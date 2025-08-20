Empire, Communication and NATO Wars

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
john webster's avatar
john webster
6h

The main tactical aim is to take the US out of the direct fight at the moment - and isolate Ukraine and 'Europe' further from the USA. We know that the prime aim of the USA is to maintain its hegemony. A defeat in Ukraine will critically damage this. Trump is creating chaos in the US administration. Look at the right wing and neo-Con websites. They are in panic mode.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Oliver Boyd-Barrett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture