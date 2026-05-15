Later today or tomorrow I intend to work on a more detailed description of the current front lines in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia - this is to say, the West’s proxy war against Russia using Ukraine, to which Russia responded with its February 2022 “special military operation, in a conflict that Russia and Ukraine would have resolved in April 2022 had it not been for the active intervention of UK’s prime minister Boris Johnson on behalf of NATO pressurizing Zelenskiy with false or unsustainable promises.

I am in the middle of “end-of-semester” grading these days, together with working with my co-editors on the final proofs and index for our upcoming book on the world’s classic news agencies. These are just some of the reasons why my time is more than usually constrained.

But it is a while since I have taken a close look at just how far Russia has advanced in eastern Ukraine, and I want to get a better understanding of the situation. Why? Among other reasons, there is the critical issue of just how long will Putin retain what have up to now seemed to me to be his fairly conservative demands (outlined in the summer of 2024) for the four oblasts of Donestsk, Luhansk, Zapporizhzhia and Kherson until he is pushed - by circumstances on the battlefield, by the gathering crisis of Ukrainian leadership, by the demands of the Russian people for what will seem to them to be fair compensation for the sacrifices they have borne to secure the safety of the pro-Russian peoples of Ukraine and especially of eastern Ukraine, and by the calculated demands of Russian security interest - to extend Russian targets further to the south (especially Odessa and the remainder of the Ukrainian Black Sea coast), in the center (especially the Dnipro-Petrovsk region), and the north (Kiev, Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv).

This consideration is critical to assessing just how far the current leadership of Europe wishes to maintain what had until recently just sounded like rather silly conflict rhetoric (supported by no evidence whatsoever) about Russia being a “threat to Europe,” and transform it - and this seems to be what is happening, into a narrative about mobilization for war, a narrative that forces - is forcing Russia - to prepare for this eventuality. On the horizon, of course, we have to speculate how far or if at all China at that point will have to conclude that its interests are so aligned with those of Russia, and its energy dependence on Russia so considerable, that it too must join Russia in preparations for a kinetic doomsday struggle of civilizations that will likely smash Western Europe, whether or not the US partners with it.

So until I find the time to return to this topic (and also to talk about the latest Trump nothing-burger of his meeting with Xi Jinping in Beijing, and US advice to Israel to prepare for the possibility of a resumption or, rather, escalation, of conflict in the Gulf), here are som basic considerations for understanding where we are in the Ukraine conflict (drawing on such sources as the pro-Western Institute for the Study of War, the pro-Western Russia Matters and the somewhat more balanced - but still self-interested - perspective of Al Jazeera):

As of May 2026, Russia occupies roughly 20% of Ukraine, a net increase in territory compared to May 2022, primarily due to advances made in the Donbas region (Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts) during 2023–2025. While Russia withdrew from the immediate vicinity of Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy in early 2022, and lost Kherson city in late 2022, its 2024–2026 offensive campaigns resulted in the occupation of several key eastern cities, including in the above-mentioned norther oblasts.

Key territories occupied by May 2026 that were under Ukrainian control in May 2022 include:

Pokrovsk (Donetsk Oblast): Captured by Russian forces in January 2026 after a protracted campaign.

Toretsk (Donetsk Oblast): Seized in August 2025 following a 14-month campaign.

Siversk (Donetsk Oblast): Seized after a long campaign, completed before 2026.

Avdiivka (Donetsk Oblast): Captured in early 2024.

Bakhmut and Soledar (Donetsk Oblast): Captured in 2023 after intense fighting.

Eastern Kharkiv Oblast: Limited gains and infiltration in areas near the Oskil River.

Western Zaporizhia Oblast: Marginal advances near Orikhiv and in the Zaporizhzhia direction in late 2025 and early 2026, including areas near Robotyne.

From May 2025 to May 2026, Russia made a net gain of roughly 1,669 square miles, with an average monthly gain of 143 square miles. However, in early 2026, Ukraine conducted counterattacks in the south and in recent months Russia has suffered small net losses of territory. While Russia has made slow, grinding advances in the “Fortress Belt” (Donetsk) in 2026, Ukrainian counterattacks have liberated some areas in Zaporizhia and in the Kupyansk direction (Kharkiv).

