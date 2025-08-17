There is an extraordinary amount of chatter during this period of what used to be called the “silly season” for press coverage in the northern summer, concerning whatever was or was not agreed in Alaska between Trump and Putin, and what can be expected of tomorrow’s (Monday) agreement between Trump and Zelenskiy and European leaders.

Since we can expect to have greater certainty over the next few days, I don’t propose to spend much time in the weeds now. We can “take to the bank” that, for the moment, Trump has not delivered on his threats of more sanctions and tariffs against Russia or Russia’s main clients for oil and gas. We can take to the bank that Trump has conceded something that he had earlier indicated he would not concede namely, that a peace agreement can and should be worked out as a pre-condition for a ceasefire rather than the other way around - as Ukraine has so consistently insisted up until now.

We are being subject to many claims that there will or may be “land swaps,” with competing conjectures about what will be swapped with what. There are claims that America and Russia have agreed to “security guarantees” for Ukraine, with some saying that these would be tantamount of NATO-style “Article 5” commitments. In advance of greater clarification, we should assume that Russia will hold fast against any NATO involvement in peace-keeping forces and that NATO’s European members, in as much as they continue to put themselves forward as peace-keepers, don’t actually intend to engage in any such peace-keeping until after a peace agreement has been reached and a ceasefire put into effect.

It is very tempting amidst all this chatter to become consumed with the warm and cuddly thought that as a result of all these well-intentioned, honest and sincere, principled conversations and actions of the stalwart representatives of noble and sovereign nations and their civilizations, religions and values, that many human lives will be saved, ushering in a new reign of brotherly and sisterly peace, calm and joy for all humankind.

Warm and cuddly thoughts be damned (and are indeed, damnable). In a world that is paralyzed by fear, self-interest and cowardice before the murder, if we are to be honest, of several hundred thousand Palestinians in Gaza by Israel and its boss, the US, and US allies such as Britain and France, amidst continuing illegal invasions, destabilizations and massacres throughout the east Mediterranean nations, and the imminent threat of an extension of the genocide to the West Bank, there should be no room for self-deception over Ukraine.

We are dealing with consummate evil and the people who make that happen and the people who allow it to happen. Leopards dont change their spots. Nor have they done for the past five hundred years.

Here are the main realist facts-on-the-ground that can and should be foremost in the minds of all who would truly stare Truth in the face in the matter of Ukraine.