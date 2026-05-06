Argentina

From the Economist’s El Boletín comes a gloomy assessment for Argentina: Javier Milei is in Serious Trouble. Milei’s party won legislative midterms last October. Its success is already being undermined by corruption scandals and a struggling economy.

“In February last year Mr Milei posted on social media in support of $LIBRA, a cryptocurrency. It soared in value before quickly plunging, wiping out some $250m for many holders, except a few big ones who sold at the peak. Mr Milei quickly said that he “obviously” had no connection with the $LIBRA venture. Yet phone records recently obtained by federal investigators show that on the night of Mr Milei’s post there were seven calls between Mr Milei and one of the businessmen behind it.”

In a context of a sudden decline in economic indicators for Argentina, draft documents have come to light from the phone of one of the crypto businessmen that specify three payments totaling $5m, including one for publicly naming one of the entrepreneurs as an adviser. Additionally, Milei’s chief of staff, Manuel Adorni, is being investigated for alleged illicit enrichment. Milei has subsequently been on an anti-journalist campaign.

Cuba

Andrea Lobo, writing for WSWS (Lobo), cites Trump’s speech to the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches last Friday in which he referred to “Cuba, which we will be taking over almost immediately.”

On the same day, Trump signed an executive order designating Cuba an “unusual and extraordinary threat,” vastly expanding sanctions against the island. The order targets not only the Cuban state but also foreign companies engaged in security, energy, finance, mining “or any other sector … as may be determined by the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State.”

A January declaration of a national emergency against Cuba has already threatened tariffs against any country supplying the island with fuel. The latest executive order allows for limited channels for US capital to penetrate Cuba through private actors. Now there is a sharp escalation of the threat of military action. One day prior to Trump’s remarks, the US Navy announced that its “hybrid fleet is ready” following the completion of the Flex 2026 exercises (framed as being “anti-drug”) in Key West, Florida—just 90 miles from Cuba’s northern coast. These promise “greater reach, faster decisions and decisive action” across the Caribbean and Central America. They included flights by MQ-4C Triton drones and RC-135 Rivet Joint reconnaissance aircraft, widely used for preparing precision strikes, and a “kill chain” scenario against alleged “drug boats.”

The Caribbean, writes Lobo, is once again being transformed into a staging ground for imperialist aggression.

“US imperialism is preparing a historic assault on Cuba in retribution for the 1959 revolution.”

During the April 10 White House delegation to Havana, US officials demanded sweeping economic and political concessions as a pretext for escalation, including the further opening of the economy and compensation for expropriated US assets.

The arrival in late March of the Russian tanker Anatoly Kolodkin - permitted to pass by Trump - has provided only fleeting relief, supplying enough fuel for approximately 10 days once refined. A second tanker en route to Cuba was recently observed changing course, remaining weeks away with a smaller cargo.

Iran

Trump’s Project

The Hill (The Hill) reports that President Trump has announced a pause on the U.S.’s “Project Freedom” on Tuesday evening, based on a request from Pakistan and other countries. The U.S. Navy blockade of ships in the Strait of Hormuz will remain in place.

“Based on the request of Pakistan and other Countries, the tremendous Military Success that we have had during the Campaign against the Country of Iran and, additionally, the fact that Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran, we have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed,” the president wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Mossad Hubris

Kit Klarenberg on his Global Delinquents Substack site reports the results of an account by Hebrew-language outlet Ynet on Israel’s effort to end the Islamic Republic via covert and overt military and intelligence operations. The report tracks how Israel sold the Trump administration on a plot that failed, not least because Netanyahu falsely believed that Israel’s criminal attacks on Hezbollah and on Iran had decimated the forces of both Hezbollah both Iran. Mossad had been building an anti-government army in Tehran since 2022 and believed that it had the power to collapse the entire Islamic Republic by fostering mass protest, encouraging “armed resistance of minorities” - specifically the Kurds and, in “parallel,” with assassinating Supreme Leader Ali Khameinei. In January, “tens of thousands” of Mossad-directed insurrectionists flooded the streets of Tehran and other Iranian cities.

Mossad pitched its plan directly to the CIA and to Pentagon Central Command and had lobbied President Trump directly by Netanyahu. Trump at the time was riding high on what he deemed his success in kidnapping the President of Venezuela and turning the Venezuelan regime. Trump indicated his endorsement of the conspiracy on January 13 when he publicly informed Iranians that “help is on its way.” Washington was caught off guard by the strength of Iranian reaction to the unprovoked attacks by the US and Israel in February, because it had been convinced by Netanyahu’s personal assurances to Trump that the Islamic Republic would collapse in mere days. There was no contingency plan beyond that.

