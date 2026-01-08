Overview

Let’s first try to get a grip on what has been happening over the past 48 hours, with the help of AI to pull some of the threads together. The least satisfactory aspect of AI’s account, given the genetic western bias of this Google AI scrape, is the almost complete absence, other than references to Rodriguez and two opposition figures who may or may not be in Venezuela itself) of actual data about activity undertaken by specific, named human beings in Venezuela itself.

Q1 What developments have taken place re. Venezuela over the past 48 hours?

In the 48 hours leading up to January 7, 2026,Venezuela has faced a volatile transition following the U.S. military’s “Operation Absolute Resolve” that captured Nicolás Maduro.

U.S. Consolidation and Oil Strategy

Oil Control: The Trump administration announced it will control Venezuelan oil sales “indefinitely,” with proceeds held in U.S.-controlled bank accounts.

Tanker Seizures: On January 7, the U.S. military seized two major oil tankers, including one in the North Atlantic and another in the Caribbean, to escalate leverage over the regime.

Resource Agreements: President Trump claimed on January 6 that Venezuelan authorities agreed to turn over 30 to 50 million barrels of high-quality oil to be sold at market price.

Three-Phase Plan: Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed lawmakers on a strategy to rebuild Venezuela, take control of its oil, and install a new government.

Internal Leadership and Repression

Interim Presidency: Vice President Delcy Rodríguez was formally sworn in as interim president on January 5 and remains in Caracas. While she initially condemned the U.S. “kidnapping” of Maduro, she has since adopted a more conciliatory tone, expressing willingness to cooperate within international law . (Hmmm…….interesting, given that everything that is going on here is completely illegal under international law!)

Intensified Repression: Security forces in Venezuela have intensified crackdowns, searching phones and boarding buses to identify anyone celebrating Maduro’s removal. Pro-government colectivos (paramilitaries) have also established roadblocks.

Casualty Reports: Venezuela’s military held mass funerals on January 7 for soldiers killed during the raid. Official death counts have risen to at least 56, including 32 Cuban military personnel and 24 Venezuelan officers.

Legal and Political Status of Maduro

U.S. Arraignment: Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, appeared in a Manhattan federal court on January 5. Both pleaded “not guilty” to charges including narcoterrorism and cocaine importation.(As we have seen from the account by Max Blumenthal, which I posted yesterday, together with my summary, these are pure garbage, not least because the detention of Maduro in New York is itself a criminal act under international law)

Opposition Sidelined: Despite previous U.S. recognition of Edmundo González as the winner of the 2024 election, President Trump has questioned the ability of opposition leaders like María Corina Machado to lead, signaling a preference for working with established technocrats like Delcy Rodríguez.

International and Domestic Reaction

UN Condemnation: The U.N. Security Council held an emergency meeting where allies and adversaries alike condemned the U.S. operation as a violation of international law.

U.S. Political Fallout: Democrats have criticized the unilateral military action, while the U.S. Senate is preparing to debate a war powers resolution to bar further military action without congressional approval.

Q2 Are we not on the brink of a major escalation beween Russia and the US?

While current events in January 2026 have significantly heightened tensions, (some, perhaps only a few) analysts describe the situation more as a return to “Great Power” competition and spheres of influence rather than an immediate, direct military escalation between Russia and the United States.

1. Tensions over Venezuela and Oil Seizures

Muted Official Response: Despite losing a key Latin American ally in Nicolás Maduro, Russia’s official response has been relatively restrained. While the Foreign Ministry condemned the U.S. operation as “armed aggression” and a violation of the UN Charter, President Putin has not issued a personal statement as of January 7.

Seizure of Russian-Flagged Tanker: Tensions spiked on January 7 when the U.S. seized a Russian-flagged tanker. Russian lawmakers labeled the act “piracy,” and some pro-Kremlin figures have called for military retaliation against American ships, though no official military moves have been made.

Geopolitical Trade-offs: Some analysts suggest (based on what evidence, exactly?) Moscow may tolerate U.S. dominance in the Western Hemisphere if it secures a similar “sphere of influence” for Russia in Eastern Europe, particularly regarding Ukraine.

2. The Looming Nuclear Deadline

New START Expiration: The last remaining nuclear arms treaty between the two nations, New START, is set to expire on February 5, 2026 .

Lack of a Successor: There are currently no negotiated follow-on treaties. If the treaty expires without extension, there will be no legal cap on the number of deployed nuclear warheads for the first time in decades.

Russian Offer: In late 2025, Putin offered to continue complying with the treaty’s “central quantitative limits” for one additional year, provided the U.S. does the same.

3. Conflicts in Ukraine and Europe

Year Five of War: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has entered its fifth year, with intensified drone attacks on Moscow and daily Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure.

