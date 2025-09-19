Russian General Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of the Russian Army, correctly says that the Russian army continues to advance on all fronts. Even if this is only in the more limited terms of what is now possible in drone warfare conditions, Russia seems to be approaching points at which, with the fall of certain key defenses, it will be able to acquire significant swathes of relatively undefended territory that allow Russia to claim it has achieved its objectives of taking all of Zapporizhia and Kherson in addition to the remaining areas of Luhansk and Donetsk that are still held by Ukraine.

In addition, Russia continues to take significant territories of the north east of Kharkiv which it is difficult to imagine it would ever want to give up. The illegitimate President of Ukraine, Zelensky, has indicated today that his army is indeed facing major obstacles and hard choices but that, most likely, the war will continue through 2026, requiring from the West, he says, further subsidies amounting to $60 billion for the Ukraine budget, and $60 billion for the military, in addition to other unspecified amounts for civilian expenses.

US President Trump is pushing Europe to place pressure on Russia by means of additional tariffs and with what Senator Lyndsey Graham has called “bone-crushing” sanctions, in response to Europe’s pushing Trump to do the same. It doesn’t look as though either side is willing or able to actually do this.

The European Union had prepared its nineteenth package of sanctions but is currently prohibited from doing so by the refusal of EU members Hungary and Slovakia to agree to them. This indicates a significant hardening of positions by Hungary and Slovakia, whose patience for Europe’s war has run dry as they try to contend with the interruption by Ukraine’s bombing of the Druzhba pipeline in Kursk which supplied Russian oil to these two countries. Trump has further pushed Europe to cease its continuing purchases of Russian oil and gas and to impose tariffs of between 100% and 150% on Russia and China. It is extraordinary that after nearly four years of war, Europe still ranks among the top five clients for Russian oil and gas, a club whose other luminaries include China, India, and Turkey.

Europe simply cannot afford to go on shooting itself in the foot ever since it connived with the US to destroy Nord Stream. Increasing its dependence on US LNG would not only be very expensive but also dangerous in view of the fact that US sources of shale oil are now probably in decline and that the US will need at some point to privilege its own domestic markets in terms of prices and the customers whom it prioritizes.

If Europe does not impose additional tariffs and sanctions it is unlikely that the US will follow suit. Indeed, Trump has said as much. The Trump Administration would prefer not to escalate the war with Russia as it wants to concentrate, over the longer term, on the upcoming war with China and can also see advantages in partnering with Russia in energy and transport projects in the event that the Ukraine conflict, for which the US is primarily responsible and to the conditions for which Trump contributed significantly during his first term.

Any rapprochement with Russia, were such a thing possible given the Neocons with whom Trump has surrounded himself and who control the Senate, would likely be welcomed by Trump, therefore, and interpreted as a step towards prising Russia from what the US likes to imagine is the dragon hug of China.

Putin, instead, likely can see advantages in a warming of relations with Russia but must know that this can never ever be the main deal, not even remotely, for so long as the US is subject (1) to a capricious and errative tyranny, which is the direct result of the rise of the US oligarch class and their capture and dismantling of US democracy and (2) does not clearly and convincingly retract its previous foreign policy commitments binding the US to goals of global hegemony and dollar sovereignty. It seems to matter only to Americans and not to sufficient numbers of them, that the price for the continuing US obsession for hegemony is increasingly taking the form of domestic suppression and as much fascism as a tame Supreme Court will swallow.

Russisa’s presence in Tiensin and Beijing a few weeks ago to celebrate China’s victory over Japan in World War Two consolidated its economic partnership with China but principally in a way that established China’s energy dependence on Russia through the Power of Siberia pipelines and, more particularly, Russian centrality to the project of the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and their leading members, including India and Brazil whose recent ill-treatment by Trump has further persuaded them of the urgency with which the BRICS must direct the world towards a multipolar, de-dollarized order.

All this is pushing at an open door, given the manifest villainy of a world leader and his predecessor that have eagerly allowed their country to be used by Israel for the purposes of estsablishing a regional zionist nuclearized hegemony in the Middle East. This is bought at the price of complicity with and direct ennabling of a horrific genocide in Gaza, permitting without murmur Israel’s seizure of more and more lands of the West Bank and threats to its Palestinian people, the bombing and seizure of territory in Lebanon and in Syria (the demise of whose previous, legitimate, leader was in part engineered by Turkey with Israeli support and which may yet become the battleground between Turkey and Israel), amidst macho guffaws from the US President and his son-in-law about how they will convert the lands that are Palestinian into coastal resort real estate for global elites and doubtless help themselves to a good proportion of the oil wealth of the eastern Mediterranean.

Many Western commentators compartmentalize the various involvements of the US and, in particular, the Trump administrations as though some might be considered “reasonable” excesses of an imperial power and others that cross the line into the Satanic when of course every component of the whole shebang interacts equally with every other component as a pile of dung that reeks of evil, stupidity, greed.

