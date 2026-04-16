Lebanon Ceasefire

Axios reports that President Trump has announced that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, to begin today at 5pm ET following what Trump has described as “excellent conversations with the Highly Respected President Joseph Aoun, of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel” and following a meeting yesterday between Marco Rubio and Israeli and Lebanese diplomats on Tuesday.

Trump further said he would be inviting Aoun and Netanyahu to the White House “for the first meaningful talks between Israel and Lebanon since 1983.” Axios comments that the ceasefire plan is politically sensitive for Netanyahu, but it could help Trump reach a peace deal with Iran. There is some ambiguity as to whether Israel’s security cabinet has agreed to this ceasefire proposal. The Lebanese government was reportedly caught off-guard by Trump’s post. Lebanese officials said it was unlikely Aoun would agree at this stage to speak to Netanyahu. Aoun reportedly told Rubio that a call with Netanyahu would be premature.

The main omission in these reports is the actual “enemy” - Hezbollah, which to my knowledge, has agreed to nothing.

Iranian Ceasefire

Despite the ceasefire, Iran appears to have been at the receiving end of a US strike on the island of Sirri. Iran lost the first oil storage, according to new satellite imagery released this week, cited in a Newsweek report today.

“A photograph, captured on April 15 by the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-2 satellites, showed smoke rising from the site of a crude oil storage facility on Sirri Island, an Iranian oil terminal in the Persian Gulf.

The damage—first reported on Thursday by the shipping-monitoring group TankerTrackers.com—appeared to cost Iran at least one large tank capable of storing 1 million barrels of crude oil, about one-fifth of the island’s capacity”.

A week ago, Mehr news agency on April 8 reported that several explosions had occurred at the Lavan Island refinery after the ceasefire had come into effect. The agency had separately reported that several explosions had also occurred at Sirri Island on the same day, also with the source unknown.

Al Jazeera reports that a high-level Pakistani delegation led by Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir has travelled to Iran to hold talks focused on arranging a fresh round of negotiations between Iran and the United States, a week before their fragile truce is due to expire. Munir is said to have come with a new message from the US and plans to coordinate a second round of US-Iran talks. For the moment, at least, Iranian president Pezeshkian appears to have been sidelined in this matter of talks by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of the Majlis (Iranian Parliament). Pakistan has been promoting the case for an extension of the existing ceasefire: some Western sources actually claimed that there had been an agreement already to extend the ceasefire by two weeks although this has been denied by Iran.

Russia’s National Security Council has said that it expects that there will be a US ground operation. This could take any number of forms, perhaps including another attempt to seize Iran’s stocks of enriched uranium thought to be hidden in a tunnel near Isfahan. A previous such attempt is widely thought to have led to the shooting down by Iran of two US jets and a supposedly daring US mission to rescue one of the pilots involved. Karen Kwiatkowski has raised some doubts about this narrative, suspecting instead some kind of Pentagon propaganda fable comparable to the Jessica Lynch “rescue” at the beginning of the invasion of Iraq in 2003 and the killing by friendly fire of Pat Tillman in 2004.

A US ground operation of some kind at the end of the current period of “ceasefire,” especially if it fails in its objectives, may well prompt the closure by the Houthis of the Red Sea, something that will push oil prices far higher than they are today (with Brent crude priced at around $98 per barrel). That in turn might finally force the US out of the Gulf altogether in favor of some form of regional pact between Iran, the Gulf States, and Turkey.

As for the Pakistani efforts I have already posted comments of skepticism about the Pakistani role in all of this, based in large measure on the history of Pakistan both working with the US during the Afghanistan conflicts throughout the 1980s and the 2000s, and in many ways acting treacherously against US interests (as in the role of the ISI over 9/11), and many moments of difficulty, shall we say, in relations between Iran and Pakistan. But weight is due to China’s relationship with Pakistan, its likely influence on Pakistan in pushing for mediation in the Iran-US conflict, as well as it broadly positive relationship with Pakistan through the Belt and Road initiative.

