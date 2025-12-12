BRICS are Forever

China trade surplus tops $1 trillion

WSWS

(Trump tariffs screwed)

A New Strategic Architecture: Putin’s India Visit and the Recasting of a Decades-Old Partnership

Natylie's Place

Schemes of Bankruptcy: The United Nations, Funding Dues and Human Rights

Countercurrents

Iran, Saudi Arabia deepen ties as China brokers historic trilateral pact

IntelliNews

Empire

60,000 multimillionaires own 3 times more wealth than half the world’s population

WSWS

Sugar, Capitalism, and the British Empire: Production, Consumption, and Power

Countercurrents

Empire in Asia/West Asia

Syrian Alawites Launch General Strike

Popular Resistance

UK inquiry told special forces had “deliberate policy” to “kill fighting-aged males” in Afghanistan

WSWS

IntelliNews

Empire in Latin America

Mexico Approves 50% Tariffs on Many Chinese Imports

The tariffs will apply to goods from China and other nations. Washington has been pressuring Mexico to move away from dealing with China. NYT

The Empire Is Scrambling To Fully Dominate Latin America, And Other Notes

Caitlin

CIA-cartel collaboration exposed by Max Blumenthal

Gray Zone

Ex-DEA official and CIA veteran busted in drug trafficking scheme

Gray Zone

TeleSur

(China’s new policy toward Latin America and the Caribbean confirms the Asian giant’s commitment to elevating the relationship to a “new level” through projects encompassing trade, clean energy, telecommunications, finance, health, agriculture, education, and active multilateralism, in stark contrast to the “Trump corollary” to the Monroe Doctrine, revealed over the weekend).

TeleSur

(On Thursday, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, warned that the United States is currently projecting its “large-scale media and propaganda war” toward Latin America. In a speech before thousands of panegyrists marking the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatima az-Zahra, he said that Washington’s pressure on several Latin American countries serves an expansionist purpose.

“What the United States is doing today in Latin America shows that its pressure on nations is aimed at territorial expansion, control of resources and political domination,” he said…Reviewing the nation’s history of struggle, the Supreme Leader said that Western countries have spent more than 100 years trying to alter the cultural, religious and historical identity of sovereign nations).

Honduras’ LIBRE Party Calls For Election Annulment

Popular Resistance

“It’s a fraud”: Trump and MS-13 helped rig Honduran vote, top official says

Gray Zone

Fascism Euro Militarism

German government’s drug commissioner advocates restricting medical care for the elderly

WSWS

More than 1 million people in Germany without housing

WSWS

Tens of thousands of students strike throughout Germany against militarisation and conscription

WSWS

Europe needs heed the invitation in the US National Security Strategy and return power to its nation states

Proud

Palestine Action prisoners on hunger strike in UK at “a very, very high risk of death” warns doctor

WSWS

Fascism US

FBI Making List Of American ‘Extremists,’ Leaked Memo Reveals

Popular Resistance

The Bondi memorandum: FBI, DOJ seek to outlaw political opposition

WSWS

NATO Wars

TeleSur

US revised 27-point peace plan drops ban on Ukraine’s Nato membership

IntelliNews

Yet another totally senseless plan with which Russia would never agree

Note: the US is moving AWAY from existential Russian demands:

Secret longer version of US National Security Strategy calls for Core 5 countries to run the world

IntelliNews

(Note: These thoughts come without reference to how they would fit the current UN structure; inclusion of Japan is simply to give the US an ally in trying to crimp China)

Ben Aris: NYT details institutional corruption in Zelenskiy’s government

Natylie's Place

Zelensky’s rush to elections is an effort to cling to power and keep the money flowing

Proud

EU to indefinitely freeze Russia’s frozen assets to dodge Hungarian veto

IntelliNews

Belgium, France, UK accused of holding back profits from frozen Russian assets

IntelliNews

(So, they’ve been stealing the Russian assets anyway; and now Britain wants to seize the Russian $8 billion that is held in the UK, despite the warning from the City of London that to do so is illegal)

Europe fails to offset the end of US military funding for Ukraine

IntelliNews

Elbit Systems At Center Of NATO Corruption Investigation

Popular Resistance

Can Europe defeat a Russian army?

IntelliNews

Propaganda

The Big Covid Lie. Anthony Fauci Admits: “May Turn Out to be Like a Bad Flu Season”.

Global Research

Zionist Genocide and other US-Israeli War Crimes

In 60 Days of Gaza Ceasefire, Israel Violated Truce About 738 Times: GGMO

Countercurrents

Genocidal Zionist Femicide In Gaza: Apartheid Israel Vastly Exceeds World In Killing Females

Countercurrents

Nearly 100 bodies recovered under Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza; UAE-backed separatists claim control of southern Yemen

Drop Site

Israeli ‘Predator’ Smartphone Spyware Exposed

Klarenberg

Not In My Jewish Name: From Israel’s (perpetual) Crimes Against Humanity To Slandering Ms. Rachel

Countercurrents

Gaza’s Schools Reopen in Defiance of Continued Israeli Attacks on Everyday Life

Drop Site

Inside The Israel Lobby’s Lesser-Known Tool For Influencing Congress

Popular Resistance

Brutal winter storms in Gaza put 850,000 people at imminent flood risk; Over 100 Palestinians detained in West Bank; U.S. military onboards Google’s AI

Drop Site

How Israel Organizes and Arms Settler Militias to Terrorize Palestinians in the West Bank

Drop Site

Israeli Army Killed Nearly Half of All Journalists Slain in 2025:RSF

Countercurrents

Israel’s Continued Defiance Of World Court And United Nations

Consortium News