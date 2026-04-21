Iran Crisis

While a US delegation led by Vance is prepared to travel to Pakistan, the trip was reportedly put on hold Tuesday because Iran has not formally confirmed its participation. So, as of April 21, 2026, U.S. Vice President JD Vance is not in Islamabad, but still in Washington. Some reports indicate he may have departed Pakistan following a previous, separate round of talks. President Donald Trump has stated he does not want to extend the current ceasefire which ends tomorrow. Instead he “expects to be bombing” if a “great deal” is not reached quickly. Tehran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei has stated that “no final decision” had been made regarding the talks, citing “contradictory messages” and the ongoing U.S. naval blockade as major obstacles. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said that Iran will not negotiate under the “shadow of threats”.

AP reported earlier today that U.S. forces have boarded another (second) oil tanker, one that was reportedly sanctioned previously for “smuggling” Iranian crude oil in Asia. The Pentagon has put into place a global warning to track down vessels tied to Tehran. The Tifani was captured in the Bay of Bengal — between India and Southeast Asia — and was carrying Iranian oil (even though under the terms of the ceasefire the US has supposedly lifted sanctions on Iranian oil at sea). US forces also fired on another Iranian-flagged vessel in the Gulf of Oman.

Drop Site News reports (Drop Site) that at least 26 Iranian “shadow fleet” vessels have bypassed the U.S. naval blockade of the strait of Hormuz since April 13, and cites Lloyd’s data of ships moving in and out of Iranian ports and exporting Iranian-origin cargo. U.S. Central Command said on Monday that since the blockade began, the U.S. has directed 27 vessels to turn around or return to an Iranian port.

Pakistan, perhaps in response to continuing pressure from China, continues to push both sides to the table in Islamabad warning that the decision to attend before the Wednesday deadline is “critical.” It would be extremely inadvisable for Iran to attend any such talks. First of all, there is the real threat to the physical safety of negotiators given the numerous occasions that the US and Israel have exploited negotiations for decapitation killings and other heinous crimes; there was considerable concern at the close of the previous round of Islamabad talks for the safety of the returning Iranian negotiators. The Iranian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, a former military officer and certified pilot, requested the security escort (two dozen jets, as well as the force’s Airborne Warning and Control System for aerial surveillance), which goes well beyond normal protocol, souces told Pakistan newspaper, The Dawn.

Participation in the second round of talks would also be extremely inadvisable given the highly erratic, unpredictable and perhaps mentally ill status of the US President, first of all, and then the inability of Vance to say anything of substance that does not have the pre-approval of Trump and Netanyahu, not to mention the deep Zionist sympathies of support US negotiators Kushner and Witkoff, all of which leaves Trump next to no margin of discretion without incurring the fateful wrath of Israeli pressure (Epstein-related blackmail?).

Further, the US not only has violated the terms of the ceasefire with its blockade and illegal piracy, but its genocidal partner Israel has been unable to sustain the supposed ceasefire agreed with Lebanon (see below), further underlining the absolute absence of integrity on the side of Western forces.

On Sonar21, Larry Johnson reports (without citing sources, so far as I recall) that Iran is deploying thousands of new anti-ship mines in the Strait of Hormuz and predicts that Trump will order a new round of attacks in hopes that he will break Iran’s will to resist, in response to which Iran will retaliate and inflict catastrophic damage on the Gulf Arabs who continue to side with the US. Far more significant is the likely arrival of Chinese ships who, as Alexander Mercouris argues on The Duran today, may have concluded - having seen Russia safely escort an oil tanker to Cuba without provoking US intervention - that the US will not choose this moment to start World War Three.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s representative to international organizations in Vienna, has called for the immediate lifting all Iran sanctions as part of a potential deal with the United States.

Would a continuation of the Biden administration have been any different? Apparently not. Caitlin Johnstone (Johnstone) picked up on statements made last Sunday by former senior Biden advisor and Zionist Amos Hochstein that the Biden administration had been preparing to bomb Iran if they had won re-election in 2024.

