Just in One Day: Back to Biden

In his post-election press conference on November 4, 2026, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer stated that a primary goal for the incoming Democratic congressional majority is to “check on Trump’s chaos at home and abroad”.

While Schumer’s immediate post-election remarks focused heavily on lowering costs and using the “power of the purse” to bring a swift end to the administration’s war with Iran, his broader messaging regarding Ukraine centers on reversing the pullback of American support.

Schumer’s continuous position on Ukraine highlights a clear path forward for the new majority. Over the course of the legislative cycle, Schumer has fiercely championed robust aid packages and strict economic measures, pushing for the passage of the Russia sanctions bill. He noted that the bill “sends an unmistakable message to Moscow that America will back Ukraine to the hilt” and will continue to look for new ways to support their defense.

Schumer previously blasted President Trump’s statements blaming Ukraine for the Russian invasion as “disgusting” and “shameful,” arguing that the administration was actively repeating Kremlin propaganda. He reiterated that the people of Ukraine did not start the war (no, it was started by US necons whose purpose since the late 1990s has been to press NATO ever eastwards towards Russian borders with a view to destabilizing and ultimately breaking up the Russian Federation into small statelets, a policy helpfully outlined by RAND in its 2019 report, Extending Russia) and that supporting them is directly tied to protecting future generations of Americans from authoritarian expansion (no, it is tied to throwing Western taxpayer money to the corrupt neo-nazi regime in Kiev where it is creamed off by Zelenskiy’s dictatorial cabal).

Following the Democratic midterm sweep, European leaders and Ukrainian observers expressed renewed hope that the incoming Congress taking office in January 2027 will actively work to counter Trump’s suspension of aid and restore mended ties with Kyiv. This is because Europe doesn’t have the resources to fullfil its boasts of going to war with Russia in 2030, no matter how much money Germany’s Blackrock Chancellor Merz raises and how many young Germans he manages to conscript and desperately wants the US fully back in the fray.

Schumer’s understanding of the Russian conflict is entirely backwards and Schumer is one of the most culpable politicians in promoting an entirely false narrative, one that benefits the US arms industry and nobody else.

Military Industrial Complex

His connections to the defense sector primarily stem from campaign contributions, legislative earmarks, and advocating for military contracts to boost the New York economy. Schumer was the leading Senate recipient of defense sector contributions during the 2022 election cycle, taking in $387,407. His leadership PAC, IMPACT, and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) regularly accept bundled donations from prominent federal lobbyists representing major corporate and tech-focused defense firms like Palantir and SpaceX. Top defense giants, including Lockheed Martin’s Employee PAC, have historically listed Schumer among their top New York beneficiaries due to his position on key committees and his leadership role.

Schumer actively leverages his legislative power to direct federal defense spending to New York-based manufacturers, viewing the defense industry as an economic engine for his home state. He has spent years successfully advocating for Lockheed Martin’s facilities in Syracuse and Owego, New York. This includes helping secure a $1.2 billion contract for the Owego plant to build Marine One presidential helicopters, as well as billions in additional defense contracts.Using the CHIPS and Science Act, Schumer has coordinated strategic partnerships between the Department of Defense, GlobalFoundries, and Lockheed Martin to secure domestic semiconductor pipelines specifically for military and aerospace technologies. He also pushed for a $1.5 billion DoD loan to Wolfspeed in Mohawk Valley to scale up silicon carbide production for the defense supply chain.

Because of his proximity to defense interests, Schumer faces regular pressure from the progressive wing of his own party. Senators like Bernie Sanders have publicly pressured Schumer to reconstitute the historic Truman Committee to investigate “war profiteering” within the military-industrial complex. Progressives argue that consolidated mega-contractors (like Lockheed Martin and RTX) are engaging in price-gouging and prioritizing stock buybacks over cost-effective national defense. Left-leaning critics and anti-war advocates routinely criticize Schumer for voting to block resolutions aimed at halting weapons sales or ending unconditional military aid to foreign allies.

Zionism

Because Schumer may be considered a Zionist we cannot be sure that his support for continued war with Russia over NATO’s proxy, Ukraine, will cancel out his support for destabilization of West Asia in favor of Israel.

He aligns with the principles of Zionism—specifically liberal Zionism—through his self-described identity, legislative actions, and career-long political defense of Israel. As the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in U.S. history, he has frequently stated that his support for the existence and security of a Jewish state is a core pillar of his identity.

Schumer frequently traces his Zionist convictions directly to his name and ancestry. He often invokes the Hebrew root of his surname - Shomer, meaning “guardian” or “watchman” - to explain his purpose in Washington. In speeches to Jewish and democratic organizations, he has stated: “I have always tried to be in the Senate ‘Shomer Yisrael’ - someone who guards and watches over America’s critical partnership with Israel.” He regularly notes that his generation, growing up in the immediate shadow of the Holocaust, views the survival and military supremacy of Israel as a non-negotiable moral necessity.