In his broadcast today on The Duran, Alexander Mercouris notes that the BRI has involved the construction of railway links between Pakistan and Iran that could become an alternative route for the movement of energy and military products between Iran and China, and speculates that China has the option of leaning on Pakistan to use Pakistani ports on the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean for Chinese warships in the event of escalation over the US blockade and Chinese efforts to supply protection for Iranian tankers.

The Blockade

The South China Morning Post reports that a fully laden Chinese tanker has twice turned back from the US blockade after leaving Iranian ports, despite setting off from the United Arab Emirates.

“The Rich Starry sailed east through the Strait of Hormuz into the Gulf of Oman around 2am local time on Tuesday, according to data from Mingkun Technology, a Chongqing-based maritime information provider. It made a U-turn at about 3pm and made its way back through the strait. As of Wednesday evening, the Rich Starry was anchored southwest of Iran’s Larak Island. The 188-metre (616-foot) oil and chemical tanker departed its anchorage off Sharjah in the UAE on Monday and set course towards the strait. However, it turned back within minutes of approaching the chokepoint, according to vessel-tracking website MarineTraffic.”

Although the departure from a UAE port might have protected it from US blockade protocol, the vessel is US-sanctioned vessel (blacklisted by Washington in 2023) for allegedly helping Tehran evade energy sanctions, and its owners might have decided that on these grounds it was too much of a risk for it to try to defy US warnings.

Reuters has reported that the Chinese-owned tanker was one of at least eight ships that tried to cross the waterway on Tuesday.

SCMP cites Chinese state broadcaster CCTV to the effect two unnamed vessels had passed through the Strait of Hormuz and entered Iranian waters. One vessel was a crude oil carrier capable of carrying 2 million barrels of crude oil, that had previously been sanctioned by the US, CCTV said, adding that the second was a bulk carrier loaded with food. The report also said that neither vessel encountered any “interference” during their passage. Reuters has also reported that shipping through the strait had slowed to a trickle compared to the more than 130 daily crossings usually seen before the war began on February 28.

Pepe Escobar gave Judge Napolitano a scathing account yesterday of the US blockade which he said is essentially commanded by a force of the US Navy parked a very long way away from the Strait of Hormuz, close to Iran’s border with Pakistan.

Russia-Ukraine

Earlier today Military Summary Channel reported that in a 36-hour period Russia had launched over 1000 drones against targets in Ukraine. Drone attacks on this scale appear to have been motivated by the apparent ineffectiveness of Russia 101 cruise missiles, many if not all of which were shot down in a recent Russian strike, reflecting the efficacy of Patriot interceptors. The idea behind a mega strike is to overwhelm Ukrainian air defenses, including Patriot interceptors, and this appears to have been the consequence.

If the overall report is correct, then this would suggest that Ukrainian air defenses and interceptor rates until now have been more robust that many sources give it credit for. The sequence of events fits into a broad pattern of Ukrainian advantage at a time when this would not otherwise have been predicted given a major apparent slowdown in Western aid to Ukraine, explicable in part by improvements in the rate and quality of Ukrainian drone production (even if countermanded by Russian improvements, especially to their Geran drones), the failure of Russian piggybacking of the Starlink system (now overcome by a home ground Russian equivalent), and perhaps, as an AP story today (AP) about the Khartiia 40,000-strong Ukrainian corps “widely seen as one of Ukraine’s most effective fighting formations” within official defense forces, founded by Vsevolod Kozhemyako, owner of a large agricultural conglomerate and said to have focused on rapidly evolving technologies.

In December 2025, the corps staged a successful counterattack in the Kupiansk direction, liberating several villages north of the city and pushing to the Oskil River (critics say that while this was happening Russian forces extended the area of Russian control on the eastern bank). Although this story may appear promotional or propagandistic, critics of the war might be underestimating some of Ukraine’s strengths and undisclosed Western support.

Budanov and Naryishkin

Notwithstanding, we have had some very gloomy assessment of the war from Kiev itself. Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (GUR), has offered several sobering assessments regarding the state of the war focusing on personnel shortages, the endurance of the Russian economy, and the need for immediate, painful decisions.

