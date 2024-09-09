I have time for only a brief entry this morning (California time) of September 9.

The main thing I would like to turn your attention to is our return to the brink of World War 3, to which we seem to revert every few weeks.

This return is occasioned by Netanyahu’s order to the IDF, in effect, to take down Hezbollah in order to return control of Israel’s northern territories to Israel. To take down Hezbollah requires Israel to invade Southern Lebanon. There is a chance, not huge, that the IDF will ignore Netanyahu.

The US has urged along the process of invasion by reminding Netanyahu, quite realistically, that it cannot sustain two aircraft carriers near the eastern Mediterranean indefinitely (a view doubtless shaped by the Houthi victory over the Eisenhower in the Red Sea).

So Israel and the US are poised for an illegal occupation of Lebanon. Hezbollah is many more times powerful now than it was when it booted Israel out of Lebanon in 2006. Its defenses are far more effective.

Although Iran does not dictate to Hezbollah what Hezbollah should do, Iran cannot not stand ready to support its Shia ally in Lebanon.

Cool money says that Putin will hold back for the time being, but will surely have already have supplied weapons, perhaps nukes, to Iran and may easily be persuaded to break any covert agreement it may have struck with Washington re. Ukraine use of long-range missiles on Russia and Russian provision of its equivalents to enemies of the West.

New to the equation is the intense anxiety of local co-opted Arab elites in Jordan and Egypt as they calculate whether then any longer restrain the rage of the Arab street against Israel. Turkey may now be compelled to cease the flow of oil to Israel.

The US has just agreed to pull out its forces in Iraq but this staged to occur over two years.

The Saudis and UAE, like Turkey, may be assessing what are the implications of the turn towards the BRICS for continued prostration to Washington and Brazil.

The tinder box, one might say, is tindering.