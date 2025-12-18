Connections 12.18.2025
BRICS are Forever
India’s Russian oil imports: a complex picture of contradictory claims
The evolving ‘no-limits’ India-Russia partnership plans to double trade to $100bn
Growing problems in Chinese economy
The inexorable rise of the Chinese navy
Iraq needs 100bn cubic metres of water to restore supplies, environmental monitor warns
Empire
Decolonisation as a Current Issue
Empire in Asia, West Asia
Israel secures record gas deal with Egypt and record arms deal with Germany; U.S. airstrike on another boat in Pacific kills four
Once a pariah, Saudi Arabia is now Hollywood’s hot cash source
US Expands Military Encirclement Of China Across The Pacific
Empire in Latin America
Venezuela and the Panic of Empire – Trump, Imperial Decline, and the Return of Class War
Venezuelan Navy Escorts Vessels in Defiance of Trump’s Blockade Threat
Deadly US Strikes Hit Eastern Pacific Hours After Fentanyl Declared WMD
Julian Assange Files Criminal Complaint Over 2025 Nobel Peace Prize
Congress Squanders Last Chance to Block Venezuela War Before Going on Vacation
China and the Trump Corollary to the Monroe Doctrine
EE.UU. y Paraguay firman acuerdo de cooperación militar
The Angry Tide Has Washed Into Chile
Chile: Pinochetism Returns to Power
Fascist admirer of Pinochet to assume presidency in Chile
US Racist Immigration Policy Toward Haiti Reinforces Imperialism
Honduras On The Edge: Xiomara Castro Calls For Popular Mobilization
Operation Condor: Transnational Murder Syndicate
Europe Disintegration
Mass protests in Bulgaria: Government collapses immediately ahead of introduction of the euro
Fascism US
White House Refuses to Rule Out Summary Executions of People on Its Secret Domestic Terrorist List
Despite Declining Support for the Death Penalty, Executions Nearly Doubled in 2025, Report Says
U.N. Experts Blast U.S. Universities for Human Rights Violations Against Gaza Protesters
Longtime Paid FBI Informant Was Instrumental in Terror Case Against “Turtle Island Liberation Front”
US Prison Horror Show Plays On
NATO Proxy Wars
Lavrov’s Interview with the Iranian State Television and Radio Corporation
Ukraine - the delusion of the warmongers
NATO-Ukraine war on Russia spreads to commercial vessels in the Black Sea
Tensions and uncertainty high as EU leaders gather to vote on Reparation Loan
KSE: Ukraine Reparation Loan Europe and UK litigation risk analysis
Seven EU Countries Now Oppose Expropriation of Russian Assetseven EU Countries Now Oppose Expropriation of Russian Assets
The biggest bank robbery in history
EU to vote on Reparation Loan. How will Russia retaliate?
America’s “Dark Eagle” versus Russia’s “Iskander-1000”: Analysis of the Pentagon’s Hypersonic Warhead, Yet to be Deployed
Confusion at NATO: Rutte, Russia and Delusions about Trump
Ukraine’s War on Its Unions
EU sanctions Jacques Baud
Trump Delusions
Donald Trump as Our President Caligula
Trump’s glowing account of progress is at odds with his government’s own stats
An A+++++ Economy, My A++
On The Blithering Economic Crackpottery Of Donald J. Trump
Why Trump’s Viciousness Matters
We Are All Somalia
Zionist Genocide and Other US-Israeli War Crimes in the Middle East