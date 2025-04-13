Greetings. My post yesterday may not have gone out to all subscribers so I am reposting it again, below. But, of course, nothing stays still so I shall first add a quick update.

On Russia, I believe we have further confirmation of a split in the Trump team between the Witkoff model, which goes along with US acceptance of the complete absorption of the four critical oblasts (Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zapporizhzhia) into the Russian Federation, and which recognizes that there is no possibility under the sun that Russia will tolerate a NATO presence in Western Ukraine…as against the Kellogg model, which would cede only the territory occupied by Russia and would have a NATO peace-keeping or resiliency force in Western Ukraine. Russia has launched or appears about to launch a major new offensive that reportedly focuses on the northern oblasts closest to Kiev, so does not appear to be entertaining any kind of ceasefire when it has a chance to continue westwards in a more concerted bid to take the remaining territory of the critical four oblasts that it does not yet occupy. The longer the war continues, the more likely it becomes that Kharkiv and Odessa will be added to the list of Russian military goals.

For as long as US weapons and intelligence flow into Ukraine there is absolutely no good reason for Russia to do anything other than continue fighting.

Zelenskiy appears to have turned away from any kind of ceasefire. While he crazily rejects elections and prepares to renew emergency war powers, he is sensibly rebuffing Trump’s absurd bid to put Ukraine’s mineral wealth under US control (though Zelenskiy could go along with a 50-50 deal).

We dont yet know how he will react to the latest Trump audacity, which is a proposal that the US should take ownership of the Ukrainian-owned pipeline that until recently connected the supply of Russian gas from Sudzha to western Ukraine and on to customers in Europe, including Hungary and Slovakia. It is difficult to imagine that Russia is indifferent to the possibility of a US hand around the throat of Ukraine in terms of mineral wealth and its pipeline connections to Russia, even though the US is not providing Ukraine with any other security guarantees.

Europe is doing whatever it can to put a spoke in the wheels of peace talks between the US and Russia. So far, their strategy is working. European rhetoric has furtrher escalated its hysterical anti-Russian fervor, spearheaded by the UK and France and Europe’s smallest (Baltic) members. The crisis of British Steel meanwhile, in which the UK government is moving towards nationalization of the plant following a failure to persuade its Chinese owner to keep the furnaces blazing abjectly underlines the weakness of the British economy and the sheer silliness of all its big talk about brother Ukraine.

The partial 30 days’ ceasefire is a joke. Ukraine continues to attack Russian energy targets with abandon, while accusing Russia of doing the same. Renewal of the Black Sea grain deal is unlikely, given Europe’s refusal to cooperate in lifting sanctions, and impediments to the banking and SWIFT connections that would be required to make a deal possible. None of this has prevented the US and Russia continuing to find ways of normalizing relations which for Europe should be read as a dangerous signal that the US could end up actively opposing Ukrane and supporting Russia (which the US might believe, incorrectly, would be a smart way of putting a barrier between Russia and China).

So, no ceasefire anyway. Both Ukraine and Europe look under every rock to find ruses to keep the US in the war and in NATO (so that they are not forced to pay for their own “defense,” which, in this case, is pretty offensive from a European perspective). The latest ruse is to blame China for everything. The logic is pretty simple. Since the US wants the world to know that its real enemy is China and that this is why the US needs to leave Ukraine in the shaky hands of Europe, then Europe has to persuade the world that the crisis in Ukraine is really China’s fault because behind Russia stands China. As “proof,” of this charge, Ukraine has produced two Chinese soldiers it says it has captured in the battlefield, in possession, strangely, of credit cards who, assuming they actually are Chinese, could just as well be, and probably are mercenaries. The “Chinese in Ukraine” fiction rivals only “North Koreans in Ukrine” for its absurdity of propaganda convenience. As for China the reality is that China has been remarkably balanced on Ukraine and is frequently the only international voice of sanity with respect to the handling of this conflict.

In choosing an economic war with China, likely leading, if allowed, to a military war and the end of the human species, Trump-the-Brilliant, has chosen a war that cannot be won, a war that could so easily have been avoided with the application of a modicum of real smartness. Wessie du Toit explains why in UnHerd (China).

On Iran, the latest reports that I have seen confirm, of course, that there was a meeting Saturday between Witkoff and Iranian foreign minister Araghchi in Oman, a meeting that was arranged, incidentally, by Russia (explaining Witkoff’s visit to meet with Dmitriev and Putin in Moscow on Friday), one that started out as an “indirect” negotiation but finished with an actual encounter of the two principal protagonists.