Budanov stated that “Ukraine destroyed its own mobilization” due to a combination of failed media campaigns, internal power struggles, and personal ambitions. He noted that the draft campaign is falling short, barely reaching half of the military’s stated needs. Acknowledging the severe manpower crisis, Budanov had previously admitted in spring 2024 that “I’ve used everything we have. Unfortunately, we don’t have anyone else in the reserves.” He has warned that if the mobilization issues and lack of resources are not addressed, the front line could begin to collapse. Contrary to earlier expectations, Budanov noted that the Russian economy is adapting to sanctions and can sustain the war for a “quite a long time”. He described the Russian army as not as weak as thought, and their ability to quickly recover as a fact that must not be forgotten. Budanov stated that Ukraine could cease to exist as a state if it does not define its future path. In 2024–2025, Budanov changed his rhetoric to call for a ceasefire “as soon as possible” and well before the end of the year, although he maintained that negotiations must be held behind closed doors. He candidly stated that “without the US, it will be very difficult for us”. Despite these warnings, Budanov has also expressed that Russia cannot win strategically and that the war will continue as long as the Putin regime remains in power.

Sergey Naryshkin, director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), yesterday described the situation on the border of the Union State of Russia and Belarus as very tense and noted the militarization of the economy in the Baltic States and Poland. He is quoted by TASS as saying, “We see increased militarization of the economy in the Baltic States and Poland, increased military construction is underway, and the mobilization potential of the territory of the Baltic states and Poland is developing.” The militarization of Poland and the Baltic states is comparable to the period before World War II: “I must remind you that this is exactly how events developed on the eve of World War II. However, the attack on Poland came not from the East, but from the West.” Poland should remember who liberated it from Nazism to avoid repeating history: “It was the soldiers and officers of the Red Army who liberated Poland and brought it freedom and liberation from Nazi occupation.”

Representatives of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) and Belarus’ State Security Committee (KGB) have “discussed in detail” joint intelligence activities. The threat of international terrorism persists, with Russia and Belarus actively exchanging intelligence in this area. Ensuring the security of Russia and the Union State depends largely on Kaliningrad and the Kaliningrad Region: “Kaliningrad and the Kaliningrad Region play a key role in ensuring the security of both Russia and the Union State. Ensuring the security of Russia, Belarus and the Union State is the “core objective” for the intelligence services.

According to Naryishkin, Countries of the European Union categorically object to a peaceful settlement in Ukraine: “They are very much, as they say, committed to the war.” He says that the Ukrainian army will soon lose the ability for organized resistance and peace will be established: “The day is coming soon when the Armed Forces of Ukraine will lose their ability to organize resistance, and peace, a just peace, will be established.”

Russia has “repeatedly proved” that it wants to establish peace in Ukraine.

When Russia and Ukraine agree on peace on Anchorage terms (- which nobody knows exactly what they are, OBB), the Europeans will realize that they were deceived about Russia’s strategic defeat: “If a just peace agreement is reached on the terms that, I repeat, were agreed upon in Alaska, the people of European countries will come to understand that such a peace agreement is fundamentally at odds with the statements made in European capitals about Russia’s strategic defeat.

If Europeans realize that they have been deceived about the Ukrainian conflict, it could trigger a “political tsunami” in Europe.

Seized Russian Assets

As of spring 2026, the Russian Central Bank has launched formal legal challenges in EU courts against the indefinite freezing of roughly €210 billion of its assets. Simultaneously, Russia is pursuing a multi-billion-dollar lawsuit against depository Euroclear in Moscow courts, while the EU maintains that its measures are legal and that Russia cannot legally challenge the asset immobilization in European courts.

The Central Bank of Russia filed a claim in March 2026 with the Luxembourg-based General Court, challenging the EU’s decision to indefinitely freeze assets by a majority vote (ordinarily, this would have required a unanimous vote, but the European Commission invented a war-related pretext that jeopardizes its own reputation for legal and financial integrity). Russia argues the freeze violates sovereign immunity, property rights, and access to justice.

