We know that Putin has agreed to a meeting with Trump.
Trump says the meeting is scheduled for next Friday in Alaska.
We have not heard from Moscow that Moscow has agreed to this.
Trump’s assertion seems off. A productive summit needs far more careful preparation than time is being given for. And in my view Putin would be ill advised to agree to a meeting …
