It is not irrelevant to start with Gaza. Another peace proposal, cobbled together by Egypt and Qatar, already agreed to by Hamas - basically another version of previous peace proposals - expects an Israeli response by Friday.

Israel is the reason why all previous peace proposals have fallen apart, either in the making or in the execution, and I can see no reason to expect anything different this week.

In the meantime, every day we are treated with highly disturbing reports of massacres, of one sort or another, of Palestinians, rarely less sickening than when the Trump-linked GHF gangs shoot, kill and maim unarmed, desperate, starving people who are being deliberately deprived of food (and whose food, if any, when it arrives by airdrop, often kills and maims and humiliates the Palestinians who struggle for dropped packages), or when young children are allowed to die of starvation, and, in the latest manifestation of US-Israeli sadism, when disabled children are refused entry to the US by Marco Rubio for medical attention.

At least 10,000 Palestinian children have died so far and that is almost certainly a gross underestimate. Almost every day we hear Israeli politicians, especially when speaking Hebrew, utter their support for Israeli invasion (60,000 Israeli reservists are to be called up for the takeover of Gaza City), and permanent occupation and assimilation of Gaza into the apartheid state of Israel, for the annihilation of Gaza as a political entity, the extermination of Palestinians, the concentration of Gazans into camps, and their forced dislocation to a country, Egypt, that will not receive them.

Beyond Gaza the writing is already on the wall for the extension and amplification of Israeli’s holocaust in favor of a brutal settler race in the West Bank, while Israel embarks on invasions east of Jerusalem whose sole purpose is to destroy whatever chances there might still seem to be for a plausible two-state solution. For Israel this bridge-burning enterprise whose inevitable counterproductive outcome may very well be the global dismantling of the apartheid state itself.

Throughout all of this, the US President, Donald Trump, in clean succession to the policies of his predecessor Joe Biden, is responsible for the genocide, the accompanying war crimes and the Zionist expansion towards a Greater Israel.

The US not only offers no meaningful resistance to any of this but it actively supports and encourages these policies through its taking of money from Israeli lobby groups and from Zionist billionaires who live in the US; the provison of weapons and other “aid” to Israel; ugly boasts that the US will somehow take possession of Gaza itself; unhinged Presidential and Congressional support for an obviously pathological Netanyahu; its support for the destruction of Syria by a known head-chopping terrorist and his US-and-Turkish backed jihadist gang, HTS, even as Israel occupies the south of Syria and links up with the Kurdish SDF with a likely mission to invade parts of Iraq; its pressure on Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah while Israel occupies the south of Lebanon and decimates Lebanese villages; its support of Israel’s unprovoked recent murderous decapitation strike against Iran, and the US strike on Iranian nuclear energy facilities even during the process of US-Iranian negotiations.

People in the US, and in the West generally, who dare oppose US support for Israeli war crimes are harrassed, detained, and in some cases deported, in a context in which the US President has launched the country’s greatest offensive against tens of millions of productive if undocumented immigrants, many of them in the US for many decades, and whose deportations tear apart families and communities.

Brokered by no sense of shame, the Administration directly and indirectly threatens its southern neighbor with invasion on the pretext of hunting down narcos in yet another open manifestation of contempt for international law, following on open manifestations of US contempt for the world generally through its egregiously demanding, punitive, mafia-like tariff and sanctions policies whose purpose is to help the US pay off its staggering $36 trillion (and counting, fast) debt, which even then it still cannot do.

Amidst this sheer, unadulterated horror show, we have been treated to what will likey be an extremely short-lived but giddy excitement about how Trump - yes, Trump the war-criminal, the aid-and-abetter in the murder of tens if not hundreds of thousands of men, women and (at least 10,000) children in Gaza - that flaxen-haired, wise, all-seeing, comforter of the oppressed - has brought about peace between the US and Russia (not to mention that he claims to have solved six international conflicts already).

This is of course absolute, flagrant rubbish, from a man who seems capable only of uttering rubbish (occasionally, perhaps - just as a stopped clock is right twice a day, aligning with something that might correspond with accuracy). It is not entirely clear at the moment whether Russia is going along with Trumpian rubbish for its own short-term strategic reasons - e.g. spinning out “peace” talks interminably, delaying the onset of new rounds of sanctions and tariffs; or whether Russia genuinely sees a prospect of better relations between the US and Russia that could actually benefit Russia (note that chummy relations dont necessarily work to serve the interests of both of the aforesaid “chums”).

First of all, is there going to be “peace” in Ukraine any time soon? Of course not! Just track statements from Zelenskiy and Europe any time from 2022 to now to get a sense of how resistant both these parties are to any kind of settlement with Russia that does not give them everything they want even though they are losing on the battlefields. The mere fact that they are insisting on “security guarantees” that would involve NATO boots on the ground (Trump says this could be “in coordination” with the US and some sources suggest there is a promise in the air of potential US air support), and Article 5 statements of assured assistance, is a clear indication of absolute non-seriousness.

A sane Russia will never agree to this. It contravenes the UN charter. Any peace-keeping force, to be legal, would need to be under UN auspices and policed by non-combatants. We also have examples - Austria is frequently mentioned - of successful neutrality status being achieved without the intervention of any foreign troops whatsoever.

Has Putin said that he is prepared to give up any of the five formerly Ukrainian oblasts that are now part of the Russian Federation? Has he indicated that he is willing to sacrifice the interests of Russian-speaking peoples of Ukraine, of the future for Russian culture, Russian language, the Orthodox Church, in Ukraine? Is he no longer worried about the neo-Nazis on whose support both Zelenskiy and Europe are utterly dependent? Does he no longer worry about Russian border security, about Ukrainian neutrality with respect to NATO or the EU (and let’s not fool ourselves that there is a practical blue water between these two entities), about the size of the Ukrainian army, about NATO continuing to funnel arms into Ukraine or help Ukraine build more arms and defences?

Simply because Trump talks about “walking away” in the event of (highly likely) continuing (performative) intransigence from Zelenskiy and Europe, does that mean the US will not continue to pressure Zelenskiy and Europe to do what is in the US best interests first and foremost or that it will not, on the slightest pretext or on no pretext at all, resume full overt aid to Ukraine?

It will indeed be curious if Putin coninues to play Donald Trump with adoration for his brilliant ability to “broker” the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as though it has always been a minor territorial squabble between two equal sovereign protagonists, something in which the US was entirely innocent and non-involved (forget RAND and “Extending Russia”) even though even most half-wits (excepting those in Europe) now appreciate that this a broad geopolitical struggle over the terms of global security.

An agreement between Russia and Ukraine solves nothing worthwhile. The only sustainable agreements here are between Russia and the US, and even then those need to be consolidated by broader talks towards consensus solutions between the US, Russia, China and the BRICS (and possibly other power configurations), within the compass of - under the aegis of - the United Nations.

Because what needs to be negotiated for long-term global security is the dismantling of the order of US Hegemony, call it what you will.

If Russia is going to give up on all that, well then, Russia is moving into the US camp, and will be treated to the same servant like status as are all those who move into the US camp, and Russian relations with China and the BRICS will lose their value, lose their weight and may indeed undermine hopes for a better, multipolar world.

But I dont think Russia IS going to give up on all that. If we see Putin acquiesce to Trump pressure for a buddy-buddy get together between Zelenskiy (whom Putin knows to be an illegitimate, untrustworthy wastral) so that there can then be a lovely threesome, with Trump at center for a Nobel Peace Prize-winning photo of him in bed embracing his too little friends…yes, then we should worry.

A lot.