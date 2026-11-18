Bottom Line Assessment

It can come as no surprise to Russia that the Kerch bridge would remain vulnerable to CIA-MI6-StarShield orchestrated “Ukrainian” attacks even after repairs to the bridge following previous attacks had long been completed.

No matter how comprehensive it may have believed its air defenses to have been, Russia must have been prepared for major attacks such as the one that occurred yesterday, even if it underestimated the sophistication of those attacks. The more especially so in the wake of Russia’s own new offensive against the Dnieper bridges in Ukraine that are causing major traffic upheavals in Kiev, Dnipro, and Zapporizhzhia. If one side starts hitting the bridges, then the other side is bound to look at that too.

For Ukraine there were the added incentives that it badly needed leverage to persuade Russia to pull away from its attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities ahead of the Winter, it wanted to embarrass Putin and Russia just ahead of the trilateral talks in Shenzhen, and it wanted some spectacular fund-raising PR event that would create sufficient opportunity for the crazies of the Coalition of the Brain Dead in places like London to renew their transfer of NATO taxpayer wealth to the neo-Nazi Kiev regime in the belief that one day the Russian Federation will collapse and NATO’s corporatist elites will gain cheap access to Russian mineral and other wealth. The long-term reward, they think, will greatly exceed their initial investments.

Firing Up Russian Military Dissent

Before we take a look at the immediate “success” of the Kerch bridge attacks in terms of the scale of wealth transfer to Kiev that it appears to justify, we should bear in mind that what has just happened has fueled anger within sections of the Russian military against Putin’s exceedingly cautious conduct of the war. Putin’s caution may have its origins in his sensitivity to the pro-Russian sentiments of civilians who live in territories under Russian occupation or may soon be enveloped by Russian advances. But it has arguably greatly prolonged the war and perhaps made Russia more vulnerable to future developments that it cannot predict or pretend to have certain control over.

The November 17, 2026 Ukrainian strike that collapsed a road span of the Kerch Bridge has triggered sharp public backlash among pro-war Russian military bloggers and commentators, who are openly questioning the Kremlin’s air defense failures, stalled ground strategy, and inability to mount an effective response. While active-duty Russian commanders rarely criticize President Putin directly due to strict censorship, the ultranationalist military community - often used by analysts to gauge sentiment within the Russian ranks - has directed intense frustration at Moscow’s leadership.

Pro-war commentators expressed fury that Ukraine penetrated layered defenses around one of Russia’s most heavily guarded structures following a multi-week campaign that systematically destroyed local radars and air defense systems. According to the Kyvi Independent prominent military blogger Art Jockey warned that Moscow lacks the resources to shield the bridge from guided drones and missiles, predicting the crossing will remain closed until the war ends.

The bridge’s partial collapse has compounded frustration over the slow pace of Russia’s ground campaign after nearly five years of full-scale war. Military blogger Andrey Filatov criticized the Russian armed forces’ inability to defeat Ukrainian troops or secure the administrative borders of Donbas despite committing multiple military districts and troop groupings.

As reported by the Kyiv Post, the strike set off widespread recriminations on Telegram, with some voices mocking the bridge’s construction and air defenses while others demanded harsher military escalation from the Kremlin. Observers noted growing doubts among Russian military circles over whether Moscow can deter Ukraine’s expanding domestic long-range strike capabilities.

With the roadway severed and debris obstructing the Kerch Strait shipping channel, Russian forces in Crimea and southern Ukraine must rely more heavily on overland routes through occupied Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. Analysts at the vehemently anti-Russian Atlantic Council note that Russian troops already refer to this exposed land corridor as the “highway of death” due to persistent Ukrainian drone strikes, adding pressure to frontline supply chains.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Putin had been briefed and vowed the bridge would be rebuilt “better than before,” framing the strike as a Ukrainian attempt to disrupt Putin’s upcoming summit in China with U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Both Russian milbloggers and Western defense analysts dismissed the Kremlin’s pledges of a quick repair, noting that replacing a collapsed 227-meter steel arch while under the threat of continued long-range strikes is likely impossible during active hostilities.

