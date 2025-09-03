The main news is that while the new world order is emerging in China under the astute leadership of the SCO and the BRICS, who now know that neither the US nor Europe is to be taken the least bit seriously, the old order is meeting on Thursday to discuss how the “Coalition of the Willing” (aka Coalition of the Brain Dead) can best sabotage any chances of a peace settlement over Ukraine, and to do this they are prepared to throw their own peoples, their own economies, their own hopes for cheap energy, their own freedom from enslavement to the US, their own safety from war, under the bus. The British are on the cusp of seeking an IMF bailout; the yield on British bonds has reached a 27 year high, and we see the same thing happening in the US and in Japan and in several other major Western economies - a sign that borrowing costs rising astronomically and that governments are likely soon to falter. The French foreign minister has even indicated that France too may have to go cap in hand to the IMF should the French government fail to secure Parliamentary support for the latest budget.

The new order is sane and conscious of the real and major problems that the world must face and resolve if humanity is to have any future at all; the old order is insane, driven only by a short-term desire to protect the welfare of the bully billionaires who long ago bought out the West’s claims to civilization and integrity.

Gaza is the proof. The Brain-Dead are the symptoms.

At this critical moment in history the insanely stupid have risen to the top in the old order, and instead of revolution their severely propagandized citizens have voted in these idiots time after time again. They are as culpable as anyone.

The West is far from being released from its fear; but its fear is at least now tinged with hope from the East. In China we have heard a strong and compelling call to a new system of global governance that is in accord with the UN Charter, even as the US pulls more planks away from the foundation of the UN by denying visas to a Palestinian delegation to the UN and by denying visas to all Palestinians, even the seriously wounded and in need of medical help that only the US can provide. In China we have seen Russia and China cement their enduring partnership in the form of inking an agreement on Power of Siberia 2, which will further expand Chinese purchases of Russian energy products (not, as the Western press would fallaciously have us believe, increase Russian “dependence” on China). Just as China’s Belt and Road Initiative has extended a strong Chinese hand to almost all countries of the Global South, one that genuinely promises greater prosperity, by contrast with the US “helping” hand that usually takes the form of military intervention against so-called terrorist groups that have often been kindled into existence by the US, Russia can offer cheap oil and gas, fertilizers and assistance in the development of nuclear energy.

We have seen the initiation by the SCO of a new Development Bank. As India’s Times, citing Reuters, reports, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced on Monday that member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have decided to establish a Development Bank aimed at strengthening regional economic cooperation.



We have witnessed a determination by China and India to resolve their territorial dispute and to treat one another as partners - the US, with incredible stupidity, has pushed India ever more firmly into the arms of the BRICS, and for the world this is a thoroughly good thing. The US has tried to “punish” India for continuing to buy Russian oil. Never mind the hypocrisy entailed: Europe has been buying Russian LNG in large quantities for over two years now, and so do many other countries; the US buys uranium from Russia. And so on. Rationality and Trump Administration are not compatible. Trump has not (yet) sought to apply more tariffs on China in addition to those already agreed. The tariffs that he has imposed have meant that the US trade in soybeans to China has collapsed, and China has now turned to Brazil for its supply.

The US has committed much the same folly in its relationship to Brazil, some of it due to the fact that Trump favors Bolsonaro, who attempted the same kind of coup in Brazil as Trump attempted in the US. Both should rightfully be tried for treason; Brazil has a sufficiently robust political system to enable this to happen. The billionaire club otherwise known as the USA does not.

Comparable Trump Administration idiocy is evident in US disapprobation of Norway for its failure or the failure of its Investment Fund to invest in US company Caterpillar allegedly on account of Caterpillar’s favorable relations with Israel.

At the same time, the SCO is treating Western stooges appropriately, refusing membership at this time to Armenia and Azerbaijan, who have just recently signed a destabilizing agreement that gives the US control over the Zangezur corridor and more potential than ever for creating trouble with both Russia to the north and Iran to the south. Armenia is desperately trying to be friendly with everyone, doubtless trying to learn from Turkey’s Erdogan, but without the street smarts of slippery Erd. But Armenia is a friend to India, while Azerbaijan is a friend to Pakistan, and the alliance between Armenia and Azerbaijan offends both India and Pakistan, whose conflict also contributes to India’s annoyance with Trump for claiming to have successfully mediated between India and Pakistan in the most recent border flare-up between the two countries when India claims that it was Pakistasn that asked for a ceasefire.

BRICS Towards an Internationally Regulated Order

Zionist Genocide and Other War Crimes

(meaning that the morons who pass themselves off as leaders in Europe see nothing, say nothing until it is too safely late)

NATO’s War Against Russia Over Proxy Ukraine

Economic Storm Clouds

(means that as for Germany and Europe the cost of debt is staggeringly high, and economies are ever more precarious)

(meaning that this government is going down)

Idiocy

The Empire in LatAM

