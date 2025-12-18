Lord Robert Skidelsky’s Substack

Ukraine - the delusion of the warmongers

Note: In this post I expand on five themes I have touched on in recent posts: the alleged need for European rearmament; the status of the Budapest Memorandum of 1994; the so-called sanctity of international borders; the reassertion by the USA of the Monroe Doctrine; and military Keynesianism as a rescue from economic stagnation. The new events which hav…