A Kurdish invasion force that had been training for the collapse would likely not have succeeded in joining up with dissident Iranian forces and was in any case stalled when Turkey’s President Erdoğan personally demanded that Trump call it off. Israel’s delusions should have been dampened by an appraisal by the Tel Aviv-based Institute for National Security Studies of the June 2025 12 Day War, and which explicitly warned against employing precisely the regime change tactics attempted in 2026. INSS correctly predicted that any Israeli military effort - including civilian bombing - intended to ignite mass anti-government protests had no chance of success. INSS had also cautioned against encouraging “separatist tendencies” in Iran, which would be counterproductive and solidify Iranian opposition to Israel. Similarly, INSS believed an assassination of the Supreme Leader would backfire. All of these measures, the INSS predicted, could compel the Islamic Republic to seek nuclear weapons capability “as an existential insurance policy.”

Siddiqui

Keven Barrett (Barrett) recalls that April 18 marked the 30-year anniversary of Dr. Kalim Siddiqui’s death.

“As we contemplate the momentous implications of Islamic Iran’s ongoing triumph over the zionist-occupied US empire, we ought to pause to reflect on just how farsighted Dr. Siddiqui was in urging all Muslims to support the Islamic Revolution in its efforts to dislodge centuries of tyrannical western occupation of Muslim-majority lands.”

Dr Kalim Siddiqui (1931-1996) was a leading activist, commentator and intellectual of the Islamic movement during the final decades of the 20th century. A site dedicated to his memory (Siddiqui) explains that following the Islamic revolution in Iran in 1979, Siddiqui:

“Immediately dedicated himself to supporting the nascent Islamic State, aware that its survival was by no means guaranteed. His key objects were to study and understand the Islamic Revolution in broader historical terms, for the benefit of both Iranians themselves and Muslims inspired by it elsewhere; and to help create bridges between it and Islamic activists and movements elsewhere. One of his major concerns, he said at the time, was to ensure that the new Islamic state could not be isolated, and that the entire Ummah could benefit from its experience, energy and power, even if it was doomed to fail as so many previous attempts at re-establishing Islamic political power had been.”

Climate Change

Paul Krugman (Krugman) sees the Gulf debacle as a key moment in the history of the demise of fossil fuels:

“The global energy transition — the shift from fossil fuels to electrotech, which uses solar, wind and batteries to power an electrified economy — is accelerating. It’s now clear that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz marks an inflection point: the global green energy curve, which was already on a rapidly rising trajectory, has suddenly become even steeper. “Investors,” reports the Financial Times, “are piling into clean energy funds.”

Greater Israel Invasions and Murders

Drop Site News Reports (DSN):

Lebanon:

Israeli strikes killed 17 people in Lebanon over the past 24 hours. Israeli warplanes carried out a series of strikes on multiple towns. Reports indicating use of internationally banned white phosphorus shells in Kounine and Beit Yahoun.

Hezbollah claims ambush on Israeli forces as Israel admits army casualties in Lebanon. Israeli forces reportedly responded with heavy covering fire to extract personnel and casualties, deploying additional vehicles to the contact zone, and evacuated casualties by land to the town of Misgav Am before transferring them by air. The Israeli Army Radio reported Tuesday that five Israeli soldiers and security personnel have been killed and 33 others injured since the ceasefire. Hezbollah said Tuesday it launched multiple attacks, including rocket strikes on Israeli military positions near Deir Seryan, drone attacks targeting vehicles in Bayyada and Qantara, and a surface-to-air missile fired at an Israeli helicopter over Bayyada.

Gaza, the West Bank, and Israel:

Over the last 24 hours, three Palestinians were killed—two in new attacks and one recovered from under the rubble after an earlier attack—and 11 were injured across Gaza.

The total recorded death toll since October 7, 2023 has risen to 72,615 killed, with 172,468 injured. Since October 11, the first full day of the so-called ceasefire, Israel has killed at least 834 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 2,365, while 768 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

A Citizen Lab report reviewed by Haaretz found that Israeli-linked telecom infrastructure and spyware tools have been used by governments in more than ten countries to track individuals globally, exploiting deep vulnerabilities in mobile networks.

An NGO coordinator in Gaza, warns the enclave is facing catastrophic infrastructure collapse, with 97% of groundwater undrinkable and daily water access fallen to three to five liters per person—dropping to one to three liters in the north—far below emergency thresholds. Amawi says the conditions fueled nearly half a million cases of acute diarrhea, many among children. All sewage systems are offline, with 130,000 cubic meters of untreated waste discharged into the sea daily, while around 500,000 tons of garbage blanketing displacement sites are 80% infested with rats carrying dozens of diseases; 71% of desalination plants and 80% of water infrastructure have been destroyed. Amawi characterized the crisis as a “calculated ecological disaster” that risks killing more people through disease and starvation than through bombardment and called for immediate international intervention.