That the two sides have agreed to a further meeting (next Saturday) indicates we shall be able to enjoy our cereal on Monday morning, and may further suggest a fruitful outcome of Iran’s strategy to get around Trump’s two-month deadline by persuading the US to accept an “interim” deal, that would be sufficient to avoid what is otherwise an automatic re-imposition of UN tariffs in June. Most sources that I respect regard the final outcome will be something along the lines of the original JCPOA. I do not believe that Iran will accept violation of its right to peaceful nuclear energy, or to its right to possess any kind of missiles short of nuclear, and I do not belive that Moscow or that China would do anything other than support Iran’s national sovereignty in those respects.

There can be no surprise that Israeli atrocities throughout Gaza and the Middle East continue and US atrocities in Yemen continue unabated. Murtaza Hussain in Drop Site News (Drop Site News) repots of severe unrest in the Syrian city of Daraa, as a massive public funeral took place to mourn ten Syrians who had been killed in Israeli attacks the previous day.

“The public mourning gave way to demonstration, as the crowd raised chants lionizing the “martyrs of freedom” and “the martyrs of Gaza,” in reference to ongoing killings by the Israeli military in the besieged coastal enclave. Amid Israel’s ongoing war against the Palestinians of Gaza, and its military assault in Lebanon, Syria has rapidly become a new front, with airstrikes and ground attacks escalating in recent weeks. The Israeli military has now established bases on Syrian soil that it has vowed to not vacate, while conducting increasingly aggressive raids and incursions beyond a self-defined buffer zone on the border that the Israeli government has unilaterally created.

Israeli leaders have demanded that the new Syrian government completely demilitarize the south of the country, even vowing to take escalated military action as far north as the Damascus suburbs and directly threatening the rule of the new government. In a statement at a military ceremony in February, Netanyahu stated, "We demand the complete demilitarization of southern Syria, including the Quneitra, Daraa and Suwayda provinces.”

The illegal government of Syria, controlled by Turkish-backed terrorist organization HTS, has attempted to de-escalate. But Israel’s expanding military presence on the ground in southern Syria comes amid a broader air campaign carried out against targets across the country.

“These bombing attacks, which have decimated Syria’s military capability, have killed an undisclosed number of Syrians, while drawing the denunciation of the Syrian government, as well as neighboring Turkey.”

Since the fall of Assad, Turkey has publicly signaled its intention to pursue a defense pact with the new government in Damascus. Those plans have alarmed Israel. Speaking to the Israeli media this month, a senior Israeli official stated that, “Establishing military bases, naval and air bases under Turkish protection is something we want to prevent,” adding, “There are red lines.”….

“The increasingly aggressive nature of Israeli incursions—including a ground occupation that has separated communities in rural villages from their farmland and grazing areas—has not been met with action by the Syrian government. This has led some locals to take up arms on their own to try and halt the advance. The resistance has been organized as a series of spontaneous mobilizations referred to by locals as “faz’a.” The small arms and pistols they use to defend their homes have, in turn, been used as justification by Israeli troops to conduct raids deeper into Syria.”

The Not-So-Terrifying European C.O.W.

Tariffs be damned. The Europeans would prefer to keep pouring their passion and, above all their wealth (another 21 billion Euros this week from a continent in economic decline, and declining faster at this rate of charity), their reputation, their sanity on the non-existent threat of Russia, which in world affairs compares only to the non-existent threat of Iran, and the non-existent threat of China. None of them were threats to Europe until Washington said they were, and the Europeans still only feel comfortable when feeling what Washington tells them to feel. If they seem to be going out on a limb on Ukraine against Russia it is only because they sooooo much need Washington to stay on in Europe defending them against all those horrible non-existent threats and so they can have both social welfare systems AND lots of rich people and still feel themselves to be the good, bright civilization that in their hearts they feel themselves to be.

Ahead of the pack, Great Britain, once the world’s imperial superpower, now a rusty, fading economy, led by a party that at one time stood for class justice and national interest and now only stands for Ukraine (and is now likely to nationalize British Steel, having failed to convince its Chinese owner (!) to keep it going), in league with France, a country whose most popular party the country’s fading neocon elites cannot dare allow near the seat of power, along with know-nothing Denmark and three insane Baltic States whose zealous suppression of their own Russian-speakers at home fires their hatred for Russia like white racism feeds anti-African disdain in the US.

They call themselves Coalition of the Willing (yes, appropriately somehow, C.O.W. - bovine, dumb, easily led, reared for milk and slaughter). The term is most curiously, tacklessly, and tastelessly adopted from its originting fiasco, the Western illegal and murderous invasion of a sovereign country, on a totally false pretext, WMD, in 2003.

