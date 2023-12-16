Strength of Ukrainian Resistance to Russia’s New Informal Offensive

Where are we on the battlefields in Ukraine? Like many, I am periodically taken aback by the very slow pace of this war, even now as Russia in many places is proceeding by matters of kilometers and miles as opposed to metres and yards. So often the discussion is about how such-and-such an advance will make it easier to do this or to do that, with what seem, now, to be outrageously optimistic presumptions as to how long “this” or “that” will really take. Western analysts, even the better ones, are forever confidently proclaiming that this or that advance is an indomitable accomplishment when the very next week positions are reversed. (I say this as someone who is convinced that the overall trajectory of the conflict is one of eventual Russian victory).

The Question of Fortifications

Of course, against this exasperation one may say that well, here and there Russia appears to have deeply penetrated Ukrainian defense lines, and that this is the real nature of the war: namely the building of strong fortifications that prevent significant advances but that, once penetrated, make it possible for Russia to achieve very significant gains, rather as Ukraine was able to re-take Kharkiv in 2022 (although, come to think of it, I am unsure that there were significant Russian fortifications at that time through which Ukraine had to penetrate). These considerations of course are relevant to Ukraine’s current formal policy of converting back to a defensive war following its failed Summer 2023 offensive, which is said to involve entirely new lines of fortifications. That these can work very well we know from the Russian Surovikin line, which was Russia’s response, in essence, to the successes of the Ukrainian offensive in 2022. Most obviously, Ukraine has failed, after throwing everything it has at it, to penetrate the Surovikin line in the Robotyne salient area: Ukraine has not even been able to reach the Surovikin line; it has gained very little or nothing, and whatever it may have gained is in the process of being retaken by Russia.

We should be skeptical about claims that Ukraine is in a position to construct an entirely new combat line of fortifications that can benefit from the time, resources and design complexity that characterized the building of the Surovikin line. Even if it could we still have to take account of the extent to which this is a new kind of war where, in addition to considerations of fortificatrions we must assess the relative significance of missile and drone capability - in which matters all serious sources concur that Russia has commanding superiority - all of which pushes us back into considerations of industrial capacity, of the nature of extreme capitalism as opposed to regulated capitalism. We should also note that recent statements from both sides indicate that Russia has 617,000 troops in the combat area (with at least a million more available on the mainland) whereas Ukraine has only 300,000 (with few reserves and a very hostile population of potential conscripts). It is said that the attacker needs a ratio of 3 to 1 to carry out a successful invasion. But this is a formula without a context. Context is all important. We shall see.

Not All That It Seems

So yes, as we see Russia acquiring new chunks of territory in places like the west of Bakhmut, or the north of Urozhaine, towards settlements such as Tonenke and Sieverne west of Avdiivka (Russian troops are in the center of the residential area and have moved heavy armor beyond the railway to the northwest of the settlement), and movements west of Kremmina, and as we watch Russia prepare to take settlements such as Novomykhailivka, and, west of Marinka, engages in movements in the directions of Heorhivka, Pobieda, Maksymilianivka and further west to Kurakhove, we may be seeing the very start of a muh more aggressive offensive.

But what is really more notable right now is the high price that Russia is paying to achieve whatever it is achieving. I do not mean to argue that Russian losses exceed those of Ukraine. I still am of the opinion that Ukraine’s overall losses are far greater, around a ratio of 7 to 1, than those of Russia, but as Russia moves back into offensive mode, these losses for Russia will grow.

One can see the price as Russia struggles to get the Ukrainians out of Krynky area. I believe they are succeeding. Putin himself, in his recent press conference, indicates his belief that the battle is approaching its end. He notes that Russia had hidden its troops in the forest south of Krynky, setting a trap into which Ukraine continues to enter. He said there are only 80 or so people in the Ukrainian foothold - as Russia, as Dima reports today on the Military Summary channel, destroys Ukrainian boats at a rate of 10-30 a day. Putin speculates that the whole Ukrainian Krynky operation is intended as a PR operation to support Zelenskiy’s begging for more western aid.

Also illustrative of the price that Russia must pay we can also look at Russia’s struggles for Stepove; the hits it takes from Ukrainian FPV drone attacks from the same Ukrainian forces that Russia has just ousted from west Marinka; at Russian struggles for the high ground behind Bohdanivka; struggles still (after what, two, three months of fighting?) to force Ukrainian forces out of Synkivka near Kupyansk; is battered by Ukraine near Horlivka. Russia has still not retaken Klishchiivka and Andriivka, even if it has these places under fire control.

All this is really quite astonishing given all the very negative stories that we hear about the state of Ukrainian morale. See the stories today of how a man threw three grenades on the attendees of a village meeting in western Ukraine) and negative assessments of the state of morale in the Ukrainian army - as represented by complaints by Ukrainian soldiers stuck in the center of Avdiivka in the face of advancing Russians; by resistance to recruitment by young Ukrainian men and women; and by even western media reports of critical shortages of shells available to the Ukrainian army so that the ratio is 50 Russian shells fired for every one fired by Ukraine, and 7 Russian drone fleets to every one from Ukraine).