The Central Bank is suing Euroclear in Moscow for $235 billion, with preliminary hearings beginning in January 2026. This case is viewed as a retaliatory tool with potential, though uncertain, enforcement in other jurisdictions. The European Union holds that the measures comply with EU law, with officials stating that Russia’s challenges are part of a growing number of lawsuits meant to hinder aid to Ukraine. The EU has thus far focused on isolating interest generated from the assets—using it to fund loans for Ukraine—rather than seizing the principal, which remains under legal dispute. Russian courts have seized hundreds of millions of dollars from Western institutions, such as J.P. Morgan, in retaliation for frozen assets. Euroclear faces over 100 lawsuits from Russian entities, leading to the use of some frozen assets to satisfy these claims within Russia. The legal battle is ongoing, with the European Court expected to review the legality of the “indefinite” nature of the freeze, while Russia uses its own courts to prepare for potential enforcement against Western firms.

The EU 90 billion Euro Loan

As of mid-April 2026, the EU’s €90 billion loan for Ukraine—comprising €60 billion for military support and €30 billion for budget support—is awaiting final unblocking following the expected removal of Hungary’s veto (Magyar’s camp is warning this may not be as immediate as some people expect). While the first tranche is expected to be released in the second quarter of 2026, the approval was previously stalled by Hungarian opposition. EU leaders agreed on the package for 2026–2027 to bolster Ukrainian defense and economic stability, but it was a fallback from a previous, unsuccessful attempt by the European Commission to base the loan on the interest payable on seized Russian assets. This was rejected in large measure because of opposition from Belgium and from EuroClear (which held the majority of the assets) which could have been held liable and because of the damage that the measure might do to the EU’s reputation for financial probity. As it is, the 90-billion-euro loan is supposed to be paid back in an imaginary future in which Russia pays reparations to Ukraine but without which Ukraine is liable, and then, if Ukraine cannot or does not pay it back, the members of the European Union become liable.

Following the April 2026 elections, the Hungarian government is expected to lift its veto, which had delayed the approval of a key legal framework amendment requiring unanimity. The European Commission aims to start disbursements in Q2 2026, with the first tranche focusing on drone production and defense procurement. The package is designed to provide €60 billion for defense industry investment and military equipment, and €30 billion to support the Ukrainian budget. This loan is separate from the ongoing Ukraine Facility and previous financial aid packages

Lebanon Ceasefire

Axios reports that President Trump has announced that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, to begin today at 5pm ET following what Trump has described as “excellent conversations with the Highly Respected President Joseph Aoun, of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel” and following a meeting yesterday between Marco Rubio and Israeli and Lebanese diplomats on Tuesday.

Trump further said he would be inviting Aoun and Netanyahu to the White House “for the first meaningful talks between Israel and Lebanon since 1983.” Axios comments that the ceasefire plan is politically sensitive for Netanyahu, but it could help Trump reach a peace deal with Iran. There is some ambiguity as to whether Israel’s security cabinet has agreed to this ceasefire proposal. The Lebanese government was reportedly caught off-guard by Trump’s post. Lebanese officials said it was unlikely Aoun would agree at this stage to speak to Netanyahu. Aoun reportedly told Rubio that a call with Netanyahu would be premature.

The main omission in these reports is the actual “enemy” - Hezbollah, which to my knowledge, has agreed to nothing.

Iranian Ceasefire:

Despite the ceasefire, Iran appears to have been at the receiving end of a US strike on the island of Sirri. Iran lost the first oil storage, according to new satellite imagery released this week, cited in a Newsweek report today.

“A photograph, captured on April 15 by the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-2 satellites, showed smoke rising from the site of a crude oil storage facility on Sirri Island, an Iranian oil terminal in the Persian Gulf.

The damage—first reported on Thursday by the shipping-monitoring group TankerTrackers.com—appeared to cost Iran at least one large tank capable of storing 1 million barrels of crude oil, about one-fifth of the island’s capacity”.

A week ago, Mehr news agency on April 8 reported that several explosions had occurred at the Lavan Island refinery after the ceasefire had come into effect. The agency had separately reported that several explosions had also occurred at Sirri Island on the same day, also with the source unknown.

