It is becoming clearer that Russia has experienced setbacks in eastern Ukraine as a result of being cutoff from its previous capability for unauthorized Starlink use along the front lines. Russia’s loss of this communications asset has likely assisted Ukraine in various Ukrainian counteroffensive efforts and helps explain Russia’s recent net loss of Ukrainian territory. Russia is responding with the launch of its own Starlink-like network of satellites, a project that will take several years to roll out. This is a complex project that is likely vulnerable to enemy strikes on related infrastructure but one that should add significantly to the integrity and reach of Russian communications and also improve its nuclear early-warning protection. Additional revenue from tax on Russian oil and gas transactions, in a period of high prices resulting from the Iran crisis, should assist Russia in aggressively promoting this venture.

A variety of sources that I have accessed this morning indicate that the situation with satellite internet in Russia has therefore reached a major turning point, marked by a significant crackdown on unauthorized Starlink use and the first major launch for Russia’s domestic replacement. For years, Russian forces managed to use Starlink terminals via the black market, but recent measures have largely neutralized this advantage. In February 2026, SpaceX implemented a stricter authentication and geolocation system in coordination with the Ukrainian government. This “white list” system ensures only verified Ukrainian terminals remain active, effectively cutting off Russian access. The cutoff caused a “comms crisis” for Russian frontline units, which had become dependent on Starlink for drone video streaming and tactical coordination. Reports indicate this disruption directly enabled Ukrainian forces to liberate over 200 square kilometers of territory in early March 2026. With Starlink mostly blocked, Russian units have been forced to revert to less effective methods, such as laying physical fiber-optic cables to frontline positions or using less reliable domestic systems like those from Gazprom Space Systems. To address this vulnerability, Russia is fast-tracking its own low-Earth orbit (LEO) constellation, developed by the private aerospace firm Bureau 1440. Yesterday, March 23 Russia successfully launched its first batch of 16 operational Rassvet satellites aboard a Soyu2.1b rocket. While the launch marks a transition from experiment to service deployment, the system is still in its infancy. Trial operations with select clients are expected throughout 2026, with full commercial service targeted for 2027. Bureau 1440 aims to deploy 250+ satellites by 2027 to provide initial global coverage, and 900+ satellites by 2035 to fully rival the capabilities of Starlink. The project is a pillar of Russia’s “Data Economy” program, receiving billions of rubles in both state funding and private investment to ensure “sovereign” internet access that cannot be disabled by foreign entities.

A Wikipedia entry describes Bureau 1440 (Бюро 1440) as a Russian aerospace company within X Holding, developing a low-orbit satellite system for high-speed broadband dasta transmission. In 2023 and 2024, the company launched the experimental missions Rassvet-1 and Rassvet-2, with commercial operations scheduled for 2027 (by which time the 288-satellite constellation should provide global coverage).

Curious about the logic of a connection between X Holding and Bureau 1440, I consulted Google AI, to be told that Bureau 1440 is part of X Holding (also known as ICS Holding), a large Russian technology group. There is no direct business or ownership connection between Elon Musk and Russia’s ICS Holding. Instead, the two are competitors in the satellite internet industry. Bureau 1440 is a subsidiary of ICS Holding. Bureau 1440, as we have seen, recently launched its first batch of “Rassvet” satellites as part of a mission to create a domestic high-speed internet network. This project is explicitly intended to serve as a Russian alternative to Elon Musk’s Starlink. The holding company aims to have its satellite constellation fully operational by 2027 to provide high-speed broadband throughout Russia.

While Musk does not own nor partner with ICS Holding, his broader relationship with Russia has been a subject of public record and scrutiny. Early in his career, Musk traveled to Russia in an attempt to purchase refurbished ICBMs, which ultimately led him to found SpaceX when the deal fell through. There have been reported concerns and calls for investigations by U.S. officials regarding Musk’s alleged regular contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin since 2022. During the war in Ukraine, Starlink has been used by both sides, leading to tensions and subsequent efforts by SpaceX to curb illicit Russian use of the technology. For Russia, the partnership between a private-sector technical firm (Bureau 1440) and a large IT group (X Holding) under the oversight of Roscosmos is designed to ensure the independence of their satellite communications network.

The primary goal of Bureau 1440 is to create a “sovereign” satellite internet network, explicitly intended as a competitor to SpaceX’s Starlink. Using domestic companies like X Holding (and its subsidiary Kryptonite) ensures that control over the network remains in Russia, addressing security concerns about relying on foreign technologies. Bureau 1440 is developing all components, including satellites and ground infrastructure, within a vertically integrated structure. This allows for a “closed” system, which Russian officials believe is essential for integrity and defense-related use. While Bureau 1440 acts as a private startup, it receives massive state funding and strategic backing from Roscosmos. The “integrity” is maintained through this hybrid model, where the state provides the backing and the holding company provides the technological development. The 2026 launch of the first 16 operational satellites of the Rassvet constellation confirms that the project is moving forward as a high-priority national initiative designed to provide secure broadband connectivity by 2027.

Recent court disclosures and investigations have clarified the relationship between Musk’s company and Russian interests: X is owned by X Corp (formerly Twitter, Inc.), which was under X Holdings Corp. until being acquired by Musk’s AI company, xAI in March 2025. A 2024 court filing revealed that several Russian-linked entities and sanctioned oligarchs were among the shareholders who helped finance Musk’s $44 billion takeover.

A 2024 court filing revealed that several Russian-linked entities and sanctioned oligarchs were among the shareholders who helped finance Musk’s $44 billion takeover. These included Petr Aven, founder of the Alfa Group. These Russian interests typically invested through American-based venture capital firms. For example, 8VC, a firm that employed the children of these oligarchs, was a significant backer of the acquisition. Despite these investment ties, the X platform itself remains restricted in Russia by the state regulator Roskomnadzor as a wartime measure since February 2022.

As we have seen, Musk took technical steps to prevent unauthorized Russian use of Starlink terminals in the ongoing conflict. Unauthorized use of Starlink terminals by Russian forces in Ukraine had provided a significant boost to their battlefield capabilities, helping them close the technological gap with Ukraine and enhance their offensive operations. Despite U.S. sanctions prohibiting the sale of Starlink to Russia, Russian troops acquired thousands of terminals via a black market, which they used for secure, high-speed communication and precision targeting. The terminals helped Russia improve drone operations and targeting, enhanced battlefield coordination, gain greater situational awareness, establish tighter control of personnel and supported offensives in Donbas. Tterminals were typically smuggled through third countries, such as in the Middle East or ex-Soviet republics, and activated in regions where Starlink service is permitted. In February 2026, SpaceX and Ukrainian officials began a coordinated effort to block unauthorized terminals, resulting in a significant reduction in Russian Starlink connectivity, which led to a “catastrophe” in their communications at the front lines. The crackdown included introducing a “white list” for registered, permitted terminals and implementing speed limits that prevent the use of Starlink on fast-moving drones.