Prospects of a War of Attrition Not So Good

In substantive terms the situation is not that much more advanced today than it was in my previous post, other for the fact that it looks even gloomier for Iran than it did yesterday.

This is primarily because of evidence of the extent of Israeli attacks throughout Iran, the astonishing absence of air defence, the volume of hits on civilian targets and on what we might call semi-civilian targets (including on the professional broadcaster IRIB two days ago) in addition to standard military targets, and widespread evidence of human suffering. There is no evidence yet of the Su-35s that Iran started to purchase from Russia in 2023. The Iranian air force, therefore, is relatively antiquated.

The question of air defense remains something of a mystery. Despite many of the doubts about the validity of Israeli and US assessments, perhaps Israel did indeed take out many of the air defense systems in its attack on Iran on October 1 last year; perhaps the number and sophistication of air defense systems provided by Russia has been considerably exaggerated, or that these systems were damaged last year and never replaced; perhaps the cyber attack that is alleged to have explained the delay in Iranian ability to retaliate against Israel’s attack last Friday was more successful and more extensive than commonly assumed once Iran launched the first of its waves of retaliatory strikes some hours later.

Sources that the Guardian claims to be close to the Russian foreign ministry say that Russia has been slow to meet Iranian requests for arms and that Russia was careful not to include a direct mutual defense clause in the recently signed strategic partnership treaty.

The value of Iran’s alliance or partnership with Russia has so far proven considerably less than I and many others have anticipated, no matter how much diplomatic work Putin would appear to be putting in and how many times he says he is available to mediate (not so much evidence of his making this offer to the Supreme Leader, but maybe I just missed it).

It would seem at this juncture that Russia is intent on not being distracted by Iran from its priority goal to push Ukrainian forces out of the Donbass oblasts that are now formally integrated into the Russian Federation and quite possibly out of all the territory east of the Dnieper (maybe throwing in Odessa as well; we shall see).

Perhaps Russia has felt it has no other choice. It was not responsible for the timing of Israeli’s attack on Iran; given the likelihood of some degree of collaboration between Israeli’s attack on Iran and Ukraine’s attack on Russia’s nuclear bombers a few days prior, one major purpose of the Israeli attack may have been to try to force Russia to keep its eye off what is to Russia the main game. Or perhaps Ukraine hoped that if Russia felt compelled to go to Iran’s assistance it would be forced to agree a ceasefire with Ukraine.

That kind of prioritizing is hard. The sad outcome is Russian betrayal of everything strong that it had been achieving in West Asia since 2015. And it has done nothing concrete to aid Palestine one little bit. Russian and Chinese passivity on Syria, Hezbollah, Zionist expansion, Turkish expansionism, Zionist genocide and now the Zionist attack on Iran …. all this amounts to a monumental disgrace and cowardly retreat to narrow nationalist interest. It undermines the credibility and the attraction of the BRICS.

Multipolar alternative?? Not so much.

Following hard on the heels of Russia’s cave-in to Turkish and Israeli aggression behind the fall of Assad in Syria and his replacement with an Al Qaeda offshoot, HTS, however, it now seems that Russia’s pushback against NATO’s drift eastward is coming at the painful and tragic price of handing over more and more of West Asia to Israeli aggression, enabled by the US and the “E3” (Britain, France and Germany).

This is not the best thing for Russian “security,” but perhaps Putin, despite the clear evidence of the absolute untrustworthiness about anything anyone in Washington, least of all its President, has to say, is still clinging to the romantic idea that Trump really does want to start dating again.

We have heard noises about Pakistan being prepared to support Iran with its nuclear capability, but these are contradicted by the far more moderate statements in recent days from Pakistan’s own defense minister. I give the original rumors little or no weight. We have heard reports of weapons arriving from China, but nobody really knows who or what is in the ships headed to Iran from China, whose purpose may also be to carry Chinese citizens back to China.

I cited China yesterday as the importer of 90% of Iranian energy exports: on reflection, I think this is much too high but, in any case, the fact that Iran is only China’s sixth most important source of energy puts into question the existence of a grave sense of urgency on the part of China sufficient to induce something more robust by way of complaint than statements of condemnation and diplomacy.

Rumors aside, I do not see evidence that Iran is about to close the Strait of Hormuz or that it plans to seed the Strait with mines. There were reports earlier today that a massive oil tanker was left engulfed in flames after a crash with another vessel in the Gulf but this seems not to have been a planned effort towards closure of the waterway.

Former Indian diplomat M.K. Bhadrakumar sets great store on Iran’s capacity for endurance and resistance. I am not sure. There are reports of Iranian aircraft flying towards Oman, possibly in the context of some form of renewed negotiation even, as Dima was suggesting earlier today, auguring Iranian surrender or capitulation. The Supreme Leader, in response to Trump’s earlier demand for “total surrender,” has said that Iran “never surrenders.”

