Proceedings of the Schiller Institute focus sharply in these past few days on two of the principal manifestations of Western escalation of the NATO war with Russia over Ukraine: the hits on Russian nuclear early warning stations; and western permission to Ukraine to use western weapons against targets in Russia. German Chancellor Scholz this morning has, with Biden, agreed to this. Both up until now had refrained from doing so. I shall begin my post today by summarizing some of the points that have been made at the meeting of the Schillar Institute’s International Peace Coalition.

Professor Ted Postol (MIT) in his address to the Coalition this morning speaks to the issue of early warning and the attacks by drones on monitoring stations at Orsk and Armavir. The damage to the radar stations in Armavir has been significant. Russia lacks the capability to look down from space at nuclear launch positions. Russia may catch up in this respect, but that may take a few years. For the moment, the best that Russia can do is follow the trajectory of an incoming missile some minutes, five or six, after launch, at the point at which the missile moves into the fan of the given missile detection early warning radar, which I understand to be the horizon, leaving Russia with only eight minutes warning of an attack. And if the radar has been damaged then the warning time is further reduced. Under the best of circumstances, taking all factors into consideration, even when the radar stations are unharmed, there is a loss of seven to thirteen minutes of advance warning, leaving Russian political leadership with just a few minutes to decide how to respond and at the moment we do not know what measures Russia has in place to deal with such a crisis. Under certain conditions determined by human operatives, Russian response missiles could be left to pre-delegated (AI?) systems.