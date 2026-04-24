My main takeaways on the eve of this final April weekend fall well within what I assess to be mainstream expectations:

(1) resumption of outright hostilities between Iran and US as a third aircraft carrier (George W. Bush) arrives in the zone, Trump threatens to kill more Iranian leaders, orders navy to murder more people in small boats and Israel’s Defense Minister, Katz, awaits “green light” from Washington to send Iran back to “stone age”; I anticipate both air and ground operations;

(2) pointless 3-week extension of a ceasefire in Lebanon where nobody ceases fire, - least of all the aggressive invader, Israel;

(3) pick-up of a Russian Spring offensive in Ukraine that will focus principally on the fall of Kupyansk, extension of Russian buffer zone down to Sumy, fall of Konstantianivka and preparations for the Russian taking of the cities of Slavyansk and Kramatosrsk, increasing pressure on Kharkiv , Dnipro-Petrovsk, Zapporizhzhia, and Odessa, and intensification of Russian attacks on Ukrainian ships in the Black Sea as Russia marries new satellite network to naval drones, all this amidst

(4) mounting European aggression towards Russia which will have the couerproductive consequences of increasing energy costs for Europe even as Russia responds to European aggression with preparations for war. For ther WSWS, Johannes Stern (Stern) writes:

“On Wednesday, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and the Inspector General of the Bundeswehr (Armed Forces), Carsten Breuer, presented a comprehensive military strategy for the first time in the history of the Bundeswehr. Even though key parts of the document remain classified, the excerpts that have been released leave no doubt as to its nature: Germany is systematically preparing for a major war—particularly against Russia.”

Although I do not believe it has been satisfactorily confirmed, stories (from Larry Johnson, confirmed by Robert Barnes) are still circulating to the effect that President Trump recently asked the Chief of Staff Dan Caine for the nuclear access codes, which Caine refused. This may be related to the firing of US Navy Secretary John Phelan (a billionaire, by the way) on April 22, 2026, by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth following months of tension over slow shipbuilding progress and internal Pentagon infighting.

Iran

Towards the end of the day of Friday, April 24, the White House announced that Witkoff and Kushner were being sent back to Pakistan this weekend. They were due to leave Saturday. The White House spokesperson claimed that the Iranians had requested this. She said that everyone else would be on standby to fly to Pakistan if necessary.

It is very difficult to believe that Iran would have requested another round at this point or that they have any tolerance whatsoever for further meetings with Trump’s Zionist ghouls or would be so reckless as to their personal safety to travel yet again to Islamabad when Pakistan’s neutrality every day more comes into question.

But the announcement comes at a time when Iranian foreign minister Araghchi is reported to be about to embark on a trip to Islamabad, Moscow and Oman. Some reports say Araghchi will be in Islamabad this evening.

At the same time AP reported that President Donald Trump’s administration is placing economic sanctions on a major China-based oil refinery and roughly 40 shipping companies and tankers involved in transporting Iranian oil. The agency comments:

“The move, announced Friday and first reported by The Associated Press, makes good on Trump’s threat to impose secondary sanctions on companies and countries that do business with Iran. It’s also part of his Republican administration’s overall ramped-up campaign to cut off Iran’s key source of revenue — its oil exports.”

In response to several US interventions to either force Iran-related ships to turn around or to physically detain them, Tehran has escalated its “gunboat diplomacy” in the Strait of Hormuz, seizing at least two foreign vessels, thus challenging the US blockade

Israel

Kevin Barrett has an informative column today on evidence of Pentagon deference to Israel on Iran (Barrett).

Gaza

In Countercurrents Gideon Polya (Polya)discusses the significant undercount of Israeli slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza. An April 2026 Lancet paper gives what Polya describes as undercounting estimate of 134,241 Gaza deaths over 2 years from violence (120,551) and deprivation (counted as 13,690 excess deaths from deprivation). Mainstream media report about 70,000 Gaza deaths. Polya estimates that the paper undercounts by 6.5-fold the 875,000 Gaza deaths from violence and imposed deprivation over the first 2 years of the Gaza Genocide.

Russia-Ukraine & Europe

On April 23, 2026, the European Union formally adopted its 20th package of sanctions against Russia, a comprehensive set of measures designed to cut Russia’s energy revenues, cripple its military-industrial complex, and combat sanctions circumvention. This package, finalized after Hungary and Slovakia lifted their veto, was passed alongside a €90 billion financial loan for Ukraine.

