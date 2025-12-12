Connections 12/11/25
BRICS are Forever
China trade surplus tops $1 trillion
(Trump tariffs screwed)
A New Strategic Architecture: Putin’s India Visit and the Recasting of a Decades-Old Partnership
Schemes of Bankruptcy: The United Nations, Funding Dues and Human Rights
Iran, Saudi Arabia deepen ties as China brokers historic trilateral pact
Empire
60,000 multimillionaires own 3 times more wealth than half the world’s population
Sugar, Capitalism, and the British Empire: Production, Consumption, and Power
Empire in Asia/West Asia
Syrian Alawites Launch General Strike
UK inquiry told special forces had “deliberate policy” to “kill fighting-aged males” in Afghanistan
Azerbaijani media accuse Georgia of obstructing freight as transit corridor plans shift regional balance
IntelliNews
Empire in Latin America
Mexico Approves 50% Tariffs on Many Chinese Imports
The tariffs will apply to goods from China and other nations. Washington has been pressuring Mexico to move away from dealing with China.
The Empire Is Scrambling To Fully Dominate Latin America, And Other Notes
CIA-cartel collaboration exposed by Max Blumenthal
Ex-DEA official and CIA veteran busted in drug trafficking scheme
China Confirms Comprehensive Cooperation Strategy with Latin America and the Caribbean
(China’s new policy toward Latin America and the Caribbean confirms the Asian giant’s commitment to elevating the relationship to a “new level” through projects encompassing trade, clean energy, telecommunications, finance, health, agriculture, education, and active multilateralism, in stark contrast to the “Trump corollary” to the Monroe Doctrine, revealed over the weekend).
U.S. Is Waging Large-Scale Media War in LATAM: Ayatollah Khamenei
(On Thursday, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, warned that the United States is currently projecting its “large-scale media and propaganda war” toward Latin America. In a speech before thousands of panegyrists marking the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatima az-Zahra, he said that Washington’s pressure on several Latin American countries serves an expansionist purpose.
“What the United States is doing today in Latin America shows that its pressure on nations is aimed at territorial expansion, control of resources and political domination,” he said…Reviewing the nation’s history of struggle, the Supreme Leader said that Western countries have spent more than 100 years trying to alter the cultural, religious and historical identity of sovereign nations).
Honduras’ LIBRE Party Calls For Election Annulment
“It’s a fraud”: Trump and MS-13 helped rig Honduran vote, top official says
Fascism Euro Militarism
German government’s drug commissioner advocates restricting medical care for the elderly
More than 1 million people in Germany without housing
Tens of thousands of students strike throughout Germany against militarisation and conscription
Europe needs heed the invitation in the US National Security Strategy and return power to its nation states
Palestine Action prisoners on hunger strike in UK at “a very, very high risk of death” warns doctor
Fascism US
FBI Making List Of American ‘Extremists,’ Leaked Memo Reveals
The Bondi memorandum: FBI, DOJ seek to outlaw political opposition
NATO Wars
Rusia entrega a EE.UU. propuestas adicionales sobre plan de paz para Ucrania
US revised 27-point peace plan drops ban on Ukraine’s Nato membership
Yet another totally senseless plan with which Russia would never agree
Note: the US is moving AWAY from existential Russian demands:
Secret longer version of US National Security Strategy calls for Core 5 countries to run the world
(Note: These thoughts come without reference to how they would fit the current UN structure; inclusion of Japan is simply to give the US an ally in trying to crimp China)
Ben Aris: NYT details institutional corruption in Zelenskiy’s government
Zelensky’s rush to elections is an effort to cling to power and keep the money flowing
EU to indefinitely freeze Russia’s frozen assets to dodge Hungarian veto
Belgium, France, UK accused of holding back profits from frozen Russian assets
(So, they’ve been stealing the Russian assets anyway; and now Britain wants to seize the Russian $8 billion that is held in the UK, despite the warning from the City of London that to do so is illegal)
Europe fails to offset the end of US military funding for Ukraine
Elbit Systems At Center Of NATO Corruption Investigation
Can Europe defeat a Russian army?
Propaganda
The Big Covid Lie. Anthony Fauci Admits: “May Turn Out to be Like a Bad Flu Season”.
Zionist Genocide and other US-Israeli War Crimes