Britain Gets New James Bond and Looks Flashy on Kerch

Amazon MGM has announced the 40-year-old English actor Robert Pattinson as the new 007 on November 16, 2026. He becomes the seventh actor to play the iconic secret agent in the official film series, succeeding Daniel Craig.



The British intelligence establishment is rubbing its hands in glee, both on Pattinson - Bond being one of the strongest nationalist propaganda tools ever invented, and helpfully paid for by US capitsal, but, more particularly, on Kerch. Zelenskiy went out of his way to say Britain was not involved. Meaning, of course, Britain was very much involved.

According to the UK Ministry of Defense, Britain announced a £240 million ($316 million) winter air defense package for Ukraine on November 17, 2026, which includes more than 1,000 short-range missiles, launchers, and over a dozen air defense radars. Defence Secretary Wes Streeting unveiled the aid while co-chairing the 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

The package supplies over 1,000 short-range Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM) and accompanying launchers. Manufactured by Thales in Belfast, these systems are designed to counter Iranian-designed jet-powered Shahed drones targeting Ukrainian cities and energy grids. More than a dozen radars will be procured from suppliers in the UK and across Europe. These units will help Ukrainian forces detect incoming aerial strikes earlier. Shipments of the new missiles and equipment to Ukraine’s armed forces are scheduled to begin in mid-December 2026. They build on 400 surface-to-air missiles the UK has already delivered ahead of the winter season.

The Kyiv Independent reports that this £240 million allocation forms part of a wider £500 million ($660 million) commitment set aside in the UK budget to plug urgent winter air defense gaps. The British Prime Minister is scheduled to outline the remaining measures under this winter package on November 19 at a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin.

Alongside the missile announcement, the UK, Sweden, and Ukraine signed a letter of intent on November 17 committing in principle to supplying Swedish-made fourth-generation Gripen multirole fighter jets to Kyiv. This follows an earlier pledge of €300 million ($340 million) in investment to support the delivery of the aircraft.

The winter funding sits on top of Britain’s broader £10 billion ($13.2 billion) support commitment announced in late October 2026. According to the Office of the President of Ukraine, that wider package consists of £7 billion in economic assistance over three years and £3 billion in UK export finance primarily dedicated to weapons procurement.

The Actual Damage

The recent Ukrainian missile and drone strikes on November 16–17, 2026, collapsed a major road arch of the Kerch Bridge into the water and damaged its parallel rail span, severely disrupting the primary fixed link between mainland Russia and occupied Crimea. The attack carries major military, economic, and political implications, which are framed differently by pro-Ukrainian and pro-Russian sources.

Ukrainian officials, military leaders, and allied commentators view the strike as a major strategic and symbolic victory that degrades Russia’s war effort and weakens President Vladimir Putin’s political standing.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the bridge served as the main artery for transporting fuel, ammunition, and equipment into Crimea and southern Ukraine. Forcing Russian forces to rely on the overland route through occupied southern Ukraine exposes supply convoys to Ukrainian drone strikes.

Ukrainian and independent analysts note that roughly 6,000 metric tons of collapsed steel arch fell into the deepest part of the Kerch-Yenikale shipping channel. This debris obstructs large cargo vessels moving between the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, isolating occupied ports like Mariupol and Berdiansk.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the seven-stage operation as a reminder that war returns to where it began, while Ukrainian military statements declared that the “symbol of the occupation has cracked”. Ukrainian sources emphasize that replacing the massive 227-meter steel arch is practically impossible during wartime due to engineering challenges and ongoing drone threats.

Ukrainian military sources noted the attack was timed to embarrass Putin right before his Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit meetings in China with U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Ukrainian Defense Minister Evgeniy Khmara also framed the strike as justified retaliation for Russia’s repeated attacks on Ukrainian bridges and energy grids.