A tangible way Schumer acts on his Zionist beliefs is through his legislative leverage in the Senate. He views securing American financial and defense assistance for Israel as a primary function of his leadership. He helped shepherd massive supplemental security packages through Congress, including billions in emergency defense funding. In public addresses to Jewish community groups, he explicitly defined his role by saying, “One of many of my jobs in the U.S. Senate is to fight for aid to Israel - all the aid that Israel needs,” even calling the preservation of these security programs his “baby”. Despite immense pressure from progressives within the Democratic caucus to place strict conditions on or completely block arms sales to Israel, Schumer has consistently opposed broad, systemic restrictions on U.S. military assistance.

Schumer’s ideology falls squarely into “liberal Zionism,” which argues that the best way to secure Israel’s long-term future as a secure, democratic Jewish state is through the eventual realization of a two-state solution. This perspective was most famously on display in March 2024, when Schumer delivered a sweeping Senate floor speech harshly criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He argued that Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition and opposition to a Palestinian state threatened to make Israel an international “pariah,” thereby endangering its survival. Schumer maintains that criticizing the political leadership of Israel is an act of love and preservation for the state itself, drawing a sharp distinction between opposing specific government policies and opposing Israel’s right to exist.

Schumer is instrumental in the Israeli campaign to equate criticism of the Stat of Israel with racist anti-semitism. In his 2025 book, Antisemitism in America: A Warning, Schumer links modern security threats faced by Jewish people globally to threats against Israel. While he maintains that standard criticism of Israeli military policy is not inherently bigoted, he argues that rhetoric which seeks the total dissolution of the state of Israel or crosses into ancient anti-Jewish tropes constitutes antisemitism. He has used his political capital to push back against anti-Zionist campus movements and to significantly increase federal funding for Jewish community and synagogue security.

Russiagate

Schumer was also a significant player in the Democratic Party’s fake charges in favor of Hilary Clinton’s presidential candidacy in 2016 that then candidate Donald Trump was a Russian stooge. This campaign was a vile assault on what was then still left of American democracy and electoral integrity. Critics of the Trump-Russia investigations (often referred to as “Russiagate”) argue that Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer played a prominent role in validating and amplifying narrative elements that were later discredited or lacked substantive evidence. From the perspective of these critics, Schumer leveraged his leadership position to keep the public and legislative focus on allegations of collusion.

Immediately following the 2016 election, Schumer teamed up with bipartisan lawmakers, such as Senator John McCain, to call for full-scale, aggressive congressional inquiries into Russian interference and potential ties to the Trump campaign. Critics argue this early institutional push gave formal legitimacy to what they viewed as an unverified premise.

Following the 2018 Helsinki Summit, Schumer publicly echoed suggestions that the Russian government held leverage over Donald Trump. He stated on social media that millions of Americans would wonder if “the only possible explanation for this dangerous behavior is the possibility that President Putin holds damaging information over President Trump.” Critics point to this as a key example of promoting unsubstantiated personal narratives.

When President Trump criticized the investigations as a “witch hunt,” Schumer continuously defended the integrity of the Special Counsel and congressional investigations. In January 2018, when Senator Dianne Feinstein unilaterally released the transcript of Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson (the firm behind the controversial and largely discredited Steele Dossier), Schumer publicly praised her transparency. Critics argue that defending these procedures kept unverified opposition research in the mainstream media cycle.

In media interviews during the early stages of the probe, Schumer publicly pushed investigators to look beyond cyber activities and “follow the money trail,” suggesting deep financial networks between the Trump campaign and Russian interests existed. Critics argue that asserting the existence of “all kinds of money trails” prior to concluded evidence helped fuel public speculation.

For more on Russiagate see Oliver Boyd-Barrett’s Russiagate and Propaganda (Routledge 2020) and Oliver Boyd-Barrett and Stephen Marmura (Eds) Russiagate Revisited: The Aftermath of a Hoax (Palgrave Macmillan 2024)

I note there are stories this week concerning the hacking of commercial freezers throughout many part of Europe, and bomb threats that have downed many European flights. I do not think this is a Russian modus operandi but, rather, suspect that it is a modus operandi that since long before Russiagate, Western intelligence agencies have work hard to project on to Russia.

We have had many weeks now of a determined campaign to persuade the world that Russia is engaging in hybrid warfare against Europe, since Europe cannot find any better evidence to support its allegations (to justify its insane gifting of European wealth to Kiev) that Russia intends to invade Western Europe, and Europe needs a pretext to force America back into the action in the hope that this will help forestall Europe’s suicidal self-inflicted economic decline and the abandonment of all pretenses at welfare state capability to look after its own people.