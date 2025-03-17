Triggering War in West Asia

The Yemeni Houthis are the only force in the world that has, to date, put up anything that remotely approximates to effective resistance to the Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, a still unfolding and staggering tragedy of over a century’s gestation that has now been compounded by Israeli’s displacement of at least 40,000 Palestinians from the West Bank, and Israeli occupation of Southern Lebanon and Southern Syria.

No force in the world has made a significant attempt beyond the initiation of international court proceedings and UN resolutions to halt any of this. Only the Houthis, battlescarred but successful from their seven year war against a Saudi-led coaltion, with US support, to defeat them, from 2015 to 2022, have manifested real courage. In an explicit attempt to persuade Israel to reign in its violence against the Palestinians following the attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7, 2023, the Houthis have been bombing shipping in the Red Sea belonging to Israel or on passage to Israel or in some way associated with Israel. Western mainstream media claim that Houthi weapons are both produced in subterranean factories in Yemen and are imported from Iran.

The Houthis ended their strikes on shipping upon commencement of the ceasefire between Israel and Gaza on January 15 this year, but the breakdown of the agreed transition from the first to the second phase of the ceasefire has prompted the Houthis to resume their campaign.

The US and UK had initiated air strikes against the Houthis in 2024. The Houthis reportedly receive assistance from Iran, China and Russia.

Trump has now ordered the US miilitary to launch action against the Houthis. These attacks, the first wave of which has already been undertaken by US Central Command, described in western mainstream media reports as “large scale,” and are explicitly intended, says Trump in Truth Social (where better to conduct international diplomacy than social media?), to warn the Houthis to desist from their successful campaign to reduce international shipping through the Red Sea (diverting it around the Cape of Good Hope, thereby increasing the cost of global trade and contributing to inflation) and to “send a message to Iran.”

Only last week, Trump reiterated his interest in striking a new nuclear deal with Iran and warned the only alternative for the Islamic Republic was to face military action.

Targets of the attack on Houthis on Saturday included radars, air defenses, missile and drone systems with a view to opening up international shipping lanes. However there had been no significant return to Red Sea shipping, anyway, in the period between the Gaza ceasefire to the present.

The Iranian Touch Paper to Armageddon

The connection to Iran provides Israel, with the support of the US, the pretext to proceed with long-established plans for further attacks on Iran.

Even more significantly, the US attacks on Yemen follow within a day a meeting between Russia, China and Iran. The main focus of this meeting appears to be the need to end unilateral restrictions imposed on all participants by the US and the collective West, and to issue a call for international talks over Iran’s peaceful nuclear energy program.

For decades the US, following the deceitful lead of Netanyahu - prime minister of a country that acquired its nuclear weapons by theft and stealth, has never signed the nuclear non-proliferation treaty and has never, therefore, opened its door to IAEA inspectors - has claimed that Iran (which has signed the nuclear non-proliferation treaty) poses some kind of nuclear threat. There are nuances to the story but the central most important fact is that the IAEA, which makes regular inspections of nuclear facilities in Iran, has never found evidence that Iran has a nuclear weapon or is anywhere close to having one.

Experts that I am inclined to trust estimate that it would take Iran at least a year to produce a nuclear weapon and align it to a suitable delivery missile. But for the moment it has enriched its uranium to only 60%, as opposed to the 90+% that a nuclear weapon would require, and Iran’s Supreme Leader has reconfirmed that Iran does not want a nuclear weapon, not least because he considers it fundamentally immoral, which of course it is.

US intelligence has consistently confirmed, over many years, that Iran does not posses nuclear weapons. Given this, it took an absurdly long time for the collective West to cobble together an international agreement with Iran in 2015 whereby Iranian commitment not to nuclearize was rewarded with a gradual lifting of Western sanctions. The agreement was then sabotaged by Trump in 2018, during his first administration because Trump also wanted to cripple Iran’s missile capability. When put against the large scale of Israel’s nuclear capability, these manufactured fears of the collective West, doing the bidding of Netanyahu, prove to be complete and malign fantasy.

At the meeting last Friday in Beijing, China’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ma Zhaoxu hosted, and the meeting was attended by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi. A separate meeting included Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Is Iran Truly Weaker?

Mainstream media reports speculate that Trump is escalating US and, therefore, the Israeli threat against Iran now because Iran has been weakened by the crippling of Hamas in Gaza and of Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syria, and also this weekend’s further crippling - or attempt to cripple - the Houthis. Note that all these forces have survived Western and Israeli attacks so far, although it would be far too optimistic to insist that they have not been weakened.

Western press reports also seem to assert as a given that which is actually very controversial namely, that Israel’s attack on Iran on October 26, 2024, successfully and significantly weakened Iranian air defenses. Alternative media assessments do not accept this. There is good evidence that the Israeli attack was only partial. In any case, in the period between October 2024 and the present day there has been a significant partnership agreement between Russia and Iran that would suggest to any prudent analyst that Iranian air defenses include Russian technology and kinzhal missiles.

Switch Back to Ukraine

Trump had appeared to be opening the way to a better relationship between the US and Russia, one that may possibly lead to some form of settlement in Ukraine (although this hardly qualifies as strongly hopeful at the moment, given the constant stream of anti-Russian invective from Zelenskiy and the odious European efforts to keep the war going in a vain hope of enticing the US firmly back onto the saddle of the West’s so-called proxy war with Russia). Note that the constant, aggressive chatter from Europe about NATO peace-keeping troops contravenes international law given that peace-keeping forces can only be legally deployed under the authority of trhe UN Security Council. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has rightly counselled the Trump administration to be extremely wary of Ukrainian/European posturing for war (pleading for “security guarantees”) in the guise of peace.

But Trump has done his part in keeping the conflict going by restarting the flow of US weapons and intelligence to Ukraine, has added further sanctions on Russian energy, is greatly complicating the overall chances of a peace settlement by confusing it with Trump’s attempt to lay claim to Ukraine’s mineral wealth and, in the past few weeks has, in effect, helped undermine the position of Russia in Syria through US support for the new HTS regime and the agreement between the Kurds, the SDF and HTS, even as Israel has illegally (but without any reproof whatsoever from the US) seized southern Syria up to Damascus, and is now attempting, by means of a threat to attack Iran, to engage Russia in a superpower war in the Middle East that virtually all analysts fear will terminate in a nuclear confrontation.

Oliver Boyd-Barrett is Professor Emeritus of Bowling Green State University in Ohio and of California State University. His books include The International News Agencies; Le Trafic des Nouvelles (co-authored with Michael Palmer), Contra-Flow in Global News (co-authored with Daya Thussu), The Globalization of News (co-editor with Terhi Rantenan, and contributor), Communications Media, Globalization and Empire (editor and contributor), News Agencies in the Turbulent Era of the Internet (editor and contributor); Hollywood and the CIA (with David Herrera and Jim Baumann); Media Imperialism; Interfax: Breaking into Global News; Western Mainstream Media and the Ukraine Crisis; Media Imperialism: Continuity and Change (with Taneer Mirrlees, eds.); RussiaGate and Propaganda: Disinformation in the Age of Social Media; Conflict Propaganda in Syria: Narrative Battles; RussiaGate Revisited: Aftermath of a Hoax (with Stephen Marmura, editors, and contributors). In preparation for 2025 is Afghanistan: Occupation and its Aftermath (with Sumanth Inukonda and Lara Lengel, editors and contributors) and, for 2026, The Sage Handbook of News Agencies (co-editor with Pedro Aguiar and Christian Vukasovich).