The Prisoners’ Media Office released a statement on Monday reporting more than ten incidents of torture and abuse against Palestinian women prisoners in Israel’s Damon prison in April alone.

An Israeli court has extended the detention of two Global Sumoud Flotilla activists, Thiago de Avila and Saif Abukeshek, for six additional days on Tuesday after Israeli naval forces seized them on April 30.

International Center for 9/11 Justice

The International Center for 9/11 Justice has published a report by Dr. Piers Robinbson (Robinson), entitled Manual or Automated? A Flight Simulation Study and Analysis of Reported Aircraft Maneuvers on September 11, 2001. Official reports, 3-D modeling of flight path data, and flight simulations performed by eight pilots in a full motion flight simulator were used to evaluate the likelihood of manual versus automated control of the aircraft reported to have struck the World Trade Center Towers in New York and the Pentagon in Arlington, VA, on September 11, 2001. The report concludes that the pattern of evidence — derived from the flight simulation exercises and analysis of the flight paths — fits better with the automated control hypothesis than with the manual control hypothesis.

“Importantly, the findings refine our understanding of precisely why manual control is unlikely: The central issue is not that the basic task of piloting the aircraft in order to hit the targets is too difficult, but rather that the actual routes and maneuvers flown were unnecessary, counterintuitive, and relatively difficult to complete, while the obvious and readily accomplishable routes one would expect if the aircraft were under manual control were not taken. Automated precise and deliberate targeting provides a coherent and logical explanation for the otherwise unnecessary, counter-intuitive, and difficult routes performed on 9/11. These findings contribute to our wider understanding of the events of September 11, 2001.

“The larger context beyond the airplane strikes is that we now know there was a plan in place that morning to demolish the World Trade Center Twin Towers and Building 7. The evidence for this claim is overwhelming and beyond doubt. Given that knowledge, logical inference strongly suggests that the planners of these events needed to ensure that aircraft hit the Twin Towers in order to have a cover for the destruction of the buildings. The planners would therefore not have relied upon a highly unpredictable plan of would-be suicide hijackers both successfully commandeering multiple airliners and then successfully flying them into the targets with enough precision to make it appear that the damage was sufficient to cause the collapses.

“This study, by providing evidence for the automated control scenario, corroborates this inference and, in doing so, strengthens confidence in the overall thesis that 9/11 was a false flag event and not a terrorist attack by Islamic fundamentalists.

“Continued analysis of the flight paths and information from FDRs is warranted. Although FDRs for AA11 and UA175 were reported to have never been found, claims exist that they were recovered (Barrett and Bellone, 2011: p. 189).2 Further inquiries should be made into the possibility that these exist, followed by attempts to force the authorities to release the data. Information from these FDRs could provide additional evidence regarding the maneuvers carried out during the final minutes and seconds of flight, and this evidence could be cross-referenced with the evidence presented in this study. In addition, the FDR retrieved from the wreckage of AA77, used in this study to identify the flight path and final maneuvers, requires further examination. Claims have been made that some of the FDR data showing larger variations during nonautopilot phases compared to autopilot phases is “confirmation” of manual control (Coste, 2025).

Here, further analysis is necessary in order to determine whether the FDR readings during these phases indicate manual control or, instead, simply reflect a different control system. Further analysis is also warranted into FDR data that shows a high degree of precision during the final seconds of AA77’s flight. Specifically, the heading deviations during the final 30 seconds of flight are less than the deviations during autopilot phases. An FDR was also recovered for UA93, and the argument has been made that it also indicates erratic control consistent with manual flying as well as other features that are consistent with the passenger rebellion on that aircraft described in official accounts (Coste, 2025). Further analysis is needed to evaluate the strength of these claims as well as the alternative hypothesis that UA93 — like AA11, UA175 and AA77 — was also under automated control. Generally, analysis based solely on the FDR data needs to consider the extent to which this data can be relied upon to make robust inferences regarding manual versus automated control. The FDR data was supplied in digital form and is, potentially, vulnerable to manipulation. In addition, the maneuvers indicated by the FDRs from UA93 and AA77 could just have easily been performed via remote or automated control as by manual control.