Even Europe’s own murderous escapades must on American models most slavishly be based. But this escapade is beginning to take the form of a positioning of some 30,000 to 60,000 NATO soldiers (the number varies considerably) in Ukraine, following some form of ceasefire. The possibility of any ceasefire gets more remote every day, the more apparent it becomes that the US does not even understand the idea that a real solution to the crisis of Ukraine can only come about by dealing with the root causes of the conflict.

Its impossibility lies in the stout, nay wooden, resistance of this noble race of NATO warriors to conceiving of root causes that are rooted in their own bullsh*t propaganda of so many decades’ duration. To avoid the shame and social division that so much intense introspection must yield, they would rather do anything, anything - send out tens of thousands ofmore young men to die on their behalf in the name of……yes, the latest grand delusion….in the name of training those simpleton Ukrainians to fight, because apparently only noble bearers of the true European civilization know how to fight like REAL men and must therefore, noblesse oblige, impart their glorious and superior fighting skills to the less fortunate.

And for how long? Yes, for FIVE years, which is what they reckon it will take for Russia to violate their beloved ceasefire-without-resolving-root-problems, as though they could never, ever, violate anything themselves, much. By then of course the beyond-contemptuous European elites who spout such nonsense will likely have long since exchanged their sinecures for writing good-food guides from the comfort of their fincas in Portugal and Provence. They have, after all, fought and lost a war in Ukraine; they have trained and trained their darling Ukrainian proteges only for failure; they have drawn up countless battle plans that only fail; they have poured weapon after useless weapon into Ukraine and nothing very much has happend other than more and more resolute Russian production of superior weaponfare.

They say they are doing it for democracy but their chosen “democrat” is turned tyrant, under Banderite pressure, who has to pressgang soldiers off the street, ban political parties, “disappear” his domestic oposition, close down the country’s most popular church and is still refusing to hold elections, is short of soldiers, and dare not risk another mobilization. All the time, Russian forces slowly advance along the front lines, their total numbering some 635,000, adding 30,000 contracted new soldiers each month, and are perhaps even now preparing for or have already launched a major new offensive.

Are the Europeans salivating at the thought that the tariff crisis might somehow provide an opportunity to seize the $200 billion of actual Russian assets that they have already frozen, the interest on which they are already stealing? It is not clear why they think this but if, while they think about it, they will find it may pay to reflect on the scope for Russian retaliation, the cost of endless law suits, the unwillingness of the Belgians (whose EuroClear holds the funds) to agree to this and the negative impact on the willingess of foreign investors to deposit money in Europe ever again.

The Other Meetings

Trump’s peace envoy, Steve Witkoff (the charmer, he who knows about business but not so much about anything else) has meet Kirill Dmitriev (head of the Russian Foreign Investment Fund) in Russia, earlier on Friday April 11) and with President Putin in Saint Petersburg on the same day that President Putin celebrated the major expansion and modernization of the Russian navy.

They discussed Ukraine. Perhaps Witkoff heard from Putin all about Ukraine’s violations of the supposed partial 30 days’ ceasefire in the matter of attacking energy and energy facilities, and perhaps they talked about the difficulties that Europe is putting in the way of the US proceeding with the proposed ceasefire to protect Black Sea shipping and trade, and about the difficulties in general of policing any kind of ceasefire without having first identified the root causes of the conflict and determined how best these can be addressed.

Witkoff favors a Ukraine solution that allows Russia the four oblasts that it has already absorbed. This differs considerably from the plan of Trump’s other “peace” envoy, General Kellogg, who wants to see Ukraine split between a western portion that is policed by NATO troops, a middle portion policed by the Ukrainian army, and the eastern portion that is made up of whatever territories Russia currently controls. Ukraine meanwhile doesn’t want a settlement of any kind, wants to keep on fighting with all the usual, stale dysfunctional equipment that Europe, at least, will continue sending it (at least this helps Europeans clear their back yards), and Zelenskiy wants to go on being dictator by extending martial law for a further six months of illegal rule.

They likely talked about Iran, perhaps reviewing all the good evidence that Iran is no nuclear threat, and that some re-invention of JCPOA and a lifting of sanctions would likely suffice to achieve an agreement - if, indeed, the conflict with Iran really did having anything whatsoever to do with nuclear power, which it does not (did I mention Israel?) because nothing the US says it fights for has any meaning whatsoever. Putin’s spokesman Peshkov said there would probably be no “decisive” results from the day’s meetings.