Al Jazeera reports that a high-level Pakistani delegation led by Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir has travelled to Iran to hold talks focused on arranging a fresh round of negotiations between Iran and the United States, a week before their fragile truce is due to expire. Munir is said to have come with a new message from the US and plans to coordinate a second round of US-Iran talks. For the moment, at least, Iranian president Pezeshkian appears to have been sidelined in this matter of talks by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of the Majlis (Iranian Parliament). Pakistan has been promoting the case for an extension of the existing ceasefire: some Western sources actually claimed that there had been an agreement already to extend the ceasefire by two weeks although this has been denied by Iran.

Russia’s National Security Council has said that it expect that there will be a US ground operation. This could take any number of forms, perhaps including another attempt to seize Iran’s stocks of enriched uranium thought to be hidden in a tunnel near Isfahan. A previous such attempt is widely thought to have led to the shooting down by Iran of two US jets and a supposedly daring US mission to rescue one of the pilots involved. Karen Kwiatkowski has raised some doubts about this narrative, suspecting instead some kind of Pentagon propaganda fable comparable to the Jessica Lynch “rescue” at the beginning of the invasion of Iraq in 2003 and the killing by friendly fire of Pat Tillman in 2004.

A US ground operation of some kind at the end of the current period of “ceasefire,” especially if it fails in its objectives, may well prompt the closure by the Houthis of the Red Sea, something that will push oil prices far higher than they are today (with Brent crude priced at around $98 per barrel). That in turn might finally force the US out of the Gulf altogether in favor of some form of regional pact between Iran, the Gulf States, and Turkey.

As for the Pakistani efforts I have already posted comments of skepticism about the Pakistani role in all of this, based in large measure on the history of Pakistan both working with the US during the Afghanistan conflicts throughout the 1980s and the 2000s, and in many ways acting treacherously against US interests (as in the role of the ISI over 9/11), and many moments of difficulty, shall we say, in relations between Iran and Pakistan. But weight is due to China’s relationship with Pakistan, its likely iunfluence on Pakistan in pushing for mediation in the Iran-US conflict, as well as it broadly positive relationship with Pakistan through the Belt and Road initiative.

In his broadcast today on The Duran, Alexander Mercouris notes that the BRIhas involved the construction of railway links between Pakistan and Iran that could become an alternative route for the movement of energy and military products between Iran and China, and speculates that China has the option of leaning on Pakistan to use Pakistani ports on the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean for Chinese warships in the event of escalation over the US blockade and Chinese efforts to supply protection for Iranian tankers.

The Blockade

The South China Morning Post reports that a fully laden Chinese tanker has twice turned back from the US blockade after leaving Iranian ports, despite setting off from the United Arab Emirates.

“The Rich Starry sailed east through the Strait of Hormuz into the Gulf of Oman around 2am local time on Tuesday, according to data from Mingkun Technology, a Chongqing-based maritime information provider. It made a U-turn at about 3pm and made its way back through the strait. As of Wednesday evening, the Rich Starry was anchored southwest of Iran’s Larak Island. The 188-metre (616-foot) oil and chemical tanker departed its anchorage off Sharjah in the UAE on Monday and set course towards the strait. However, it turned back within minutes of approaching the chokepoint, according to vessel-tracking website MarineTraffic.”

Although the departure from a UAE port might have protected it from US blockade protocol, the vessel is US-sanctioned vessel (blacklisted by Washington in 2023) for allegedly helping Tehran evade energy sanctions, and its owners might have decided that on these grounds it was too much of a risk for it to try to defy US warnings.

Reuters has reported that the Chinese-owned tanker was one of at least eight ships that tried to cross the waterway on Tuesday.

SCMP cites Chinese state broadcaster CCTV to the effect two unnamed vessels had passed through the Strait of Hormuz and entered Iranian waters. One vessel was a crude oil carrier capable of carrying 2 million barrels of crude oil, that had previously been sanctioned by the US, CCTV said, adding that the second was a bulk carrier loaded with food. The report also said that neither vessel encountered any “interference” during their passage. Reuters has also reported that shipping through the strait had slowed to a trickle compared to the more than 130 daily crossings usually seen before the war began on February 28.

Pepe Escobar gave Judge Napolitano a scathing account yesterday of the US blockade which he said is essentially commanded by a force of the US Navy parked a very long way away from the Strait of Hormuz, close to Iran’s border with Pakistan.