NATO Clashes: The Council on Foreign Relations has rated the risk of direct Russia-NATO clashes as an “even chance” for 2026, marking it as a high-impact risk.

Security Guarantees: A “coalition of the willing” (better known in my circles as the coalition of the brain-dead: a clutch of zombie European politicians who lack the guts to own up to their own stupidity and start a real dialog with Russia) led by France and the UK recently signed a declaration to deploy multinational forces to support Ukraine if a ceasefire is reached, which Russia views as a major provocation - (and which is tantamount to another act of collective European mad posturing, one which the US has notably declined to support).

4. Global Stability Metrics

Doomsday Clock: The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists moved the Doomsday Clock to 89 seconds to midnight at the start of 2026, citing the collapse of nuclear governance and the rise of AI-driven vulnerabilities.

Risk Assessment: While 2026 is viewed as a “tipping point,” some forecasts suggest that a spiraling direct conflict is less likely than a period of “great geopolitical uncertainty” as the U.S. redefines its global role (talk about vacuous language!).

Q3 What is the danger arising from Venezuela crisis for US-China relations, and for God’s sake include some official Chinese sources?!

The primary danger of the Venezuela crisis to US-China relations is the intensification of geopolitical rivalry and a direct clash over spheres of influence and international norms. China views the recent U.S. military action in Venezuela as a severe violation of international law and state sovereignty, while the U.S. views China’s presence in the region as an encroachment on the Western Hemisphere.

Danger to US-China Relations

The crisis poses several dangers to the bilateral relationship:

Ideological and Normative Clash: The U.S. action is seen by China as a “hegemonic move” and a blatant violation of the UN Charter and the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, a cornerstone of China’s foreign policy. China is leveraging the incident to portray the U.S. as a “unilateral bully” on the world stage.

Geopolitical Competition: The U.S. is signaling that the Western Hemisphere is its sphere of influence and that it will not tolerate a base of operations for rivals like China and Russia. China, having invested heavily in Latin America as part of its Belt and Road Initiative, perceives the U.S. actions as an attempt to force it out of the region, which could set a negative precedent for its global investments.

Economic Interests and Retaliation: China has substantial financial exposure through its “oil-for-loans” arrangements and other infrastructure projects. If U.S. pressure or actions result in the seizure of Chinese assets or the loss of preferential oil access, it could trigger a cycle of economic or legal retaliation, such as the potential seizure of U.S. assets or litigation.

Escalation Precedent: The U.S. use of military force for regime change has raised concerns in Beijing about potential templates for other regional disputes, most notably Taiwan, which could lead to a miscalculation and an unintended military escalation between the two superpowers.

Official Chinese Sources

Official statements from the Chinese Foreign Ministry have explicitly condemned the U.S. actions, viewing them as violations of international law and Venezuela’s sovereignty. China supported an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the situation. Chinese representatives have stated that military solutions are not effective and can worsen crises. China has also insisted that its cooperation with Venezuela is protected by international law and demanded an end to the “America First” approach regarding Venezuela’s oil. Further details and full transcripts of some statements can be found on (official Chinese websites).

Commentary

It strikes me, first of all, that the “capture” of the Venezuela regime by means of decapitating - through outrageously illegal measures - its current president, Nicolás Maduro, while leaving the regime more or less in place though subject to totally illegal bully threats from the US, is not just about or even mainly about Venezuela.

It is clearly also about Greenland which the US, without consulting the people of Greenland or its imperial guardian Denmark, will either buy or invade and otherwise acquire Greenland.

Why does the US need to do this? Not at all obvious, since Denmark is a member of NATO and there do not appear to be any obstacles to the US doing more or less anything it might want to do with Greenland short of acquiring it (including the siting of launch pads for missiles directed at Moscow).

Could it be that both Venezuela and Greenland, in addition to being the immediate victims of brutal assertions of a new era of aggressive US imperialism, are intended to distract the world from the growing likelihood of a further US-Israeli strike on Iran.

This will permit the consolidation of a greater Israel, made up of the “legal” Israel itself, through Palestine, into Lebanon and Syria and Iraq and into part of Iran (not to forget east Africa through Somaliland) and give the US a much stronger perch from which to reshape West Asia and Central Asia in its own imperial image and which, in turn, allows the US to make significant headway in its longer-term ambition to surround, contain and throttle China.

In terms of threatened countries we should, of course, include Colombia, although noting that the current left-leaning President, Gustavo Petro is coming to the end of his term and is not allowed to stand again. But he could very well be replaced by someone of similar ideological persuasion, and that may be something that the US will want to prevent. According to Google AI, the Colombian presidential race is highly competitive and polarized, with Iván Cepeda (Left), Abelardo de la Espriella (Right), and Sergio Fajardo (Center) emerging as the primary contenders for the first-round election scheduled for May 31, 2026. Current polling indicates that while the left holds an early lead, the ultimate winner remains uncertain due to high numbers of undecided voters and potential second-round (runoff) dynamics.