Kremlin officials, Russian-installed Crimean authorities, and state media downplay the long-term military impact while condemning the strike as an act of terrorism against civilian infrastructure. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Kyiv of targeting civilian infrastructure and escalating hostilities. Russia’s Investigative Committee formally opened a criminal case classifying the strikes as a “terrorist act by Ukrainian armed groups”.

Russian state media, including TASS, reported that railway traffic across the bridge resumed shortly after the strikes, while Russian coverage largely characterized the structural damage as “insignificant”. Moscow-backed Crimean Governor Sergey Aksyonov emphasized that alternative transport links - including passenger ferries and the overland corridor through southern Russia - remain operational for travelers and cargo.

Peskov stated that there is no doubt the bridge will be fully restored and “will be even better than it was before,” echoing Moscow’s rapid repair narrative following previous attacks in 2022 and 2023.

Rather than focusing on the collapsed span, Russia’s Defense Ministry highlighted its interception capabilities, reporting that air defenses shot down a record 1,441 Ukrainian drones across 22 regions during the overnight barrage.

Russian Workarounds

Since its 2022 full-scale invasion, Russia has built and upgraded an extensive network of overland road and rail connections through occupied southeastern Ukraine (Donetsk, Zapporizhzhisa and Kherson oblasts Ukraine to link Russia's Rostov region directly with Crimea. This "land bridge" infrastructure now serves as the primary alternative to the damaged Kerch bridge. Russia’s main overland road link to Crimea is a modernized coastal highway stretching roughly 630 to 700 kilometers (390 to 435 miles) from Rostov-on-Don to Simferopol.

Russia merged and widened pre-war Ukrainian highways (formerly the M-14) into the federal R-280 “Novorossiya” highway, which forms part of a larger 1,400-kilometer “Azov Ring” loop around the Sea of Azov. It runs along the coast from Rostov-on-Don through occupied Novoazovsk, Mariupol, Berdiansk, and Melitopol before crossing the Chongar and Perekop isthmuses into northern Crimea.

Because heavy cargo trucks had already been restricted from the Kerch Bridge’s road deck following previous attacks, the R-280 was already carrying the bulk of Russia’s heavy military and commercial truck traffic. With the Kerch road span now collapsed, all civilian passenger cars and buses traveling overland must also divert onto this corridor.

Military analysts note that the highway is heavily congested and sits well within range of Ukrainian “middle-strike” drones and missiles. Ukrainian forces have systematically hunted military supply trucks along the route and targeted key river overpasses - such as bridges over the Mius and Don rivers near Novoazovsk and in Rostov Oblast - to create bottlenecks.

To reduce its reliance on the Kerch railway bridge Russia constructed a new inland railway network across occupied southern Ukraine, investing roughly $425 million into the system since 2023.

Operated under the state-created Novorossiya Railways enterprise, the network features a newly built 525-kilometer line that links Rostov-on-Don directly to Crimea via occupied Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. Instead of hugging the coast like the highway, the rail line runs farther inland through Volnovakha and Tokmak before connecting to existing tracks at Melitopol and heading south into Dzhankoi in northern Crimea.

Building the track farther north keeps freight trains out of range of Ukrainian coastal artillery and shorter-range FPV drones, allowing Russia to move heavy armor, fuel, and ammunition directly from Russian rail hubs to the southern front without crossing the Kerch Strait.

Despite its inland path, the railway remains vulnerable to long-range Ukrainian strikes, partisan sabotage, and drone attacks on locomotives and rail junctions. Furthermore, while limited single-track rail service across the Kerch Bridge resumed shortly after the November 17 strike, any disruption to the Kerch rail span forces Russia to route virtually all heavy rail freight through this single occupied mainland corridor.

There will be a devastating Russian response to Kerch, but not until after Shenzhen.