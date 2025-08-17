There is an extraordinary amount of chatter during this period of what used to be called the “silly season” for press coverage in the northern summer, concerning whatever was or was not agreed in Alaska between Trump and Putin, and what can be expected of tomorrow’s (Monday) agreement between Trump and Zelenskiy and European leaders.
Since we can expect to have greater certainty over the next few days, I don’t propose to spend much time in the weeds now. We can “take to the bank” that, for the moment, Trump has not delivered on his threats of more sanctions and tariffs against Russia or Russia’s main clients for oil and gas. We can take to the bank that Trump has conceded something that he had earlier indicated he would not concede namely, that a peace agreement can and should be worked out as a pre-condition for a ceasefire rather than the other way around - as Ukraine has so consistently insisted up until now.
We are being subject to many claims that there will or may be “land swaps,” with competing conjectures about what will be swapped with what. There are claims that America and Russia have agreed to “security guarantees” for Ukraine, with some saying that these would be tantamount of NATO-style “Article 5” commitments. In advance of greater clarification, we should assume that Russia will hold fast against any NATO involvement in peace-keeping forces and that NATO’s European members, in as much as they continue to put themselves forward as peace-keepers, don’t actually intend to engage in any such peace-keeping until after a peace agreement has been reached and a ceasefire put into effect.
It is very tempting amidst all this chatter to become consumed with the warm and cuddly thought that as a result of all these well-intentioned, honest and sincere, principled conversations and actions of the stalwart representatives of noble and sovereign nations and their civilizations, religions and values, that many human lives will be saved, ushering in a new reign of brotherly and sisterly peace, calm and joy for all humankind.
Warm and cuddly thoughts be damned (and are indeed, damnable). In a world that is paralyzed by fear, self-interest and cowardice before the murder, if we are to be honest, of several hundred thousand Palestinians in Gaza by Israel and its boss, the US, and US allies such as Britain and France, amidst continuing illegal invasions, destabilizations and massacres throughout the east Mediterranean nations, and the imminent threat of an extension of the genocide to the West Bank, there should be no room for self-deception over Ukraine.
We are dealing with consummate evil and the people who make that happen and the people who allow it to happen. Leopards dont change their spots. Nor have they done for the past five hundred years.
Here are the main realist facts-on-the-ground that can and should be foremost in the minds of all who would truly stare Truth in the face in the matter of Ukraine.
The United States has a well-articulated foreign policy (sometimes described as the “Bush Doctrine,” which is itself a continuation of the “Wolfowitz” doctrine (carrying the name, therefore, of one of the parties most responsible for the 2003 illegal invasion and occupation of Iraq) which is in essence the global application of the “Monroe doctrine’ of 1823, a doctrine of global hegemony and the suppression of all sources of competition to that hegemomy, whether global or regional.
The US/European-instigated proxy war against Russia over Ukraine (from at least the time of US finance for and encouragement of the Banderite coup d’etat on the Maidan in Kiev in 2014) is a well-articulated execution of that policy of hegemony in response to the re-emergence of Russia as a great power out of the ashes of the Soviet Union. The overall strategy was outlined in the 2019 RAND report, Extending Russia, which not only advocated the exploitation of Russian security interests in Ukraine vis-a-vis the eastwards expansion of NATO (which had taken place in violation of the 1990 commitment by the US to then Soviet President Gorbachev that there would be no such expansion beyond what had been East Germany) but also identified the South Causcasus as another location for US destablization tactics to weaken Russia, a game that was being played out by Trump as recently as last week even as he pretended to be preparing the ground for peace in Ukraine.
The European Union is Atlanticist to its core and, as proof of its craven obeisance to the US (bought by the Marshall Plan after World War 2), the EU has committed the wealth of its people to fighting the US proxy war against Russia in Ukraine; it has voluntarily crippled European economies by bowing to US insistence that they cut themselves off from cheap Russian sources of oil and gas; it has supported the US and Ukraine in strikes on Russian nuclear infrastructrure that have materially endangered the safety of the world and the survival of the human race; the EU has voluntarily reduced its status from being a plausible economic competitor to the US to being a humiliated vassal to US overlordship.
The current administration of Ukraine is the direct beneficiary of the illegal US-European instigated, undemocratic, unrepresentative 2014 coup. There has been no point in which the Turchynov, Poroshenko or Zelenski administrations have not been almost totally dependent on the US and Europe. Ukraine’s ability to fight with Russia is entirely dependent on Western western military planning, training, weapons and cash. Ukrainian intelligence agencies are the creatures of Western intelligence; Western intelligence, the CIA and MI6 especially, have saturated the territory of Ukraine.
Whatever may appear to be agreed between the US, Russia, Ukraine and the Europeans in the next few days will not reduce Ukraine’s actual dependence on the US and the West. Ukrainian intelligence will continue to be dictated by Western intelligence interests. Ukrainian weaponry will continue to be mainly American.
Silence along the front lines, unlikely though that is, will represent, at best, a deceptive stall in US commitment to the eventual (as it hopes) disintegration of Russia, so that the US can focus its energies and resources in its bid for continuing global hegemony in a war against China, while handing over to NATO and Europe a greater measure of responsibility for containing and destabilizing Russia. The US will continue to be NATO’s most formidable member. It will continue to supply most of NATO’s weapons and to make European members pay a much higher proportion of the costs of these weapons. It will participate in an expansion of NATO activites world-wide.
A cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, therefore, is not a cessation of the wsar; at best, it is a pre-condition for more intense hostilities in the near future. The only possibility of a real peace would be a transformation of power relations in the US that could enable a US abandonment of its de jure and de facto commitment to global Hegemony. Such a development could then set the stage for an assembly of all the world’s nations, following the leadership of the nations of China, US, Russia, Brazil and India, and under the aegis of the United Nations, to negotiate how the UN Charter can be updated and adjusted to real world conditions of the second quarter of the twenty-first century, with a particular and urgent view to holding back climate change, abolishing nuclear weapons and levelling the economic playing fields between and within nations.