BRICS are forever

How Resilient is BRICS in the Storm of Geopolitics? – Part 2

Sonar21

Climate

Fossil Fuels at COP30: Sacred, Profane and Unmentioned

Countercurrents

Water shortages could derail UK’s net zero plans, study finds

Guardian

Europe’s water reserves drying up due to climate breakdown

Guardian

Empire

It’s Getting Harder And Harder To Preserve Our Mental Sovereignty

Caitlin

Save Human Beings From the Abuse of Neurotechnologies

Global Research

The Seven Richest Billionaires Are All Media Barons

Mint Press

The Craziest Thing In The World Is That We Could End Poverty, But We Don’t

Caitlin

The Shocking Crash That Led One County to Reckon With the Dangers of E-Bikes

NYT

Peer Reviewed Report. 86% of PCR-Positive “COVID Cases” Were Not Real Infections

Global Research

Anomalous Amyloid Microclots Found in 100% of the COVID-19 Vaccinated

Global Research

Why the Washington DC Shooting Looks Like a False Flag

Countercurrents

Trump’s Economic Spin Collapses as Tariffs, Job Losses, and Billionaire Media Hurt Americans

Egberto

Empire in Asia

Resurgence of Japanese Militarism. Threatening China. Washington’s Ambition to Create a New NATO-Like Military Structure in Asia-Pacific?

Global Research

Guerilla Fighters in West Papua Are Facing Extermination by Indonesia’s High-Tech Forces

Drop Site

How CIA Secretly Triggered Sino-Indian War

Klarenberg

Beijing flags Malaysia–US trade pact, urges Kuala Lumpur to re-examine priorities

IntelliNews

Iran’s annual inflation climbs to 40.4% in November as food costs bite

IntelliNews

Empire in Europe and Canada

Why Europe No Longer Matters

Sonar21

Germany-Poland Zero-Sum Rivalry? What’s Russia’s Best Move?

Global Research

Germany’s all-party coalition for a war budget

WSWS

Canadian imperialism plans to militarize the “whole of society” in preparation for global war

WSWS

Empire in Latin America

Lawmakers raise alarms about possible war crimes after second boat strike report

The Hill

Here are the Caribbean allies helping the U.S. against Venezuela (Dominican Republic; Trinidad and Tobago)

Washington Post

US Regime Change Interventionism Is Reliably Disastrous, And Other Notes

Caitlin

The Angry Tide of the Latin American far right

Countercurrents

Trump Bribing Honduran Voters To Restore Narcotrafficking Government to Power

Drop Site

Trump pardons convicted narco-trafficking pol amid plot to rig Honduran election

Gray Zone

In Announcing Pardon of Drug Trafficker While Threatening Venezuela, Trump Displays Contradictions

NYT

Candidate Rixi Moncada Accuses Electoral System Of Being Hacked

Popular Resistance

NATO Wars

La Ruta Marítima del Norte: ¿Por qué es tan importante para los rusos?

HispanTV

TeleSur

Russia Gains the Upper Hand in the Drone Battle, Once Ukraine’s Forte

WSJ

My Three Weeks Navigating Ice in the Arctic Ocean

WSJ

Russia is Moving Much Faster than US Military Experts Claim… Who Could Have Predicted That?

Sonar21

Andrew Korybko: Were The Brits Behind Bloomberg’s Russian-US Leaks?

Natylie's Place

Kazakhstan Ukraine Tension: Ukraine Drone Attack on CPC Terminal Has Created Spark | NewsX World, 30 November

Doctorow

The Neocon-Realist War Over Ukraine

Consortium News

Russia corporate debt burden risks rise, 17 leading companies in trouble

IntelliNews

Zionist Genocide and other US-Israeli War Crimes

Acute Malnutrition Threatens More Than 9,000 Babies in Gaza:UNICEF

Countercurrents

Pregnant women in Gaza face catastrophic scenarios

Countercurrents

Naming Power: Norman Finkelstein, Yeshayahu Leibowitz, Hajo Meyer – “Zionism”, “Judeo-Nazis,” and the Politics of “Jewish Supremacism”

Countercurrents

Netanyahu requests a pardon to end his ongoing corruption trial in Israel

AP

Gaza ‘Stabilization Force’ Fails To Launch; Nations Unwilling To Commit

The Cradle

What Happened in Beit Jinn? A Full Recap of Israel’s Deadly Dawn Assault

Countercurrents

Israeli Forces Execute Two Unarmed Palestinians at Point-Blank Range in the Occupied West Bank

Countercurrents

25 Highly Respected Organizations Say Israel’s Committing Genocide

Popular Resistance