Russia-Ukraine

Earlier today Military Summary Channel reported that in a 36-hour period Russia had launched over 1000 drones against targets in Ukraine. Drone attacks on this scale appear to have been motivated by the apparent ineffectiveness of Russia 101 cruise missiles, many if not all of which were shot down in a recent Russian strike, reflecting the efficacy of Patriot interceptors. The idea behind a mega strike is to overwhelm Ukrainian air defenses, including Patriot interceptors, and this appears to have been the consequence.

If the overall report is correct, then this would suggest that Ukrainian air defenses and interceptor rates until now have been more robust that many sources give it credit for. The sequence of events fits into a broad pattern of Ukrainian advantage at a time when this would not otherwise have been predicted given a major apparent slowdown in Western aid to Ukraine, explicable in part by improvements in the rate and quality of Ukrainian drone production (even if countermanded by Russian improvements, especially to their Geran drones), the failure of Russian piggybacking of the Starlink system (now overcome by a home ground Russian equivalent), and perhaps, as an AP story today (AP) about the Khartiia 40,000-strong Ukrainian corps “widely seen as one of Ukraine’s most effective fighting formations” within official defense forces, founded by Vsevolod Kozhemyako, owner of a large agricultural conglomerate and said to have focused on rapidly evolving technologies.

In December 2025, the corps staged a successful counterattack in the Kupiansk direction, liberating several villages north of the city and pushing to the Oskil River (critics say that while this was happening Russian forces extended the area of Russian control on the eastern bank). Although this story may appear promotional or propagandistic, critics of the war might be underestimating some of Ukraine’s strengths and undisclosed Western support.

Budanov and Naryishkin

Notwithstanding, we have had some very gloomy assessment of the war from Kiev itself. Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (GUR), has offered several sobering assessments regarding the state of the war focusing on personnel shortages, the endurance of the Russian economy, and the need for immediate, painful decisions.

Budanov stated that “Ukraine destroyed its own mobilization” due to a combination of failed media campaigns, internal power struggles, and personal ambitions. He noted that the draft campaign is falling short, barely reaching half of the military’s stated needs. Acknowledging the severe manpower crisis, Budanov had previously admitted in spring 2024 that “I’ve used everything we have. Unfortunately, we don’t have anyone else in the reserves.” He has warned that if the mobilization issues and lack of resources are not addressed, the front line could begin to collapse. Contrary to earlier expectations, Budanov noted that the Russian economy is adapting to sanctions and can sustain the war for a “quite a long time”. He described the Russian army as not as weak as thought, and their ability to quickly recover as a fact that must not be forgotten. Budanov stated that Ukraine could cease to exist as a state if it does not define its future path. In 2024–2025, Budanov changed his rhetoric to call for a ceasefire “as soon as possible” and well before the end of the year, although he maintained that negotiations must be held behind closed doors. He candidly stated that “without the US, it will be very difficult for us”. Despite these warnings, Budanov has also expressed that Russia cannot win strategically and that the war will continue as long as the Putin regime remains in power.

Sergey Naryshkin, director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), yesterdsay described the situation on the border of the Union State of Russia and Belarus as very tense and noted the militarization of the economy in the Baltic States and Poland. He is quoted by TASS as saying “We see increased militarization of the economy in the Baltic States and Poland, increased military construction is underway, and the mobilization potential of the territory of the Baltic states and Poland is developing.” The militarization of Poland and the Baltic states is comparable to the period before World War II: “I must remind you that this is exactly how events developed on the eve of World War II. However, the attack on Poland came not from the East, but from the West.” Poland should remember who liberated it from Nazism to avoid repeating history: “It was the soldiers and officers of the Red Army who liberated Poland and brought it freedom and liberation from Nazi occupation.”

Representatives of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) and Belarus’ State Security Committee (KGB) have “discussed in detail” joint intelligence activities. The threat of international terrorism persists, with Russia and Belarus actively exchanging intelligence in this area. Ensuring the security of Russia and the Union State depends largely on Kaliningrad and the Kaliningrad Region: “Kaliningrad and the Kaliningrad Region play a key role in ensuring the security of both Russia and the Union State. Ensuring the security of Russia, Belarus and the Union State is the “core objective” for the intelligence services.

