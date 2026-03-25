Iran has intensified pressure on global energy markets by attacking infrastructure, potentially limiting US strategic options. Conversely, the US continues to degrade Iranian military capabilities and bolster its regional presence.

Iran’s continued targeting of GCC oil and gas facilities has successfully caused disruption in energy markets, creating significant economic pressure around the world. Petrol is being rationed in Greece, for example, an energy emergency has been declared in the Philippines, and so on. Iran’s increasing efforts to block the Strait of Hormuz have created a “significant, and growing” bottleneck, therefore, that is damaging to the global economy and putting pressure on the U.S. and its allies. Iran is actively using a “war of attrition” strategy, utilizing drone and missile attacks to damage U.S. forces while husbanding its arsenal for high-value targets, showing that it can survive the initial onslaught.

The US and its allies have continued to degrade Iran’s military capacity, with recent reports indicating that 140 Iranian naval vessels have been sunk and 90% of its drone/missile capabilities have been severely impacted. Such claims need to be treated with skepticism in view of Iran’s continuing control of the Strait of Hormuz and its ability to keep striking at US, Gulf nation, and Israeli military and energy assets. To secure key territory and airfields against a “hostile” Iranian force, the Pentagon is moving 1,000 additional troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, along with thousands of Marines and sailors. Theories abound as to how these troops will be used.

Reports have indicated that, despite the fighting, indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran have occurred through the mediation of Pakistan.

A 15-point U.S. plan, reportedly delivered via Pakistani intermediaries, focuses on the permanent dismantling of Iran’s nuclear capabilities and regional influence. Key reported terms include:

Immediate Ceasefire: A 30-day (one month) pause in hostilities.

Nuclear Dismantlement: Permanent commitment to never pursue nuclear weapons and the total decommissioning of facilities at Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow.

Material Handover: Transfer of all existing enriched uranium stockpiles to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Missile Limits: Restrictions on the range and quantity of Iran’s ballistic missile program.

Regional Proxies: A complete end to funding and support for groups such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis.

Maritime Access: The unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as a free maritime corridor.

Sanctions Relief: In exchange, the U.S. would lift all international sanctions and provide support for civil nuclear electricity generation at the Bushehr plant.

Iran’s 5-Point Counterproposal

Tehran has dismissed the U.S. demands as “unrealistic” and “maximalist,” insisting that the war will only end on its own terms. Its counteroffer includes:

Cessation of Aggression: A total halt to all U.S. and Israeli military actions and “assassinations” of Iranian officials.

Non-Aggression Guarantees: Formal mechanisms to ensure no future conflict is waged against Iran.

War Reparations: Guaranteed financial compensation for damages incurred during the war.

End of Regional Hostilities: A simultaneous end to the conflict across all fronts involving “resistance groups” in the region.

Sovereignty over the Strait: Official recognition of Iran’s exclusive sovereignty and authority over the Strait of Hormuz.

The single most important obstacle to any peace agreement is the utter lack of credibility of the US side, given (1) the current deployment of US troops towards Iran for the purposes of some kind of ground operation: (2) the fact that on at least two recent occasions in 2025 and 2026, the US-Israeli combine has launched highly aggressive decapitation and other assaults on Iran even while negotiations were ongoing or anticipated; (3) the completely amateur, ineffective, and unrepresentative character of Trump’s two leading negotiators, Jared Kushner (Trump’s son-in-law) and Steve Witkoff (a billionaire realtor mate of Trump) whose record of success either in Ukraine or in Iran has been zero; (4) the current sets of proposals seem to have nothing to do with Israel - which is to leave out, many would argue, the core player and core interest at stake behind the unprovoked attacks on Iran, even as Israel pursues a predatory and murderous Zionist Greater Israel project across Palestine (Gaza and the West Bank), Lebanon and Syria; (5) any “concessions” suggested by the US’ proposed terms are likely to be countermanded at any time by Trump in response to anti-Iranian pressures from Israel and the US Congress.

Very few analysts would regard the US set of proposals as being made in good faith. There does appear to be a retreat from the goal of regime change, which has clearly failed, to an older chorus of theatrical complaints about the non-existent nuclear “threat” that the US and Israel continue to pretend that Iran poses to the region (while they themselves are the main, proven threats to global nuclear stability). But mainly, one must conclude that Trump’s word games for this week are intended to buy time until further US troops arrive closer to Iran. The immediate prospects for these can hardly muster confidence for a short war.

Even Trump’s claim last Monday to have initiated a brief ceasefire has been violated continuously including, interestingly, attacks on Iranian ports on the Caspian which are likely intended to target the arrival of military and other aid to Iran from Russia (supplies can also arrive through Tajikistan, as discussed in a recent post). Production of Geran and other kinds of drones in Russia are said to have reached sky-high levels. Russia has recently been expending a thousand drones a night in its war on Ukraine (a response to hundreds from Ukraine), so may well afford considerable surplus to send to Iran (which has its own, sizable sources of supply) and, if Russia’s new Rassvet response to Starlinks is close to activation, these are drones that may be directed by satellite. Although there has been considerable “indirect” assistance to the US from European countries that have allowed the use of their own territories for war-related US activity, several European leaders have pushed back against NATO secretary general Mark Rutte’s declaration of support for the Trump war against Iran, with EU “foreign secretary” Karja Kallas insisting that “it is not our war.”

Increases in oil and gas prices have moderated. As of March 25, 2026, oil prices are elevated due to geopolitical tensions, with WTI crude hovering around $90-92 per barrel and Brent crude near $100. U.S. gas prices are climbing, with the national average reaching nearly $4 (and in California, $5.80).

In Europe, meanwhile, the energy crisis has driven the European Commission has to delay the presentation of a highly anticipated proposal to permanently ban the imports of Russian oil.