This is manifest with ever greater intensity, not starting with but iconicized by Trump’s order for the murder in January 2020, when he was on a mission of peace, the Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani; moving forward through US indifference to indiscriminate Zionist terrorism when on 17 and 18 September 2024, thousands of handheld pages and hundreds of walkie-talkies intended for use by Hezbollah exploded simultaneously in two separate events across Lebanon and Syria - Israeli’s Operation Grim Beeper; Israel’s assassination in January 2024 of Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut, the key Hamas figure managing relations between Tehran, Ankara, Lebanon, and Doha; the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau leader Ismail Haniyeh which took place during his official visit to Tehran for the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (whose predecessor Raisi had also, in my view, likely been assassinated in an Israeli operation). Haniyeh was the chief Palestinian negotiator in indirect months-long ceasefire talks with the Israeli delegation. Then we had Israel’s “decapitation” strike on Iran this June - helped by the US, which distracted Iranian attention by making preparations for continuing negotiations between Iran and the US’s increasingly sinister Steve Witkoff. This struck dozens of targets, including nuclear facilities, military sites and private residences, across Iran, killing a number of senior military commanders in what Israel called "Operation Rising Lion.” Nor should we overlook Israel’s assassination attempt on top Hamas negotiators in Qatar’s capital, Doha, this September; three murderous US assaults on small vessels near the coast of Venezuela which the US, without a slitgher of evidence or justification, claimed were drug-carrying.

In addition to this catalogue of international, murderous lawlessness, Trump has routinely insulted and shaken down various nations, some of them “allies,” with tariff “deals” (often with no writtern and signed verification) that compel them to pay far more to export goods to the US than they are allowed to charge the US for goods that they import from the US and the terms for which are sometimes unilaterally and abruptly changed by Trump (just as he has this week, not pushing up tariffs payable by Europe considerably more for certain categories of metal) and further weighted with requirements that the victims also pay billions of dollars as “investments” in the US and which, in the case of Japan at least, Trump must first approve.

Against such a background, therefore, nobody can expect fair and intelligent trade bargaining with the US, and there is no reason to think that Russia or China would either. It is almost a mystery why any country would want to deal with the US at any level. We shall see where this goes in the case of China where, despite all Trump’s rhetoric about wanting to see Europe impose massive tariffs on China, the reality of US dependence on China for raw earths, the pathetically small window of advantage the US may have on China in the matter of high-end chips, the overall silliness of Tik Tok which Trump wants his buddies from Silicon Valley to convert into a Fox News style social media platform even if China continues to own the algorithm, and China’s rapidly developing military strength, suggests that in this case at least we will see things bottom out surprisingly uneventfully, at least for a while longer until the next US grievous foreign policy error will reset the orientation to World War Three.

Here, at least the US can always find an ally in an ever more desperate Zelenskiy. The odds are good that the recent invasions of “Russian” drones into Poland and Romania constituted a reckless, if cheap, false flag from Ukraine that was intended to add pressure on Trump to reignite US aid. If that was the intention, it clearly did not work. Europe is looking yet again to complicated and legally very dubious schemes to get its hands on seized Russian assets or the interests on such, although the main depositary for such assets, EuroClear, and its host country Belgium, are extremely opposed. Some sources have said that the interest on such assets has already been used by Europe simultaneously as collateral for multiple loans to Ukraine.

Given that major members of the Coalition of the Brain Dead (aka Coalition of the Willing), France and Britain, are in extremely perilous political and economic condition, and that Germany’s Freidrich Merz and the nation of Germany itself is waking up to the reality that when European nonentities Macros and Starmer come crashing down it will be the Germans who end up paying for everything (hence AdF’s increasingly impressive victories over the SPD and CDU in their own heartlands), it is difficult to put much faith in the likelihood that Europe, even if it could get its hands on the frozen Russian assets or their interest, would put them to much good. They simply do not add up to a serious response to Europe’s problems of mind-boggingly poor leadership, deindustrializstion, military weaknesses, arms manufacturing incapacity, lack of popular support for impoverishment and world war. This is not to mention Ukraine’s lack of political legitimacy, the scale of destruction of Ukrainians and equipment on the battlefield (far greater, either proportionately or in absolute numbers, to those suffered by Russia), its high levels of corruption, and the smashing of its economy, while its Parliament OK’s contracting girls as young as 18 and extending conscription to 60-year olds.

On the fields in recent weeks, where Trump’s hapless “peace” advisor Keith Cornflake Kellogg tells us Ukraine is winning the war and Russia is taking tanks out of mothballs and museums, Russia has surrounded much of the city of Pokrovsk, inciting Ukraine to divert scarce military resources from Zapporizhzhia to Pokrovsk and allowing Russia to make major advances into Zapporizhzhia. Here, Russia has just taken numerous settlements west of Volyka Novosilivka and has established a front line that runs close to Poltavka, Uspenivksa, Novomykolaivka, Kolynivske, Brezove, Orestopil and Vely Komyshsalivka. To the south, Russian troops are only a few kilometers south of Huliapole, Zaliznythne and Huspilske.

Russia has added to its existing gains in north east Kharkiv, where finally it is incorporating most of the city of Vovchansk, having taken the major industrial zone, and subjecting the southern part of the city to very heavy fire. West of Vovchansk, Russian forces are moving through the forests on to Syntynkove. To the southeast of Vovchansk, Russian forces from the east have moved on to and captured Otradny. Russians are also moving towards Otradny from Dvorichna in the south, heading towards Novouzhvynivka and Kolodiazne. Russian forces are fighting in the heart of Kupyansk and especially in the western districts. To the east of Kupyansk, Russisan forces have advanced to the north of Stepove Novoselivka. As they move westwards they may find fewer obstacles in their path. South of Kuyansk, Russian forces are encircling Lyman, have actually entered the city limits of Siversk and have also entered Yampiul to the northwest.