Lebanon

Drop Site News today cites Lebanon’s national news agency to the effect that Israeli forces have carried out demolitions and strikes across southern Lebanon on Tuesday, including an explosion in the town of Tayr Harfa and artillery fire targeting the outskirts of Kounine in Bint Jbeil district. Israeli troops were also reported to have blown up homes and infrastructure in multiple villages, including Beit Lif, Shamaa, al-Bayyada and Naqoura. Lenanon’s Health Ministry says that an Israeli strike on the village of Qaaqiyet al-Jisr, near Nabatieh in southern Lebanon injudred six people Monday evening. A second round of talks between the Lebanese government and Israel is scheduled in Washington for Thursday, but Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem fiercely condemned the talks on Monday, calling them “a free concession” to Israel and the United States and urging Beirut to withdraw, arguing Lebanon cannot negotiate while under fire.

Atrocities in Gaza and the West Bank

Drop Site News further reports that over the past day at least seven Palestinians were killed and 21 were injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza, and three Palestinians, including two children, were killed in West Bank settler attacks.

The total recorded death toll in Gaza since October 7, 2023 has risen to 72,560 killed, with 172,317 injured. Since October 11, the first full day of the so-called ceasefire, Israel has killed at least 784 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 2,214, while 761 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Laala Bechetoula (Global Research) frames this even more dramatically:

Israel is killing children. Deliberately. Systematically. With our weapons. With our money. With our diplomatic cover. And we are letting it happen.

That is the sentence. It is not propaganda. It is not antisemitism. It is not a conspiracy theory circulated on fringe websites. It is the documented, verified, cross-referenced conclusion of UNICEF, the World Health Organization, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the International Court of Justice, The Lancet, and — since January 2026 — Israeli military sources themselves, who finally accepted the Gaza Ministry of Health’s death count.

This did not just start in October 2023. Between September 2000 and October 2023, Bechetoula reports, Israeli forces killed more than 2,171 Palestinian children.

In the West Bank, as reported by the West Bank Protection Consortium, led by the Norwegian Refugee Council, More than 70 percent of displaced Palestinian households in the occupied West Bank cited threats of sexualized violence against women and children by Israeli settlers and soldiers as the primary reason for fleeing their communities, and this number is almost certainly an underestimate.

Reuters today (Reuters) reports that the Israeli cabinet approved the construction of 34 new West Bank settlements last week. This brings “the total number approved by the ruling coalition led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu up to 103. The cabinet decision is the largest batch of new settlements approved in decades, breaking the record set by a previous landmark decision in June 2025, which approved 22 new settlements.”

In a welcome if modest pushback he foreign ministers of Spain, Slovenia, and Ireland sent a joint letter Monday to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas demanding a debate on suspending the EU-Israel Association Agreement at Tuesday’s foreign affairs council meeting. Drop Site News reports that Amnesty International backed the push, calling on German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to support the move. “The European Union can no longer remain on the sidelines,” the ministers wrote in the letter, urging “bold and immediate action” and saying all options should remain on the table.

UK Starmer Mandelson Drama

Owen Jones this morning provides useful commentary (Jones) on the scandal surrounding the appointment of Peter Mandelson - an associate and friend of late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein - which he says had its origin six years ago when a right-wing faction seized control of the Labour Party under false pretences. Starmer’s former chief of staff Morgan McSweeney - a close associate and protégé of Mandelson - is alleged (McSweeney denies it) to have intervened to ensure Mandelson’s appointment as UK ambassador to the US without adequate vetting. Perhaps even more interesting is the role of McSweeney, says Jones, in the groundwork for a right-wing takeover of the party:

“What we know is that Morgan McSweeney spent years - whilst Corbyn was Labour leader - using the ‘Labour Together’ think tank to lay the groundwork for a right-wing takeover of the party.

That effort was funded by £700,000 in secret donations from business figures - conveniently declared only months after Starmer became leader, dismissed by McSweeney as an “admin error” after an Electoral Commission fine.”

Once in control, they remade the party in their image.

Selections were stitched up. Leading factional members were parachuted into constituencies they had no connection to, bypassing local members entirely. And as we now see, the same mentality extended to the state itself - attempting to hand out ambassadorships to factional allies with no relevant experience, but with deeply troubling associations.

