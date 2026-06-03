A US helicopter yesterday tried to stop an Iranian tanker headed for the port of Bandar Abbas, hitting the tanker’s engine room and disabling the tanker. The US also hit an Iranian communications tower on Qeshm Island. In response, the IRGC claims to have targeted an enemy Zionist-American ship, the ‘Panaya’, with missiles, and to have struck a US airbase and helicopter base in Kuwait, as well as the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain. CENTCOM claimed that US forces shot down all Iranian missiles, but video footage from Kuwait reportedly shows at least three visible missile impacts on the ground.

Talking to Judge Napolitano this morning, a good Iranian source, Mohammad Marandi, says that he has no direct knowledge nor evidence that would support the claims put forward this week by Larry Johnson and Pepe Escobar to the effect that Iran has been given a nuclear weapon which it may explode in the Iranian desert as a warning to Israel and as a startling assertion of Iranian national sovereignty. He also says that nor does he have any evidence that there has been any new fatwa that would change the original 2003 fatwa against the use of nuclear weapons that was declared by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and which decreed the production, stockpiling, and use of weapons of mass destruction as haram (religiously forbidden) in Islam.

Iran’s recently assassinated top security chief and chief nuclear negotiator, Ali Larijani, maintained that Iran possessed the scientific capability to build a nuclear bomb. He officially stated that Tehran sought only peaceful nuclear energy and was bound by the Supreme Leader’s religious fatwa against weaponization.

However, Larijani heavily promoted the concept of “deterrence without weaponization,” arguing that being on the threshold of building a nuclear weapon (within two weeks) proved Iran’s restraint rather than an intent to attack. In several interviews leading up to the 2026 conflict, Larijani warned that if the United States or its allies directly attacked Iran, constituting an existential threat, then the country would have no choice but to reconsider its nuclear doctrine and develop atomic weapons. Further, Larijani frequently stressed that Iran’s nuclear program could never truly be destroyed by foreign bombings, as the indigenous scientific knowledge and thousands of specialists would always remain to rebuild it.

Marandi this morning says that few people in Iran presently consider that the country is existentially threatened and that therefore and, in his view, the case for a transition to nuclear weapon capability is not justified.

I myself am skeptical, very skeptical, about this story of the Iranian nuke because it could so easily be a propaganda ploy, first of all, to justify US aggression against Iran, and, secondly, because a “demonstration” detonation in the desert of a single device means nothing to advanced nuclear powers such as the US and Israel - which between them have tens of thousands of probably far more destructive warheads - other than to advise them that they need to escalate to pre-emptive nuclear strike and, thirdly, were there to be a “demonstration” detonation why would Iran broadcast this news to the world and give everyone plenty of time to react? Fourth, I suspect that the information networks into which Johnson and Escobar are plugged may not be as impressive as touted by Judge Napolitano, who every day - in a faintly nauseating manner - profusely thanks, claims as friends, praises and expresses his love for these and others of his guest list, as do some of its own members when referencing others of their magic circle of mainly but not exclusively former agents of the US security-surveillance state.

Or, another possibility is that this is an Iranian piece of disinformation or theatre to make it seem that although Iran is officially committed against the use of a nuclear weapon, and that although it has up until now have never possessed such a weapon (as endlessly concluded by US intelligence agencies and the IAEA), it has in fact acquired at least one such a weapon, is minded to demonstrate this to the world, and might then actually use another (i.e. this scenario only plays out if Iran possesses at least two nuclear warheads that it can deliver with precision).

Escobar has told Napolitano that the information was confirmed by what a Pakistani source has told him of the contents of a recent phone conversation between Pezeshkian (Iranian president) and Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Sharif in which Pezeshkian covered the three stages of escalation identified in my post yesterday but in such a way that the provenance of a nuclear weapon is left completely unclear. (By the way, rumors about Pezeshkian’s resignation yesterday came from a totally unreliable anti-Iranian propaganda source and were picked up and given brief life by some of the more stupid of Western mainstream media).

Escobar claims, without evidence, that if the report of Pezeshkian’s conversation is true, it must have had the blessing of Mojtaba Khamenei, the Supreme Leader. Escobar says he is waiting for confirmation of this from a source close to the Supreme Leader (which, if true, might also suggest that this is Iranian, not US, disinformation). The story is said by Escobar to have been delivered by an Iranian agent the day following the Pezeshkian-Sharif conversation to Marco Rubio in Washington. Escobar says he and Johnson have still to carefully go through the evidence in preparation for a story they will release next week.

Larry Johnson, in interview with Napolitano this morning, repeats the story of the Pezeshkian-Sharif telephone call. Their source, he claims, had correctly advised them of Iran’s pulling out last Monday of its “talks” (i.e. exchanges of messages) with the US and Iran’s threat to stop complying with the nuclear non-proliferation treaty, its total rejection of any replay of the JCPOA nonsense, and the Iranian assertion that if the US-Israeli attacks on Iran and Lebanon continue then Iran will detonate its nuclear device as “demonstration”. Johnson concedes that their source may be lying but believes him to be credible (or, rather, that Johnson believes that his source or sources believe what they are saying), especially given Trump’s recent change of tone in his statements about Iran, in which he has been surprisingly conciliatory.

As to the possible source of any nuclear weapon given to Iran, excluding the possibility that Iran has succeeded in producing its own, not at all an outlandish thought, obvious candidates would include Pakistan (which at one time had talked of extending its nuclear umbrella over Iran but then extended this privilege, instead, to Saudi Arabia), North Korea, Russia and China.

In short, much of this story so far is speculative and circumstantial. I would add that Iran has already shown that it has telling leverage over the situation in the Gulf, an advantage that might be undermined by escalation to nuclear rhetoric and an invitation to nuclear countries of the West to reconsider their own nuclear options. If Iran has more than one nuclear weapon (one more than a “demonstration”) then, says Johnson - citing both Mearsheimer and Postol - would change Israel’s entire nuclear calculation. He thinks that the revelation of an Iranian nuke would require the US to be more serious (and, I would add, intelligent) in its negotiations and would require Israel to stop sabotaging all US attempts to negotiate by continuing its murderous onslaught on Lebanon.

Fat hope, I would say, given that the US and Israel have a lot, lot further to climb if they are ever again to be considered trustworthy - indeed, of being considered worthy of being talked to.