The US will certainly have an interest in neighboring Guyana where Venezuela’s has long-standing territorial claims over two-thirds (the Essequibo region). The U.S. has recently conducting joint military drills with Guyana to deter potential annexation. Venezuelan interest in Guyana’s oil stems from the fact that it is easier to extract and to refine and to sell. Guyana's oil is generall high quality, light, sweet crude, meaning it has low sulfur content and high API gravity, making it easier and cheaper to refine into valuable products like gasoline and jet fuel, thus commanding higher market prices and being considered an "advantaged" asset. While current grades like Liza and Unity Gold are medium-sweet, the upcoming Yellowtail crude will be even lighter and sweeter (36.5 API, 0.25% sulfur), competing with US WTI.

To this list of threatened countries we can add pretty much the entirety of Latin America, including Mexico, whether they are friendly towards the US or not, which has been put on notice that the US regards Latin American countries as falling within what the US regards as its hemisphere and that unless they do what the US tells them to do they will be severely punished and humiliated. This includes trading with countries which the US does not like, or allowing countries that the US does not like to invest in Latin America. Such countries, of course, include China. Latin America’s largest economy is Brazil and Brazil’s stance towards the Venezuelan crisis has been pathetically weak, demonstrating among other things that no Latin American country has anything like the military wherewithal to defend itself against the US.

By pushing China and Russia out of Latin America, the US is impoverishing them.

There is an argument that a key purpose of the Venezuelan decapitation and the accompanying blockade of oil tankers which the US has sanctioned is to undermine the sources of oil that China, which is dependent on oil imports for 75% of its oil needs, can access without having to pay in US dollars. China’s trade with Russia, Iran and with Venezuela is to a significant extent a non-dollar trade. China takes 20% of its oil from Russia, and is quite likely going to turn to Russia and increase its purchases of Russian oil. However, it is uncertain that Russia has the immediate capability of increasing its flow of oil to China. There is currently no oil flowing along Power of Siberia 2 as this has yet to be constructed.

The weakness of Russian and Chinese responses to the outrageous and illegal US assault on the Venezuelan regime reflects their lack of confidence in their own military postures which seem to depend too much on weapons that invite MAD (mutually assured destruction) responses, and which have given insufficient attention to more conventional weapons or military and economic strategies that do not cross that dangerous MAD threshold.

How does the Venezuela crisis relate to the Ukrainian and European? It further confirms the descent of Europe into complete US vassalage and economic decline (see below). There is barely a whimper to be heard about the US invasion of Venezuela. There is a lot of impotent anger about the prospects of a US takeover of Greenland but not even Denmark, nominal imperial “owner” of Greenland, is going to actually do anything physical.

Yet Europe continues not only to fret itself to madness over what it claims is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (which I see as an absolutely necessary Russian response to a quarter century of NATO provocation), but to continue to insist, without a shred of evidence, that Russia’s ambition is to steal Europe. It plays this self-destorying game, primarily, by keeping the war going for as long as possible (masking its warmongering with successful attempts to sabotage US-Russian negotiations and to promote “peace” plans that every intelligent person left on the planet knows that Russia cannot possibly accept).

It does this in the belief that one day the US will feel obliged to “return” to the battle in Ukraine. In theory, the US has “abandoned” Ukraine by handing over responsibility for the war to Europe and Ukraine in terms of the flow of weaponry and the costs of purchasing that weaponry. It has done this so that it can concentrate on what both the US and Europe assert is a coming war with China. But, in practice, the US “abandonment” of Ukraine still permits the US, through the CIA, and vassals like the UK and the UK’s MI6, to control the war through covert operations and the flow of intelligence, including the targeting of missiles and drones on targets well within Russian territory, including as we have just seen, Russia’s nuclear facilities and the Presidential residence.

Is Europe in economic decline?

A brief discussion with Google AI:

Whether Europe is in “economic decline” is a subject of intense debate among economists as of January 2026. While the continent remains a global economic powerhouse with high living standards, it is experiencing a relative decline compared to the United States and China, driven by stagnant growth, demographic shifts, and a lack of technological innovation.

1. Key Indicators of Relative Decline

The widening gap between the European Union (EU) and other major economies is often cited as evidence of decline:

GDP Growth Disparity: Between 2008 and 2023, the US GDP grew by 87% , while the EU’s grew by only 13.5% . In 2024, the eurozone grew just 0.9%, compared to a global average of 3.3%.

