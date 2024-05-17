On the Military Summary Channel at midnight last night of May 16/17th Dima confirms indications of an upcoming Russian offensive on Sumy, well to the West of Lyptsi and Vovchansk, which will stretch Ukrainian defense forces even further than they already are.

Zelenskiy has posted a selfie of himself in front of a Kharkiv sign. Dima recalls with heavy irony that Zelenskiy did the same thing in Avdiivka a few months before that critically important town fell to Russian forces. More importantly, Zelenskiy has requested NATO to send trainers for Ukraine’s recently mobilized 150,000 troops. Dima claims that Zelenskiy is unwilling to send new conscripts to Europe for training, as in the past, for fear that many will use that opportunity for the purposes of escape. The US has so far refused Zelenskiy’s request, perhaps chagrined at recent audit revelations that show that 12% of foreign aid sent to Ukraine this year has been corruptly siphoned off.

Latest reports from Crimea show that Ukraine’s recent missile attacks did hit the Belbek airfield in western Crimea and destroyed a significant number of Russian planes and that although not many of Ukraine’s naval drones may have gotten through to the mainland, the situation in the Black Sea remains “difficult” for Russia.

This morning’s reports from the Kharkiv front suggest either that the Russian advances have been slightly exaggerated or that Russian forces are pulling back in front of Ukrainian counterattacks. It would now seem that most if not all of Lyptsi is still under Ukrainian control or, at least, is still in the grey or contested area of combat. But it also seems that Russian forces have moved across the Lypets river to the east of Lyptsi, between Slobozhanske (which is immediately to the south of Lyptsi) and Neskuchne, well to the east, where the ultimate aim may be to suppress a Ukrainian stronghold to the east of Lyptsi and to take a line of villages further to the east from Zelene in the north, through Neskuchne to Vesele.

In Vovchansk I would say that previous assessments that Russian forces had taken the entirety of the northern section above the Volcha river were exaggerated and that in reality Russian forces appear to be in complete control of the north west of the settlement, including its hospital, but that the remainder remains in the grey zone for now. In the east a small detachment of Russian forces managed to cross the Volcha river but was eventually driven back by Ukrainians. The rest of the settlement is under heavy Russian bombardment and it would seem inevitable that this town will fall to Russia. Russia also strikes on Ukrainian positions south of the town. Dima notes that a prestigious Russian unit that is among the most experienced FPV drone operators has been redeployed to this area and is already showing results.

Elsewhere, reports confirm that Russia has almost complete control of Netailove west of Avdiivka; and is making further advances through the north west of Krasnohoriivka (the remaining part of the settlement that is under Ukrainian control) where Russian forces have established a cauldron entrapping possibly a few hundred Ukrainian soldiers. West of Marinka, Russisan forces have now advanced and taken control over much of Heorhiivka, positioning Russia to move further westwards to Maksymilisanka and, ultimately, Kurakhove. This would contribute to the fall of Kostyantynivka to the south and, therefore, of Vuhledar.

