Connections 12/1/2025
BRICS are forever
How Resilient is BRICS in the Storm of Geopolitics? – Part 2
Climate
Fossil Fuels at COP30: Sacred, Profane and Unmentioned
Water shortages could derail UK’s net zero plans, study finds
Europe’s water reserves drying up due to climate breakdown
Empire
It’s Getting Harder And Harder To Preserve Our Mental Sovereignty
Save Human Beings From the Abuse of Neurotechnologies
The Seven Richest Billionaires Are All Media Barons
The Craziest Thing In The World Is That We Could End Poverty, But We Don’t
The Shocking Crash That Led One County to Reckon With the Dangers of E-Bikes
Peer Reviewed Report. 86% of PCR-Positive “COVID Cases” Were Not Real Infections
Anomalous Amyloid Microclots Found in 100% of the COVID-19 Vaccinated
Why the Washington DC Shooting Looks Like a False Flag
Trump’s Economic Spin Collapses as Tariffs, Job Losses, and Billionaire Media Hurt Americans
Empire in Asia
Resurgence of Japanese Militarism. Threatening China. Washington’s Ambition to Create a New NATO-Like Military Structure in Asia-Pacific?
Guerilla Fighters in West Papua Are Facing Extermination by Indonesia’s High-Tech Forces
How CIA Secretly Triggered Sino-Indian War
Beijing flags Malaysia–US trade pact, urges Kuala Lumpur to re-examine priorities
Iran’s annual inflation climbs to 40.4% in November as food costs bite
Empire in Europe and Canada
Why Europe No Longer Matters
Germany-Poland Zero-Sum Rivalry? What’s Russia’s Best Move?
Germany’s all-party coalition for a war budget
Canadian imperialism plans to militarize the “whole of society” in preparation for global war
Empire in Latin America
Lawmakers raise alarms about possible war crimes after second boat strike report
Here are the Caribbean allies helping the U.S. against Venezuela (Dominican Republic; Trinidad and Tobago)
US Regime Change Interventionism Is Reliably Disastrous, And Other Notes
The Angry Tide of the Latin American far right
Trump Bribing Honduran Voters To Restore Narcotrafficking Government to Power
Trump pardons convicted narco-trafficking pol amid plot to rig Honduran election
In Announcing Pardon of Drug Trafficker While Threatening Venezuela, Trump Displays Contradictions
Candidate Rixi Moncada Accuses Electoral System Of Being Hacked
NATO Wars
La Ruta Marítima del Norte: ¿Por qué es tan importante para los rusos?
Rusia: Defensa de su Ruta Marítima Norte. Parte II
Russia Gains the Upper Hand in the Drone Battle, Once Ukraine’s Forte
My Three Weeks Navigating Ice in the Arctic Ocean
Russia is Moving Much Faster than US Military Experts Claim… Who Could Have Predicted That?
Andrew Korybko: Were The Brits Behind Bloomberg’s Russian-US Leaks?
Kazakhstan Ukraine Tension: Ukraine Drone Attack on CPC Terminal Has Created Spark | NewsX World, 30 November
The Neocon-Realist War Over Ukraine
Russia corporate debt burden risks rise, 17 leading companies in trouble
Zionist Genocide and other US-Israeli War Crimes