The evidence for automated control of AA11, UA175, and AA77 — based upon the findings in this study, which draw upon a combination of different evidence — would suggest, at the very least, that FDR-based claims for UA93 and AA77 be treated with caution. Regarding flight paths, a fuller examination of the earlier stages of the flight paths is warranted to understand better the rationale for the convoluted indirect routes. One area of inquiry concerns AA77’s delayed U-turn and loss of radar tracking during this period. Another claim concerns the timing and sequencing of the takeovers, whereby each hijacking occurred shortly before the preceding aircraft hit its target, suggesting a degree of coordination that would have been impossible for four separate hijacking teams (Inan, 2025). Further investigation, building on the work of Monaghan (2008 & 2026), is also needed into the possible guidance systems that could plausibly have been used to control the aircraft. Further examination of flight and airport logs, including ACARS data that some have argued does not align with the reported flights, is also needed. More widely, evidence in support of the automated control hypothesis links with other issue areas that require continued and fuller examination. These include the veracity of the alleged hijacking events (Davidsson, 2013; Walter, 2024; Ryan, 2023), evidence about whether the alleged hijackers actually boarded the aircraft in question, and intelligence agency surveillance of and facilitation of the alleged hijackers in the lead-up to 9/11.2. “

Russia-Ukraine-Europe

Ian Proud today (Proud) argues why he is extremely pessimistic of there being any policy change on the European side under the current leadership. The European position towards the war has remained unchanged since its beginning, and has arguably hardened with the plans to remilitarize Europe. Proud calls the European approach ‘anti-diplomacy,’ since it depends on avoiding negotiations as though they were a prize to be withheld from the unworthy, even though the US itself from time to time appears to encourage negotiations. There is an underlying assumption that eventual war with Russia is inevitable, and that Ukraine is buying time for Europe to rearm. The posture is sometimes justified by false accusations that Russia has no interest in negotiating anything. This ignores the fact that almost as soon as the war started, Russia pushed for negotiations to which Ukraine all but agreed until persuaded/coerced by Boris Johnson to scupper them. During talks in Istanbul in the summer of 2025 after Trump came to power, Putin attended a meeting with Trump in Alaska on which Russia subsequently placed great weight even though Trump himself seems to have entirely forgotten them. There were direct talks between the Russian and Ukrainian sides in late 2025 and early 2026.

“So, this “anti-diplomacy”, pushed by Ukraine’s western sponsors in which not talking to Russia is the norm, is established and fairly set in stone. In fact, it was first initiated by the UK Foreign Office in the summer of 2014, after Philip Hammond became foreign secretary. Twelve years down the track, the Europeans have adopted this approach lock stock and smoking missile launcher, and now own it. More recently, Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever has suggested talks with Russia and absolutely nothing has happened.”

Europe’s “anti-diplomacy” stance fails to acknowledge that throughout the war:

“There have been ongoing Russia-Ukrainian talks about practical issues such as prisoner and body swaps, and also on the reunification of displaced children with their Ukrainian parents…The pathology of European diplomacy has descended into holding countless Summits and meetings about peace that Zelensky attends, but to which the other combatant in the conflict – Russia – is not included.”

Why does Europe behave in the way that it does? Proud believes it is because a peace deal with Russia will amount to a PR disaster for Europe. In effect, European politicians are going to look very stupid if Russia wins and wins on terms far, far more damaging to Ukraine (and to Europe) than those that were on the table back in Istanbul in March and April 2022. The delay has sacrificed the lives of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians, and senselessly plundered the tax-payer wealth of European countries, throwing them at the mercy of expensive US LNG, de-industrialization, and the competitive might of China and Asia.

Russia meantime “has earned more from oil and gas in the four years since war started than in the four years before war commenced. It has simply sold it to China and India instead.

Yes, economic growth slowed to 1% in 2025 in Russia as the Central Bank sought to bear down on high inflation. But at the same time, growth in Germany was 0.2%, in Italy, 0.5% and in France 0.8%. German debt 63.5% of GDP, France 115% of GDP and Italy 137% of GDP. Russian debt is less than 20% of GDP. Unemployment in Germany 6.3%, in France 7.9% and in Italy 5.5% compared to 2.2% in Russia.”

Russia has had to spend more to fund the war in Ukraine, yet its fiscal deficit is still lower than Germany, France and Italy. Europe can only fund the war in Ukraine by borrowing money to lend it to Ukraine. Russia has vast and growing reserve funds from its yearly current account surpluses that it can largely fund the war with little recourse to borrowing.

Russia is the most sanctioned economy on the planet and yet no one seems able to ask why it appears to be performing better than all of Europe’s biggest economies on key economic variables. These are observable facts, taken from data provided by the governments of each country. And before you say it, Russia maintains as high quality statistical standards as Europe.”