The day before, on April 10th, there was a meeting in Istanbul between Russia’s new ambassador to the the US, Alexander Darchiyev, and U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Russia and Central Europe, Sonata Coulter, in which they discussed the normalization of operations of their diplomatic missions, including such issues as the hiring of local staff, diplomatic visas, the return of confiscated dipomatic property, and the potential for lifting sanctions on Russia’s airline Aeroflot.

In brief, these discussions point towards an improvement in the ability of Russia and the US to talk to one another; they quite likely indicate an absence of progress on the current impediments to ceasefire proposals between Russia and Ukraine - in fact, I consider these dead on arrival; Ukraine only wants war, it has used the period of partial ceasefire for the purposes of rearmament with the help of Biden’s continuing flow of weapons as allowed by Trump and with the help of Europe’s new zest for lemmings; and they may prove a useful and calming impact on Witkoff and his interlocutors in Oman for indirect talks with Iran. We need not wait long to find out. The indications so far are the talks are now complete for today but that they will continue over the coming days - which is a hopeful sign.

The Tariffs

It is in the Economist, once again, that we find some of the most bitter reflections on Trump’s tariff war against the world, and, in particular against China. An editorial today concludes that even after back-tracking, Trump has done great harm, overturning the stability of global trading relations with “whimsical and arbitrary policymaking in which decisions are posted on social media and even his advisers know what is coming next.” Supposed safe havens like Treasury bonds and the dollar have proved disappointing. It was Japan, not China, that, as largest holder of Treasuries, triggered the sale, in an effort to discourage Trump from pursuing retaliatory tariffs. As of earlier Friday, global stocks were down 11%. The US tariff rate is up over 25% on what it was in January. The dollar’s fall will cause US consumer prices to surge. A fall in consumer spending will hurt everyone. Trump’s apparent goals on extracting concessions from other nations and reshoring manufacturing jobs contradict one another. As for China, there may be explanations to justify the claim that China has benefitted at the expense of the US, but US allies who have also been caught in the tariff dragnet will not now be so interested in allying with the US against China and Russia.

And the real reasons for the tariff war: we have heard that perhaps Trump wants the rest of the world to pay off the US national debt for it; that he wants foreign companies to set up shop in the US; that he wants other countries to provide the money Trumps needs to fight World War Three; that he wants to reindustrialize America; or he just wants other countries to pay for the tax cuts that Trump will be giving to the wealthy when he makes permanent his 2017 tax concessions for the rich.

The tariffs have triggered a fall in oil and gas prices that negatively impacts both the shale fields of the US and Canada as well as Russian energy (with the price of Brent oil falling to below $60 a barrel). Analysts have cautioned that this may be a challenge of Russia’s ability to sustain the SMO in Ukraine: it may force greater withdrawals from the Russian National Wealth Fund to make good the shortfall in revenue to the government, which, were the withdrawals to continue, could deplete the Fund in a year or so. The result could be higher inflation, higher interest rates, higher borrowing costs. But, on the other hand the government depends on oil and gas tax revenue for only a third of its budget and returns on non-energy investments are increasing.

Facebook Suppression of Pro-Palestinian Viewpoints

An investigtion by Drop Site News (Drop Site) reveals evidence of a massive Israeli Campaign to Remove Pro-Palestine Posts on Facebook and Instagram. This was directly orchestrated by the government of Israel, according to internal Meta data obtained by Drop Site News. Meta has complied with 94% of takedown requests issued by Israel since October 7, 2023. Israel is the biggest originator of takedown requests globally by far, and Meta has followed suit. The AI program Meta is currently training how to moderate content will base future decisions on the successful takedown of content critical of Israel’s genocide.

Meta’s “Integrity Organization” allow individuals, organizations, and government officials to request the removal of content that allegedly violates Meta’s policies. The vast majority of Israel’s requests—95%—fall under Meta’s “terrorism” or “violence and incitement” categories. Israel’s requests have overwhelmingly targeted users from Arab and Muslim-majority nations in a massive effort to silence criticism of Israel.Meta removed over 90,000 posts to comply with TDRs submitted by the Israeli government in an average of 30 seconds.

“Governments and organizations, on the other hand, have privileged channels to trigger content review. Reports submitted through these channels receive higher priority and are almost always reviewed by human moderators rather than AI. Once reviewed by humans, the reviews are fed back into Meta’s AI system to help it better assess similar content in the future. While everyday users can also file TDRs, they are rarely acted upon. Government-submitted TDRs are far more likely to result in content removal. Meta has overwhelmingly complied with Israel’s requests, making an exception for the government account by taking down posts without human reviews.”

Pro-Palestinian content that did not violate Meta’s policies was frequently removed.

Within Meta, several key leadership positions are filled by figures with personal connections to the Israeli government.