Key measures:

(1) Shipping: Sanctions were imposed on 46 additional vessels, bringing the total number of restricted “shadow fleet” tankers to 632, which are now banned from EU ports and services. A ban was placed on providing maintenance and terminal services for Russian LNG tankers and icebreakers, with a complete ban on providing LNG terminal services taking effect on January 1, 2027. The Russian ports of Murmansk and Tuapse, along with the Karimun Oil Terminal in Indonesia, were blacklisted for their role in oil price cap evasion. New due diligence requirements for selling tankers were introduced to prevent them from being used for Russian oil transportation.

(2) An additional 20 Russian banks were added to the transaction ban list, bringing the total number of banks excluded from EU markets to 70. (2) Finance: An additional 20 Russian banks were added to the transaction ban list, bringing the total number of banks excluded from EU markets to 70. A blanket sectoral ban was imposed on transactions with any Russian crypto asset service provider (CASP). Transactions with the Russian digital ruble and the ruble-backed RUBx stablecoin were prohibited. Four banks in Kyrgyzstan, Laos, and Azerbaijan were listed for helping Russia bypass sanctions.

(3) Trade: New bans were imposed on importing Russian metals, chemicals, and minerals, as well as exporting specific EU goods (rubber, tractors) worth over €530 million combined. For the first time, the EU officially activated its anti-circumvention tool, banning the export of specific sensitive technologies to Kyrgyzstan, which was identified as a persistent, systematic re-export hub for Russia.

(4) Military: The package designated 58 companies involved in manufacturing drones and other military goods, including entities in China, UAE, Kazakhstan, and Belarus.

(5) Other: 120 additional individuals and entities were added to the sanctions list, covering oligarchs, officials involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children, and propagandists. The broadcast ban was extended to include “mirror sites” that copy prohibited media outlets. New protections were introduced for EU firms against retaliatory lawsuits filed by Russian entities in Russia.

As of April 2026, the European Union has severely curtailed its energy reliance on Russia, with total gas dependence dropping to roughly 12%—down from 45% in 2021—and oil imports falling to under 3%. The EU has adopted legislation to phase out all remaining Russian pipeline and LNG imports by autumn 2027, having already banned coal and most seaborne oil.

While significantly reduced, Russia still supplies around 12–13% of EU gas imports (pipeline and LNG), representing over 15 billion euros annually. As of early 2026, the EU has introduced a stepwise ban, with immediate restrictions on short-term LNG contracts and full bans scheduled for 2027. Reliance on Russian oil has dropped to less than 3% by 2025, largely driven by the ban on seaborne crude and the phase-out of refined product imports. Major infrastructure, including Nord Stream 1 and 2, remains largely inoperative following sabotage in 2022. The REPowerEU plan mandates a total phase-out of Russian energy to curb funding for the war in Ukraine, replacing imports with supplies from Norway, the U.S., and other partners. The EU has officially adopted regulations to fully phase out Russian gas by the end of 2027.

The Duran (Duran) reports on NATO nuclear escalation.

Finland has moved a step closer to nuclear alignment, submitting a proposal to parliament that would remove legal barriers to importing, transporting, and possessing nuclear weapons. The measure would allow the country to host such systems under NATO structures, a shift framed as defensive but read elsewhere as escalation. The timing is difficult to ignore. Recent warnings from Moscow directed at Finland and the Baltic region appear to have had little visible effect. Instead of restraint, Helsinki’s response signals readiness to operate on a higher rung of deterrence. Whether this is calculated positioning or a gamble dressed as policy remains unclear, but the message is unmistakable: the northern flank is no longer treating nuclear presence as hypothetical.

Although I do not believe it has been satisfactorily confirmed, stories (from Larry Johnson, confirmed by Robert Barnes) are still circulating to the effect that President Trump recently asked the Chief of Staff Dan Caine for the nuclear codes, which Caine refused.

Cuba

Kurt Nimmo for Global Research (Nimmo) writes that the Trump administration has declared a two-week deadline on Cuba to release two “high-profile” prisoners, Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara and Maykel Castillo Pérez (aka Maykel Osorbo). These are described as dissident artists from the San Isidro movement (Movimiento San Isidro, MSI). Alcántara is described as a performance artist from the El Cerro neighborhood of Havana, while Pérez is known as a musician and author of Patria y Vida (Homeland and Life), a work described as a rallying cry for Cuban dissidents. Nimmo concludes his piece saying”

Trump and the Republicans are desperate to move on from the disaster of the failed effort to conduct regime change in Iran. Cuba, like Venezuela, presents far easier target for Trump. Cuba is on the verge of becoming a failed state with serious economic and social issues, including energy blackouts as a result of Trump’s oil embargo, and a staggering rate of poverty, most of it due to decades of a US-imposed embargo.