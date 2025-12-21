Connections 12.21.25
Empire
Review of “The Balance Sheet: World Bank and its 80-year legacy”- Unmasking 80 years of power, profit and people’s resistance
Empire
Land of Confusion: The Great Reset in Motion
Empire in Latin America
The Problem with Machado: Assange Sues the Nobel Foundation
Economic Strangulation of Venezuela: Final Step before Full-scale US Aggression?
Trump: Who Will Put The Bell On The Cat?
Lula rechaza injerencia en Venezuela y defiende integración sudamericana
Bill To Block Trump From Launching War With Venezuela Fails
Paraguay y EE. UU. firman un inédito acuerdo militar que permite el despliegue de tropas estadounidenses
Golpe electoral en Honduras: Hackers revelan ciberataque al sistema de escrutinio TREP
Agricultores y ganaderos españoles protestan en Madrid contra acuerdo UE-Mercosur
Fascism US/UK
Magaziner Dismantles Kristi Noem Over Deporting Veterans and Families
If You’re Not Free To Oppose A Genocide, Your Society Is Not Free
Palestine Action political prisoners starving to death as Labour government refuses to intervene
ACA Premiums Explode as GOP Obstruction Pushes Millions Toward Health Care Ruin
NATO Wars
European Security Includes Russia
Ukraine won’t join the EU by 2027
CIA is Broken… Can it Be Fixed?
Vladimir Putin Leaves No Doubt About Russia’s Demands to End the War in Ukraine… Do Donald Trump and Steve Witkoff Understand?
Propaganda
‘Hit Squad’: The Dawn Sturgess Inquiry Coverup
Kevin Gosztola: Report Calls Attention To Capitalism’s Destruction Of The Press And Media System
The Political Economy of the US Media System
Zionist Genocide and Other Israeli-US War Crimes