bloc that these countries represent.

China

Relations between Kazakhstan and China are summarized by this AI search as highly positive, strong, and characterized as a “permanent comprehensive strategic partnership”. Both countries’ leaders describe their ties as being in a “new golden period” based on mutual trust, non-interference, and extensive cooperation in economic, political, and security spheres.

Nature of the Relationship

Official Dipomacy: At the government level, relations are exceptionally friendly, with frequent high-level visits and mutual support on core interests. Kazakhstan adheres to the “one-China” principle and both nations cooperate within frameworks like the UN and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Economic Ties: China is Kazakhstan’s largest trade partner and a major investor, with bilateral trade reaching a record $44 billion in 2024 . Cooperation extends across energy (oil, gas, and nuclear power), infrastructure (Belt and Road Initiative projects), agriculture, and the digital economy.

Security Cooperation: Both countries work together to combat the “three forces” of terrorism, extremism, and separatism, and have signed agreements on law enforcement and defense collaboration.

People-to-People Exchanges: Initiatives include visa-free travel, university exchanges, cultural centers, and tourism promotions, such as the “Year of China Tourism in Kazakhstan” in 2025, which helps foster closer societal links.

Areas of Nuance

Despite the strong official ties, there are some underlying complexities:

Public Sentiment: There is some anti-Chinese sentiment among segments of the Kazakh public, driven by concerns over potential economic dependency, the treatment of ethnic Kazakhs and Uyghurs in China’s Xinjiang province, and environmental issues related to Chinese investment projects.

Kazakhstan’s Balancing Act: Kazakhstan pursues a “multi-vector” foreign policy to balance the influence of major powers like China, Russia, and the West, aiming to safeguard its sovereignty and avoid over-reliance on any single nation.

Geopolitical Shifts: The current global landscape, including the war in Ukraine, has prompted Kazakhstan to further diversify its trade and transport routes, often in cooperation with China via the Middle Corridor, as a means to reduce dependence on Russia

Russia and the West

How do Russia and the West fit into this? Determining whether Kazakhstan is “closer” to Russia or “the West” depends on whether one is looking at geography, history, or current geopolitics. Geographically and historically, Kazakhstan remains deeply tied to Russia, but it has spent the 21st century aggressively diversifying its ties to Western nations.

1. Geography and Proximity

Geographically Closer to Russia: Kazakhstan shares a 7,644-kilometer (4,750-mile) border with Russia, which is the longest continuous international land border in the world.

Distance to the West: While Kazakhstan is transcontinental (a small part lies in Eastern Europe), its major population centers are far from Western Europe or North America. Interestingly, its westernmost point is geographically closer to Amsterdam than to its own eastern border.

2. History and Culture

Historical Legacy: Kazakhstan was a part of the Russian Empire and later the Soviet Union (as the Kazakh SSR) until 1991.

Language and Demographics: Russian remains an official language and is widely used for business and daily communication. The country also has a significant ethnic Russian minority, although ethnic Kazakhs are the majority.

Cultural Mentality: Many Kazakhs share common cultural worldviews and traditions with Russians due to their long shared history, though their ethnic roots are Turkic and more closely related to Central Asian neighbors.

3. Geopolitics and Economy

As of 2025, Kazakhstan follows a “multi-vector” foreign policy, which aims to balance relationships between major powers without choosing a side.

Ties to Russia: Kazakhstan is a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) . Russia remains a leading trade partner, with trade turnover exceeding $27.8 billion annually.

Ties to the West: Kazakhstan has actively sought Western investment, particularly in its massive energy and mineral sectors. It maintains a “strategic partnership” with the United States and has a Comprehensive Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement with the European Union .

Shifting Dynamics: Following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Kazakhstan has shown increased autonomy, refusing to recognize annexed territories and strictly enforcing Western sanctions while still maintaining its alliance with Russia to avoid direct confrontation

Russia to the Rescue:

In January 2022, Russia provided crucial support to the Kazakh regime by leading the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) mission to quell violent anti-government protests, deploying troops to secure government buildings and infrastructure, solidifying President Tokayev‘s power and demonstrating Moscow’s commitment to regional stability and influence against perceived “color revolution” threats. This intervention, involving Russian-dominated forces, marked the first-ever invocation of the CSTO’s mutual defense clause, quickly restoring order and cementing Russia’s role as Kazakhstan’s primary security guarantor.

Key Aspects of Russian Support:

CSTO Peacekeeping Mission: President Tokayev requested help from the Moscow-led CSTO, which promptly deployed about 2,500 troops, largely Russian, to protect key sites like government buildings and airports, quelling unrest.

Countering “Color Revolutions”: Russian President Putin framed the intervention as protecting allies from foreign-instigated internal affairs, reinforcing Russia’s dominance in its “near abroad”.

Swift Resolution: The CSTO forces were effective and removed quickly, but their presence was vital in stabilizing the government and suppressing the violent uprising.

Reinforcing Moscow’s Influence: The intervention underscored Russia’s role as Kazakhstan’s indispensable security partner, preventing potential instability that could challenge Russian interests.

Broader Context: