Ukraine

Missile Attacks

Russia’s missile strike two nights ago is believed to have involved between 100 and 150 missiles and drones of all descriptions from Kinzhals on downwards through Iskander and Kalibr, Geran2, Lancets and Iranian Shaheds and many others. This will likely be the first of many such missile attacks across Ukraine over the coming winter months. Ukraine claims to have shot down over 80, but past experience suggests that Ukraine frequently counts the hitting of decoys as interceptions and some incoming missiles fire decoys as they approach their targets.

So the number of actual hits is probably more substantial that Ukraine acknowledges. Russia stages these attacks at night mainly, and at military and strategic targets, with a view, also, to detecting and later targetting Ukrainian air defense systems and exhausting Ukraine of its air-defense missiles (it generally needs two to take down one incoming missile) of which many western varieties were damaged.

We can call Ukraine’s day-time attack on Belgorod (using cluster rounds, intended to hit many civilians) as a “reprisal,” and it may well have been executed as such, although preparation probably took place over a substantial period of time. Russia claims that most incoming missiles (most were drones) were shot down, but some 14 people were killed and over 100 were injured. Dima speculates that it is in Kiev’s interest to anger Russia and provoking it to overreactions that will, in turn, generate more Ukrainian anger and secure greater Ukrainian acceptance of the mobilization of 500,000 more men. Russia tends not to be provoked in this way.

The attack on Belgorod, along with recent indications that Ukraine is building strong fortifications along the northern border, confirms my suspicion that both local and Western reporting of the war is over-focused on the main combat line that is all about Russia’s effort to secure the entirety of Luhansk, Donetzk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts (all now formally integrated into the Russian federation), but paying insufficient attention to the potential for surprises above Lyman through Kupyansk and along the northern border.

Battlefields

On the battlefields, Russia is battling to recover territory west of Dibprovo near Lyman; it continues to try to establish control over Spirne near Soledar, from which it may attempt to build a cauldron creating a circle running through Verkhokamianske, Zvanivka, Vyrimke and Ivano-Darivka. Near Bakhmut it is very close to Chasov Yar.

It is encroaching on Avdiivka from nearly all sides. Zelenskiy visited men of the 110 brigade in Avdiivka the other day, doubtless to encourage them to keep up their resistance for so long as possible in order to give Ukraine more time to build new fortifications to the west and perhaps to counter the weight of Zaluzhnyi’s prediction that Avdiivka would fall in a couple of months.

Russian activity in prepration to take Bohdanivka is intensifying and likewise around Novomykhailivka and Pobieda, west of Marinka which is now solidly in Russian control. It is retaking territory close to the Vremevka ledge (Staramaiorske and Orazhaine). In the Robotyne salient, Ukrainians are slowly withdrawing up towards their main supply base in Orokhiv. There is reappearance of Russian aviation in Kherson and in Odessa.

Funding

Funding to Ukraine from regular US and European sources is drying up, as we know. US sending of over $100 million in aid to Israel, including a large stash of 155mm Howitzer shells of which Ukraine is painfully short, seems to be sending the message that Genocide Joe is a lot more interested in helping to massacre innocent Palestinians than he is in continuing a conflict in Ukraine that, should Ukraine collapse on the battlefield, will further help to undermine his chances of winning the 2024 presidential election.

Right now of course all the Washington neocon gossip is about stealing Russian assets (mainly in Europe), so as to use this money on Ukraine. Even if we were foolishly to assume that a great deal of this money would not be siphoned off by Establishment crooks, we should take account of the fact that 90% of aid to Ukraine goes to the armaments industry. In other words, the stealing of Russian assets will be used for spending on the military-industrial incubus which, as Jeffrey Sachs has so eloquently and passionately argued this very week, is in effect just the military arm of the vast criminal enterprise that Washington has now been reduced to - inciting wars, making them last as long as possible, providing all sorts of excuses for spending taxpayer money on weapons, most of which will go into the bank accounts of the plutocrats who ultimately run Washington. And if you dont like it, well, welcome to the US police force which has shot and killed over 1000 civilians this year, many of them entirely innocent.

The neocons are acting against the advice of the world’s entire financial establishment (which knows that this will fatefully undermine trust in the financial system of the collective West - Russian wealth today, your wealth tomorrow; and dont expect China, India or anyone else to wait around - they will look for salvation in a BRICS currency) and have already pinpointed the second anniversary of Russia’s Special Military Operation, February 22nd 2024, as the day of the Great Heist.

