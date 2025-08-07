BRICS Wars
How The World Can Free Itself From US Financial Colonialism
Trump threatens more sanctions on Russia and China as deadline looms
US Trade War on China Traps Pentagon in Rare Earths Elements Paradox. Drago Bosnic
Shanghai Cooperation Organization — The Voice Heard Was Iran’s. “Towards a New Geopolitical Equilibrium”
Eastern Economic Forum – cooperation for peace and prosperity
Russia and Its Neighbours Amid Global Uncertainty
US Sanctions: Brazil in the Crosshairs
Containing Europe
Wake-up call for Switzerland
The Serbian Intifada. Foreign Interference? The 2024-2025 Protest Movement of University and High School Students. Stephen Karganovic
United States Backed Ethnic Cleansing Of Serbs
Bosnian Serb leader Dodik stripped of Republika Srpska presidency
West Asia
Israel’s Escalation Plans Involve the Ethnic Cleansing of Gaza City and Gaza’s Central Refugee Camps
Netanyahu's security cabinet is expected to approve a plan for the full military occupation of Gaza on Thursday