Putin’s Speech

There is still a great deal about this war that simply does not add up even despite the many signs that things are going badly, very badly for Ukraine. This is illustrated by the apparent confidence of Putin in his address to the people of Russia and to the media earlier this week. Confirming my assessment of yesterday, I see that Putin is indicating Russian interest in taking all of the Black Sea, including, of course, the main port of Odessa. This is therefore a very clear indication, despite Putin’s own statements to the contrary, that Russia has indeed moved beyond the original objectives of the SMO. In my post yesterday, I discussed the considerable lack of precision behind all of these objectives. I note Putin’s insistence, as I predicted, of the importance of denazification and demilitarization, principles that I suppose could be used to justify territorial and other gains that go beyond what Putin originally indicated would satisfy Russian aims.

Putin noted how Ukraine received all the aid that the West had promised it and that most of it has now been destroyed by Russia - significant progress towards demilitarization. Ukraine must still agree to neutral status, something that is unnegotiable (regardless of all the speculation about supposed backchannel talks, such as those referenced recently by Seymour Hersh in his reference to talks - highly improbable - between Gerasimov and Zaluzhnyi). Putin does not want Ukraine to be able to function as a military state that is capable of posing a threat to Russia, involving limiting the size of its forces to a level that will be determined by Russia. If Ukraine does not agree to this, Russia will destroy Ukraine’s entire army. This is more important to Russia than the acquisition of territory. Russian military doctrine is to destroy the enemy’s armed forces and its will to fight, not to capture specific territories. Yesterday I enquired about the metrics that would be relevant for measuring a process of denazification. Putin is now seeking entire regime change, given that the current government is so totally permeated by Nazi ideas - this is a major extension from his original position.

At the start of the SMO, Putin was looking for Ukrainian acceptance of Crimea as Russian and Ukrainian acceptance of the independence of the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. But these have since been integrated into Russia itself, together with Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Putin is leaving the question of territory open and confirms that Russian territorial objectives are now much greater and include territories that are predominantly and historically Russian and were added to Ukraine during the Soviet period. Putin has again asserted that Odessa is a Russian city. Russia is also thinking of other places to the west, including not just the Black Sea coast but also the Danube port cities as well. Kharkiv might also be considered Russian in this broad-sweeping context. These reflections from Putin, by the way, correspond with my projections, as stated here over the past year.

(An article in Bild Zeitung, without the benefit of inside knowledge, speculates that these objectives might be accomplished by 2026, although such a vision is entirely plausible and consistent with what Putin has been saying in his recent comments, except that Bild Zeitung strangely does not include Odessa - a likely acquisition that is stressed by Putin - but does include Kharkiv, which Putin barely mentions. The future of Kiev itself remains a mystery).

In taking questions from journalists, it is of symbolic interest that Putin expressly refused to take the first question from an American journalist but went instead to a Chinese. He made clear his disillusionment with both the US and Europe.

Washington, Brussels and Voting Aid for Ukrain e

There will be a further vote next week in the Senate (where Democrats are in control) on funding for Ukraine, following pressure on Mitch McConnell from Jack Schumar, as I reported in yesterday’s post. But the House is unwilling to reconvene until February, so that the significance of the Senate vote is difficult to assess. All this comes amidst confirmation of a Republican impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden (whom I will refer to in future as Genocide Joe) - exciting memories of the impeachment of Richard Nixon amidst the defeat of the US in South Vietnam - and a vain attempt by the EU to open the way for Ukrainian membership (unlikely ever to come about), and a failed attempt in the EU to vote through a further 50 euro billion aid package (which raises legal questions for some members, including Germany). Despite Hungary’s Orban abstention on the membership vote there will be many other occasions, he points out, when he will have opportunities to delay this measure. Hungary will still benefit from the release of 10 billion Euros out of the 30 billion of funds destined for Hungary that the EU is holding back, the price it seems, for his abstention in the membership vote.

Gaza

With every passing hour we see not just the transformation of the Israeli Army into a combined version of the Nazi Wehrmacht and Gestapo but an even more disgusting manifestation of the same inhumanity, brutaliity and zombie-like indifference to its own now-foreclosed mortality. In the most recent report I have seen the IDF help up aid for an injured Al Jazeera report, who was left to bleed to death. Western media may take greater notice. The absence of intensity by the part of Arab, Muslim and other regional governments to open their borders to relieve the pace of a murder spree that has now reached 19,000 people (the majority, we are told, women and children) - and to postpone but not to cancel the inevitable Day of Judgment - continues to be a very disturbing comment on the very idea of internationalism.