But if the prospect of continuing Israeli aggression and likely US direct intervention in the form, for example, of B2As carrying MOABs, could be forestalled by some arrangement whereby, say, Iran formally gives up on enrichment but Russia undertakes to supply low enriched uranium on Iran’s behalf, perhaps this would be an acceptable outcome. It is, after all, a reinvention of arrangements that had formerly existed under the original JCPOA. Stale, certainly, but enough to put lipstick on Trump’s pig and buy off Netanyahu for a further period of time (perhaps some time after Ukraine’s capitulation to Russia, when Russia will be able to afford to re-assume its leadership role in West Asia).

The fundamental problem of course is that none of this has anything remotely to do with Iranian uranium enrichment, and everything to do with regime change and perpetual Israeli expansion and hegemony in the region. Why will Israel give up at this juncture, however temporarily?

This does not leave Iran without hope. It has many missiles left, and those missiles are capable of inflicting real pain on Israel - although Israel, supported as it is by western mainstream media complicity, is pretty accomplished at keeping negative images suppressed. Iranian missiles can also inflict significant damage on US bases in the Middle East, but it is difficult to know whether the US even cares about that. Israel doesn’t care a fig.

The US Imperial Mini-Me

From Kit Klarenberg ((Klarenberg), on the extent to which Israeli hegemony is supported not simply by the US, nor even the US with the E3 but, in particular, by Britain (whose bases in Cyprus have been of critical importance to Israeli fighter jets en route to Iran, and which has also provided air carrier and air-fuelling support to US and Israel). Klarenberg reconts how:

“On June 14th, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer bragged he was moving the country’s military assets and fighter jets to West Asia, to provide “contingency support in the region” in response to Iran’s counterattack on the Zionist entity. Asked by Sky News if he ruled out direct military involvement, he evasively responded, “I’m not getting into that.” He also refused to clarify whether Tel Aviv gave London any advance warning of its criminal, unprovoked strike on Tehran a day prior…

“On June 15th, Chancellor Rachel Reeves was less ambiguous, openly declaring British military assets could “potentially” be used to defend Israel, and the government was “not ruling anything out,” noting Britain had previously “supported Israel when there had been missiles coming in.”…

“Yet, there have been ominous indications for some time Britain has sought to ignite a wider conflict across West Asia - and all-out war between Iran and Israel, and its Western puppetmasters, upon the precipice of which we now teeter, has been London’s objective all along…”

Referring to a stangely prescient British journalistic account of the events of October 7 2023, Klarenberg wonders “how British intelligence could’ve correctly forecast with such alacrity that Israel’s impending genocide of the Palestinians would cause mass tumult not merely in West Asia, but globally, and potentially culminate with conflict with Iran”.

“London’s direct involvement in the Gaza genocide has been evident almost from the moment of its eruption. Media reports in late October 2023 hinted at SAS units being “on standby” at British military and intelligence bases in nearby Cyprus, purportedly preparing to conduct daring operations in Gaza. Subsequent articles suggested these squadrons were “training in Lebanon to rescue Britons” in West Asia, should they get caught up in the war in Gaza, or “be taken hostage” by Resistance groups.

“These revelations prompted Britain’s Defense and Security Media Advisory Committee to issue D-notices to major news outlets, demanding they “prevent inadvertent disclosure of classified information about Special Forces and other units engaged in security, intelligence and counter-terrorist operations [in Gaza], including their methods, techniques and activities.” True to form, the Committee’s “advice” was universally heeded, and references to the SAS’ presence in West Asia vanished from mainstream media reporting on Zionist entity’s 21st century Holocaust…

Military transport flights traveling to Tel Aviv, from the same British bases in Cyprus where SAS operatives are stationed, have been a routine occurrence since October 2023. It may be relevant that in December 2020, London and Tel Aviv signed a military cooperation agreement … that “strengthens” military ties between the two countries, while providing “a mechanism for planning our joint activity.” The contents of this agreement, however, remain hidden not only from British citizens, but also elected lawmakers. Speculation thus arises the agreement obligates Britain to defend Israel in the event of attack, in turn reinforcing the conclusion the SAS has been directly involved in the Zionist entity’s genocidal assault on Gaza since day one…

“Britain has-long maintained a watchful eye on Hezbollah’s military wing from a GCHQ listening post on Cyprus’ Mount Olympus. October 2023 mainstream media reports justified this spying on the basis London was deeply concerned about the Resistance group attacking the Zionist entity. Did the British know Tel Aviv intended to launch an intensive air and ground campaign against Beirut, which came to pass a year later? Was the attempted occupation of Lebanon by British forces intended to prepare for that eventuality?…

“In addition to London’s opaque conniving in Lebanon pre-invasion, Bashar Assad’s government fell in Syria in December 2024. At the time, Benjamin Netanyahu took personal credit - but subsequent disclosures indicate MI6 were grooming Assad’s replacements, Al Qaeda and ISIS-offshoot Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, for power since at least 2023.”