I would guess it will take many weeks, if not months, perhaps years, before this money can be translated into additional shells, tanks etc. for Ukraine - though I expect to see Zelenskiy buy a few more Mediterranean palaces pretty quickly.

This might be a good time, therefore - and well before Ukraine can set in motion its mobilization of the 500,000, for which it needs $13 billion which it does not currently have, by the way - for Russia to muster its Big Arrow offensive, take everything east of the Dnieper, including Kharvik, add on Kiev and Odessa and the rest of the Black Sea coast. And then perhaps to hire Sotheby’s to auction off Western Ukraine to Poland, Hungary and Germany, and invite NATO and EU to offer membership for the auctioned pieces of Ukraine so that everyone can say that a great neocon victory has been achieved (please note the satire).

Red Sea, Red Gaza

A lot of other resource that might have gone to Ukraine is being spent on the vast armada that Genocide Joe has sent to the Red Sea in an effort to avoid the additional and inflationary costs to global trade that are being incurred by Yemen’s Houthi firing of missiles on ships destined for Israeli ports, by which means the Houthis are seeking an end to the terrible slaughter in Gaza.

Alongside the Houthis the only other significant indication of human decency is South Africa’s filing of charges of genocide against Israel to the International Court of Justice, the primary judicial organ in the United Nations (so, not to be confused, in any way, with the pretend justice of the International Criminal Court which is a patsy for Washington and Israel, even though Washington does not recognize its juridiction, weaponized against anyone that the neocon Washington cabal disapproves of).

In Gaza, Israel appears to be bumbling its way into enforcing a “voluntary” exit of Palestinians into the Sinai through Rafah. Quite how this will sit with Egypt remains unclear, as Egypt has firmly set itself against this option up until now (although I have seen reports that Egyptian hospitals have taken in large numnbers of wounded - if so, I don’t understand how this has been arranged or executed).

The Israeli people appear criminally complacent, unconcerned, insufficiently aware and complicit in the tragedy that has so far taken the lives of over 21,000, many women and children, uninformed as they are by the Israeli government of the fact that very few of the dead have the remotest responsibility for whatever Israel wants to believe happened on October 7.

Few Israelis seem to know or to care that Israeli and Western reporting on the events of October 7, including the latest and disgraceful New York Times effort (I base my judgments here on the reporting of Max Blumenthal and the Grayzone), is:

(1) based on fabrications, unreliable and malicious witnesses, and a total lack of forensic evidence;

(2) underplays the large number of Israeli deaths caused by the IDF following brutal Israeli rules of engagement which appear to OK firing at civilian residences or other spaces containing Israeli citizens if these are thought to be sheltering Hamas fighters;

(3) swallows not just the lies being told about Hamas rapes and the slaughter of babies but also ignores their sheer idiocy given the context of an intense, fast and disciplined invasion by a well trained force that could not possibly have allowed itself the time for such irrelevant atrocities;

(4) ignores evidence of deliberate Israeli lies and the torture of Palestinians;

(5) ignores evidence of the involvement of the IDF or other Israeli agencies in the harvesting of body parts from both Palestinian and Israeli victims;

(6) disregards the criminal incompetence of the IDF (or, as I am inclined to think, Deep State complicity with Hamas for the purposes of providing a pretext for genocide and for the seizure of Palestinian land and coastal waters for their mineral, oil and gas wealth) in making the invasion as easy as possible for the invaders. (I consider explanations for the events in terms of Israeli over-reliance on AI and other such excuses are deeply unconvincing).

Israeli-sourced coverage has no insight to offer into the IDF’s complete lack of success in rescuing hundreds of Israeli hostages, or its pathetic lack of success in rounding up actual, genunine Hamas fighters, or its wilting performance on the battlefield against Hamas. This is despite the enormous advantages that accrue to the IDF as a dependency on aid from enthusiastic US involvement under Genocide Joe in the killings of innocents;

(7) there is as yet barely any realistic assessment of the appalling indications of a very severe impact on Israel’s economy incurred by the vast mobilization of reserves, the disappearance of cheap Palestinian labor, the loss of income to businesses, and the heavy and unsustainable costs of subsidizing Israelis who have suffered such losses;

(8) global isolation of Israel that calls into question the likelihood of its survival as a state.

(Note: I am recovering from a period of ill health and intend to take a few days away from this cursed screen; I cannot promise not to be provoked back into commentary by major events upcoming over the next three or four days but, if so, this will be brief. A very happy and productive 2004 to everyone!).