Global GDP Share: Europe’s share of global GDP (on a purchasing power parity basis) has dropped from nearly 25% in 1990 to approximately 14% in 2025.

Technological Lag: Europe has failed to produce “Big Tech” giants. Roughly half of the world’s 50 largest tech firms are American, while only four are European. Since 1974, the US has produced 241 startups that reached a $10 billion market cap, compared to only 14 in Europe.

2. Primary Causes of Economic Stagnation

Several structural and external factors are hampering European competitiveness:

Energy Costs: Following the invasion of Ukraine and the shift away from Russian gas, electricity prices for EU industrial users were twice as high as in the US by late 2024.

Demographic Crisis: Every EU country has a fertility rate below the replacement level, and the bloc is projected to have 100 million fewer people by 2100, leading to a shrinking workforce and higher pension burdens.

Industrial Deindustrialization: Traditional sectors like the automotive industry are struggling to compete with Chinese electric vehicles, which are produced at significantly lower costs.

Regulation vs. Innovation: Critics argue that the EU “regulates while the US innovates,” pointing to high internal service tariffs and fragmented financial markets that make it harder for startups to raise venture capital.

3. Contrasting Perspectives

Not all experts agree that Europe is “declining” in an absolute sense:

Standard of Living: Many argue that GDP is a poor measure of success, noting that Europe maintains higher institutional trust, better healthcare, more vacation time, and superior social protections than the US.

Productivity Myth: When adjusting for hours worked, some studies suggest European productivity is nearly on par with American levels—Europeans simply choose to work fewer hours.

Recent Resilience: Some forecasts for 2026 suggest a modest recovery, with the eurozone projected to grow by 1.4% as inflation stabilizes near 2%.

4. Outlook for 2026

Europe is currently at what many call an “inflection point”. Reports by former Italian Prime Ministers Mario Draghi and Enrico Letta have urged radical reforms to the single market and massive investment in innovation to prevent a “sudden and irreversible loss of economic relevance”. Without these changes, the continent faces a future of “anaemic growth” and a dwindling global voice.

These reports discuss Europe’s economic stagnation, its causes, and the reforms needed to regain competitiveness:

Q2 Surely a lot of this is related to excessive or exaggerated European concern about Russia and support for Ukraine?

While the conflict in Ukraine and the resulting confrontation with Russia have placed a significant strain on the European economy, analysts generally view these as accelerants of existing problems rather than the sole cause of decline.

As of January 2026, the economic impact of these geopolitical tensions can be broken down into three categories:

1. The Energy Shock and Decoupling

The most immediate economic blow was the “massive energy shock” following the 2022 invasion.

Cost of Energy: Europe has largely succeeded in decoupling from Russian gas, with imports dropping from 45% in 2021 to roughly 13% by 2025 . However, this shift to alternatives like Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) has kept industrial energy prices higher than pre-war levels, hurting energy-intensive sectors like chemicals and steel.

Permanent Divorce: In early 2026, the EU began implementing binding laws to end spot purchases of Russian LNG by April 2026, with a total ban on pipeline gas scheduled for 2027. This “energy independence” is viewed as a long-term security gain but carries a high short-term price tag for industrial competitiveness.

2. Fiscal Strain and Defense Spending

The war has forced Europe to redirect funds from social or economic investments toward military readiness.

The “Defense Tax”: EU defense spending reached a record €343 billion in 2024 , a 19% increase from the previous year. Projections for 2026 show that while this spending provides a “sugar rush” of demand for some industries, it is expected to increase national debt and deficits.

Ukraine Support: The EU has approved a €90 billion interest-free loan for Ukraine for the 2026–2027 period. While substantial, economists note that total aid (humanitarian and military) accounts for only about 0.44% of EU GDP, suggesting it is sustainable even if politically contentious.

3. Was the Decline Already Happening?

Most economic data suggests that Europe’s relative stagnation started well before the 2022 invasion:

Long-term Growth Gap: The gap in GDP growth between the US and Europe widened most significantly between 2008 and 2020 , a period when Europe was still heavily reliant on cheap Russian energy.

The “Proximity” Penalty: While all of Europe is affected, the impact is highly unequal. Countries closer to the war zone, such as the Baltics and Poland, have seen a loss in annual growth estimated at 2 percentage points compared to their potential.

Summary of Outlook (2026)

Factor Economic ImpactLong-term OutlookEnergy PricesHigh; harms manufacturingStabilizing but permanently higher than USDefense SpendDrains budgets; increases debtModernizes industrial base but crowds out other spendingConsumer ConfidenceLow; “war fatigue” appearingRecovery projected at 1.2% growth for 2026

In short, the stance toward Russia is a major fiscal and industrial burden, but it is often seen by European leaders as a necessary “insurance premium” against the higher long-term cost of an expanded conflict.