According to Naryishkin, Countries of the European Union categorically object to a peaceful settlement in Ukraine: “They are very much, as they say, committed to the war.” He says that the Ukrainian army will soon lose the ability for organized resistance and peace will be established: “The day is coming soon when the Armed Forces of Ukraine will lose their ability to organize resistance, and peace, a just peace, will be established.”

Russia has “repeatedly proved” that it wants to establish peace in Ukraine.

When Russia and Ukraine agree on peace on Anchorage terms (- which nobody knows exactly what they are, OBB), the Europeans will realize that they were deceived about Russia’s strategic defeat: “If a just peace agreement is reached on the terms that, I repeat, were agreed upon in Alaska, the people of European countries will come to understand that such a peace agreement is fundamentally at odds with the statements made in European capitals about Russia’s strategic defeat.

If Europeans realize that they have been deceived about the Ukrainian conflict, it could trigger a “political tsunami” in Europe.

Seized Russian Assets

As of spring 2026, the Russian Central Bank has launched formal legal challenges in EU courts against the indefinite freezing of roughly €210 billion of its assets. Simultaneously, Russia is pursuing a multi-billion-dollar lawsuit against depository Euroclear in Moscow courts, while the EU maintains that its measures are legal and that Russia cannot legally challenge the asset immobilization in European courts.

The Central Bank of Russia filed a claim in March 2026 with the Luxembourg-based General Court, challenging the EU’s decision to indefinitely freeze assets by a majority vote (ordinarily, this would have required a unanimous vote, but the European Commission invented a war-related pretext that jeopardizes its own reputation for legal and financial integrity). Russia argues the freeze violates sovereign immunity, property rights, and access to justice.

The Central Bank is suing Euroclear in Moscow for $235 billion, with preliminary hearings beginning in January 2026. This case is viewed as a retaliatory tool with potential, though uncertain, enforcement in other jurisdictions. The European Union holds that the measures comply with EU law, with officials stating that Russia’s challenges are part of a growing number of lawsuits meant to hinder aid to Ukraine. The EU has thus far focused on isolating interest generated from the assets—using it to fund loans for Ukraine—rather than seizing the principal, which remains under legal dispute. Russian courts have seized hundreds of millions of dollars from Western institutions, such as J.P. Morgan, in retaliation for frozen assets. Euroclear faces over 100 lawsuits from Russian entities, leading to the use of some frozen assets to satisfy these claims within Russia. The legal battle is ongoing, with the European Court expected to review the legality of the “indefinite” nature of the freeze, while Russia uses its own courts to prepare for potential enforcement against Western firms.

The EU 90 billion Euro Loan

As of mid-April 2026, the EU’s €90 billion loan for Ukraine—comprising €60 billion for military support and €30 billion for budget support—is awaiting final unblocking following the expected removal of Hungary’s veto (Magyar’s camp is warning this may not be as immediate as some people expect). While the first tranche is expected to be released in the second quarter of 2026, the approval was previously stalled by Hungarian opposition. EU leaders agreed on the package for 2026–2027 to bolster Ukrainian defense and economic stability, but it was a fallback from a previous, unsuccessful attempt by the European Commission to base the loan on the interest payable on seized Russian assets. This was rejected in large measure because of opposition from Belgium and from EuroClear (which held the majority of the assets) which could have been held liable and because of the damage that the measure might do to the EU’s reputation for financial probity. As it is, the 90 billion euro loan is supposed to be paid back in an imaginary future in which Russia pays reparations to Ukraine but without which Ukraine is liable, and then, if Ukraine cannot or does not pay it back, the members of the European Union become liable.

Following the April 2026 elections, the Hungarian government is expected to lift its veto, which had delayed the approval of a key legal framework amendment requiring unanimity. The European Commission aims to start disbursements in Q2 2026, with the first tranche focusing on drone production and defense procurement. The package is designed to provide €60 billion for defense industry investment and military equipment, and €30 billion to support the Ukrainian budget. This loan is separate from the ongoing Ukraine Facility and previous financial aid packages