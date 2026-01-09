The Impact of Trump kidnapping Maduro on The Protagonists.

This was broadcast on January 7 and may still be of interest. I think the main point of interest is the commonality of view that the US attack on Venezuela is indicative of a US empire that senses that its hegemony is under threat and that with reason assesses that it must move immediately to counter this threat, before its adversaries have had sufficient time to really focus and get their act together.

If the blow on Venezuela (which Trump is already threatening to follow up with the purchase or seizure of Greenland, the fall of Cuba, and US attacks on both Colombia and Mexico; and somewhere in the mix, surely, is Nicaragua; Canada, watch out!) has any merit for the cause of a multipolar world of sovereign states, then it is as a wake-up call to the Global South and BRICS that they will return to US vassallage unless they can demonstrate real leadership, now, right away, and to Europe that its current dance with the US over Ukraine is a toxic craziness that will further deplete it of wealth, security, and honor.

My own schedule is somewhat unruly today and tomorrow. For the moment, those of you who do not necessarily have the time to keep abreast of breaking news developments need to know that Russia has finally responded to the US/NATO/Ukraine strike on Putin’s residence and nuclear command center in Novgorod, using an Oreshnik to take out Ukraine’s largest gas reserve in or near Lvov. This holds around 50% of Ukraine’s entire gas supply, as well as disrupting the flow of gas to some European countries. The Military Summary Channel notes that this followed a major missile assault on the city of Dnipro, further undermining the supply of energy in that city and casting it into darkness, and that the Oreshnik attack is unlikely to represent the major part of the Russian retaliation. I dont know whether this last is wishful thinking, but I am inclined to think that unless Russia can show some sharper teeth, one oreshnik and one gas hub is not going to save it from humiliation.

Further details emerging about the US taking of the Bella 1 and Marinera suggest, in the first place, that the legitimacy of the Bella 1’s claim to have been sailing under a Russian flag is in question, but that the Marinera was linked to Russia and at least two of its crew were Russian sailors (most, interestingly, were Ukrainian). I have not seen it confirmed that there was actually an escort Russian submarine; rather, Russian escort ships were on their way towards the Marinera but did not arrive in time to halt the boarding of the ship by US forces. At least, I think that is the story that Russia seems to prefer.

In his most recent statements, Trump appears to be saying that the US grip on Venezuela will be sustained for many years. Anyone who thought this operation was about “democracy,” therefore, was sadly deluded. There is virtually no pretext for intervention in Latin America that the US or the West can come up with that carries any real weight.

There has been no further talk from Washington about immediate or proximate elections.

With some reason, I note that Brian Berletic is underling the commonality of Venezuela and Iran and Russia (all recent victims of US aggression) as sources of crude for China, and the US invasion or capture of Venezuela as further evidence of the US intent to cripple China by undermining the security of its main sources of energy. Additionally, I would remind everyone of my reference yesterday to the issue of Essequibo in Guyana, and the instrumentality of the US seizure of Venezuela’s oil industry as a significant success in putting paid to Venezuelan claims on Essequibo oil.