Whereas, towards the end of 2022 Russia’s massive northern axis had completely collapsed, forcing a full withdrawal from Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts - while their presence in Kharkiv was pushed back significantly by early Ukrainian counter-offensives - by May 2026, the frontline dynamic in these three northeastern border regions had completely shifted. Instead of the sweeping, deep armor columns seen in 2022, Russia has spent late 2024 through May 2026 attempting to enforce a localized “buffer zone” directly along the international border that constitutes a major military threat to Kiev.

Russian and Ukrainian sources reveal the specific territorial statuses across these three oblasts compared to May 2022:

1. Northern & Northeast Kharkiv Oblast

In May 2022, Ukraine was actively recovering villages directly north of Kharkiv City. By May 2026, Russia occupies several distinct border pockets that it did not hold four years prior due to its mid-2024 offensive restart and subsequent 2025–2026 grinding operations.

In The Vovchansk and Lyptsi Sectors, Russia re-entered and continues to occupy or heavily contest a strip of land 5 to 10 kilometers deep from the Belgorod border. Settlements like Vovchansk and highly contested villages such as Chaikivka (northeast of Kharkiv City) represent territory occupied or actively fought over in May 2026 that was under firm Ukrainian control in May 2022.

Along the Oskil River / Kupyansk Axis, Russian forces have spent 2025 and early 2026 executing small-group infiltration missions to push westward toward the Oskil River. They currently occupy narrow gray-zone strips and tactical positions near Kupyansk and Borova that they did not hold during the same period in 2022.

2. Sumy Oblast

In May 2022, Sumy was entirely clear of Russian forces. In May 2026, the Kremlin is actively attempting to establish a “defensible buffer zone” (a concept introduced into the conflict by Putin as early as the summer of 2023) inside Sumy to shield the Russian Kursk and Bryansk oblasts from Ukrainian cross-border activities. Russian forces have successfully seized or infiltrated highly localized border infrastructure and fields. There are some fluid gray zones. For example, Ukrainian forces successfully counterattacked and advanced in areas like Myropillya in early May 2026, while Russian forces pushed into neighboring narrow border corridors.

3. Chernihiv Oblast

Chernihiv presents a starkly different picture than Kharkiv and Sumy. In May 2022, the region was rebuilding following the total retreat of Russia’s 2022 northern invasion force. As of May 2026, Russia does not occupy any new territorial blocks or cities in Chernihiv Oblast compared to May 2022. The oblast suffers from cross-border shelling and occasional Russian Russian Reconnaissance (DRG) incursions, but is not a primary axis of active territorial conquest. Pro-western sources estimate that Russia lacks the approximate 100,000 troops required in neighboring Belarus to stage a renewed permanent occupation of the Chernihiv-Kyiv axis.

Pro-Russian Sources frame these northeast border acquisitions strictly as a necessary “security line” or defensive shield to prevent Ukrainian shelling into Belgorod. They frequently use flag-raisings and limited infantry infiltrations to exaggerate the actual depth of their control in Kharkiv and Sumy.

Pro-Ukrainian & Western Sources assess these gains as marginal, high-casualty border incursions. They emphasize that while Russia holds a few kilometers of border territory in Kharkiv and Sumy that it did not hold in May 2022, Ukrainian forces utilize heavy drone warfare and targeted counterattacks to prevent these buffer zones from expanding deeper into the oblasts.

We should take note that as of mid-May 2026, Russia has intensified attacks on the Sumy and Chernihiv regions, utilizing drones, missiles, and glide bombs to target residential areas and energy infrastructure, resulting in multiple casualties and damage to civilian, educational, and industrial sites as well as to air-defense, military, energy, transportion and other war-related targets

Recent (April-May) attacks on Chernihiv Region include significant strikes hit the area, causing severe damage to a high-rise building, private homes, an educational institution, and an industrial facility; a drone attack on a border village in the Novhorod-Siverskyi District; a drone strike in Chernihiv that destroyed a lyceum and private homes. Note, pro-Ukrainian sources typically cite non-military or civilian damage whereas pro-Russian sources will emphasize military, energy and transportation targets.

Recent attacks on Sumy region include intensive, sustained, night-time drone strikes designed to overwhelm air defenses; a large-scale strike in the city of Sumy injured with fires breaking out at residential areas and infrastructure sites, prompting emergency teams to work at three locations simultaneously; and the Russian targeting of Berezivka hromada with drones, causing large-scale fires.