And still, most political journalists looked the other way.

Why? Because they approved of the war waged by Starmerism on the left

Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania

The overthrow of the Orban regime in Hungary has been followed predictably by assurances by Ukraine’s Zelenskiy that Ukraine will allow the necessary repairs to the Druzhba pipeline that supplies Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia, and indications of the imminenet EU approval of the 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine. There is some skepticism as to whether Orban’s successor, Magyar will go as far as was anticipated in undoing all the changes that have been attributed to Orban. IntelliNews today (IntelliNews) points out that Magyar rejected European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s list of 24 reforms Budapest needs to make before the billions of frozen EU funds are released; Magyar said he would only do four of them. For the moment it seems clear that Orban’s departure removes from the EU at least one source of opposition to knee-jerk anti-Russianism that has been fundamental to EU policies for the past decade or more. Now, there is speculation that the Orban factor has found a replacement in Bulgaria’s new leader Rumen Radev. For the Duran, Alex Christoforou (The Duran) argues that:

Rumen Radev emerges as an unusually dominant political figure, securing a rare outright majority after years of instability. A former fighter pilot promising to dismantle what he describes as a “mafia state,” he draws predictable suspicion within European Union circles. The label “pro Russian” appears quickly, though his position often reflects pragmatic concerns, particularly the need to engage Moscow during an energy crisis. Bulgaria’s integration into the euro framework, however, limits strategic autonomy. Figures such as Ursula von der Leyen and Christine Lagarde retain significant financial leverage. The implication is clear: divergence from Brussels can trigger pressure through liquidity constraints, reinforcing discipline through economic means rather than open confrontation.

IntelliNews describes Radev as actually a left-leaning eurosceptic and EU critic who has nevertheless called for renewing ties with Russia, adding:

Radev is better understood as a Russia-sympathetic centrist who ran against a discredited establishment. Magyar too will maintain relations with the Kremlin and only intends to “phase out” Hungary’s dependence on Russian gas. He also threatened Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy today, saying “don’t blackmail me” over the resupply of oil via the Druzhba pipeline.

In Romania, IntelliNews (IntelliNews) reports, a collapse of the pro-European centre engineered by a centre-left party trying to outflank the hard right, with the hard right as the likely beneficiary.

“Romania’s Social Democratic Party (PSD) has voted overwhelmingly to withdraw political support for Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, raising the prospect of a government collapse, Agerpres reported on April 20. While the PSD aims to increase its influence over the executive, the attempts may end in complicated months-long political turmoil, possibly ending in early elections. The decision was backed by 97.7% of around 5,000 regional delegates, effectively calling on Bolojan to resign. PSD leaders blamed the prime minister for what they described as the “economic and social collapse of the last 10 months”.

IntelliNews sees in all these developments the rise of Euroskepticism-light that is a threat to the continuing unity of the EU.

Ukraine

Zelenskiy has been talking about how Ukraine can no longer depend on the flow of support from the US. He can take comfort from the expected arrival shortly of 90 billion euro loan from the EU, of which 60 billion is reportedly expected to go to US arms manufacturers for weapons that will take some time, perhaps a long time, to produce. This is happening in a context in which the US President talks with increasing hostility and skepticism about NATO and some NATO leaders look, instead, to the unlikely formation of a European army. Russian forces are reported by Russian Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov to lie between 7 and 12 miles from Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, the two remaining major cities of the Donbass that still lie under Ukrainian control. Russia is striking at Slavyansk with artillery and drones. Lyman, considered a satellite town of Slavyansk, has mainly (70%) fallen to Russia. (Siversk fell to Russia in December). Russia is close, finally, to taking Konstantinivka. As Putin first announced it would two or three years ago, Russia has built up its buffer zone in the north and northeast substantially, and its forces are close to the city of Sumy. In the area of Kupyansk Russia controls all the area east of the Oskil river. In the Dnipro-Petrovsk oblast Russia has established a security line to the east and may eventually move against the city of Pavlohrad and further west.