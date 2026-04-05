For expletive version, see Guardian: F*** Trump

I am pleased to cite Gilbert Doctorow (Doctorow):

In this context and considering the Easter Sunday dateline of this message to the Community, I say that Trump and the senior members of his Administration have stepped right out of Dostoevsky’s novel The Possessed. They are Evil Incarnate, they are possessed by Satan in their support of Israeli genocide in Gaza and now in the vicious, inhuman violence they are directing against the Iranian people. Listening to Trump’s daily diatribes, his bloody threats against Tehran, it strains belief that these words are coming from our top elected official.

And so I conclude : shame on the United States if this man is not impeached and removed from office, sent to face the International Court of Justice for war crimes.

Here is what Paul Krugman has to say in antipation of Trump/Hegseth war crimes: (Krugman)

In the past 24 hours (April 4–5, 2026), the West Asian conflict has escalated through high-risk rescue operations and a significant expansion of the air war. President Trump has issued a final 48-hour ultimatum, set to expire on Tuesday April 7th. He warned that if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened, the U.S. will launch “Power Plant Day and Bridge Day,” targeting Iran’s entire civilian power grid and transportation infrastructure. Iran has dismissed this as a “helpless, nervous” threat.

Trump forgot to mention that the Strait of Hormuz is not actually closed: it is open both to countries whom Iran has declared friendly (including Iraq, from which the US coalition countries have been largely forced to exit with the possible exception of Iraqi Kurdistan), as well as to some “neutral” countries (including, amazingly, France and Japan) who are prepared to pay a toll for passage, and closed only to hostile countries such as the US hegemon and its subservience little vassal states. See Iran Turns Hormuz Into A Toll Gate Challenging Petrodollar.

Whatever action is being prepared for Bloody Tuesday it is likely an action to which the few US military leaders of integrity that remain are opposed and whose opposition has been rewarded by being dismissed by neo-fascist Pete Hegseth.

US air forces continue to come under Iranian fire from what is proving to be an unexpectedly robust Iranian air defense system benefitting, very likely, from Russian and Chinese assistance.

U.S. special operations forces successfully extracted a “seriously wounded” F-15E crew member who had been evading capture in the Iranian mountains for over 24 hours. The mission involved dozens of aircraft and a CIA-led deception campaign. U.S. and Israeli air forces continue to strike core systems, including ballistic and anti-aircraft missile storage sites in Tehran. They have also targeted industrial sites like the Mahshahr petrochemical hub and the Karaj B1 bridge.

Israeli intelligence reportedly provided critical support to the U.S. rescue mission, and Israeli forces paused local operations to facilitate the extraction.

Iran successfully struck critical energy infrastructure across the Gulf, causing “significant material damage” to power and desalination plants in Kuwait. Damage was also reported at facilities in the UAE and Bahrain.

Iran’s air defenses have hit an American A-10 Warthog and the F-15E, marking the first time in over 20 years that U.S. combat aircraft have been downed by enemy fire.

Israel’s aggresive invasion of Lebanon continues unabated. Lebanon is experiencing severe escalation. The situation is characterized by intensified Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon, the Bekaa Valley, and southern Beirut, alongside an ongoing ground invasion. Over 54 people were killed and 156 injured in the past 24 hours (reported Saturday), bringing the total death toll since March 2 to over 1,400. Israel has expanded its ground operations and intensified airstrikes, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure, destroying bridges, and targeting areas in southern Lebanon.

Israel is repeating its Gaza genocide in both the West Bank and Lebanon: Another Gaza

And here is British culpability for war crimes in Lebanon:

British Intel's Secret Lebanese Panopticon

Hezbollah has continued to fire barrages of rockets into northern Israel, claiming attacks on IDF personnel in areas like Bint Jbeil, Ainata, and Maroun al-Ras. Not for the first time, UN peacekeepers (UNIFIL) reported explosions near their positions in southern Lebanon, with injuries reported among staff and significant damage to infrastructure, including destroyed surveillance cameras. Israel has targeted and urged the evacuation of the Masnaa border crossing between Lebanon and Syria, leading to a temporary shutdown of the crossing by Syrian authorities. Over 1 million people are estimated to be displaced within Lebanon, facing dire conditions as fighting continues. The Lebanese government has stated that the conflict is entering its second month with no end in sight

In the last 12 hours (as of April 5, 2026), the war between the U.S., Israel, and Iran has escalated with significant infrastructure strikes, creating distinct strategic shifts that favor Russia while presenting new challenges and opportunities for Ukraine.

Here is damage on central Israel by Iranian missiles some of which, like the Farrah category are near equivalent to Russian Kinzhals:

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has sent global oil prices soaring. Russia is reportedly earning nearly $900 million more than usual per day, with monthly windfalls estimated at $9 billion.