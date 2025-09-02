End of a busy weekend, what more sense can we make of the world?

From the alternative media perspective I detect some important divisions with respect to assessing NATO’s war with Russia over Ukraine (a war that NATO commenced, by the way, back in the 1990s when it pursued an eastwards policy of advance on the territory of the Russian Federation regardless of Western promises to the contrary that were made to President Mikhail Gorbachev in 1990 in an effort to secure his buy-in to the reunification of Germany, something which we should now deeply regret (i.e. both Western violations of its promises and the reunification).

Some commentators are hopeful of an alliance of sorts between Russia and the USA which may achieved by the identification of common business interests (e.g. new trade routes through the Arctic, joint energy investments), regardless of what happens in the Ukraine even extending to the possibility that the US would simply live with a continuing Russian advance in Ukraine and a final settlement of the Ukraine issue on Russian terms.

I think this is unrealistic. First and foremost it recklessly overlooks the fact that the main principle of US foreign policy is to suppress any competition anywhere to US hegemony. Secondly, even if Trump was inclined in this direction, I do not think he would be able to carry a hostile Senate with him; he would likely be forced, as is already happening, back into a discourse about punishing tariffs and sanctions. Thirdly, Ukraine and the Europeans will do everything possible - including the most dastardly false flag operations - to prevent a US-Russian rapprochment that abandons Ukraine to its fate.

I also do not trust claims that the US has actually ceased to supply weaponry other than weapons that Europe has paid for or that it has or intends to cease intelligence cooperation with Ukraine. Different parts of the Administration speak in different voices about such things on different days and nothing can be taken for granted.

The sudden attention being given to Ukrainian cruise missiles that have reportedly been constructed in Ukraine is in my view highly suspicious. Why was Russia unaware of such construction and why did Russia not bomb it, or its supply lines, out of existence already? I think these were weapons moved into Ukraine from Europe which Ukraine and Europe are now saying were manufactured in Ukraine, or which were made in Ukraine from parts supplied by Europe.

Russia’s future is fare more committed to China and the BRICS than it is to any small-fry operation it might consider collaborating on with the US, and this is currently demonstrated in the four-day meeting in China of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization where the Chinese leader has spoken forcibly and convincingly of the unstoppable progress towards a new, multipolar order, where India and China have declared themselves partners within the SCO and the BRICS, where India has shown its determination to continue depending on Russia for a large proportion of all of its energy supplies and where Putin has arrived with a large delegation that is suggestive of the vast scope of Russian intended cooperation with China in multiple different domains.

European rhetoric of late has been highly resistant to Trump’s apparent attempt to “abandon” Ukraine, highly indicative of escalating aggressive intent towards Russia through cash injections and military aid (e.g. paying for the supply of ERAM missiles to Ukraine), intent to cripple Russia economically through support for Ukrainian drone and missile attacks on Russian oil refineries (which appear to have reduced the supply of Russian refinery oil by 20% since August), attempts to seize frozen Russian assets (although money from these assets in the form of “interest” has already been reportedly seized - the EU at is most recent meeting, however, appears tobe conceding that to seize the capital itself is more problematic than it had initially supposed), moves towards a 19th EU sanctions package on Russia, announced European measures to increase military expenditure, plans (especially in Germany) to mobilize troops (even considering conscription), at the expanse of Europe’s notoriously celebrated social welfare “generosity,” which is now being flagrantly dismantled at the risk of major popular unrest.

As I have argued before, all this should be taken as seriously as it sounds, even if there is a strong prospect of a corresponding collapse of the British, French and German administrations and their respective economies. If such collapses do occur, well then, we will find ourselves in a different ball-park, but in the meantime I do not discount the possibility that upon seeing Europe falter in its campaign against Russia, and upon seeing the major European economies collapse as a result both of their Ukraine policies and of US pressure on them to sustain these polices through arms purchases from the US, while actually forcing Europe into much heavier and much more expensive energy dependence of Europe upon US energy sources (in comparsion with their former dependence on Russian energy), while battering them with much higher tariffs on their exports to the US, preventing the imposition of European reciprocal tariffs and requiring European countries to invest much more in the US than they otherwise would, the US will have to get back into the battle against Russia.

Some commentators believe that Europe is serious about wanting to see a ceasefire and/or a peace settlement and that it is prepared to back up that ceasefire or peace settlement with NATO-led participation in a “peacekeeping” force that will surely end in more war. This is the least credible of all arguments because the Europeans know that by insisting upon NATO involvement in the “post-settlement” phase there can be no peace. Why not? Because Russia will absolutely resist NATO boots on the ground in Ukraine.

The SCO meeting in China this week should also provide an opportunity for the major BRICS powers to agree strategy with respect to protection of Iran, a BRICS member and one that has a strategic partnership with Russia and a strong ongoing relationship with China which is also Iran’s principal energy client.

This may not be sufficient to dissuade the Western powers (in the wake of Europe’s decision to “snapback” UN sanctions on Iran) from encouragement for what appears to be Israeli and US plans for an assault on Iran in the coming weeks.

This definitely has the potential to start World War Three, bringing in Iran’s neighbors Armenia and Azerbaijan, and possibly Turkey, on the Western side, which in turn will involve both Russia and China. The US may very quickly find, however, that Iran’s new offensive and defensive air weaponary supplied by China and Russia will wipe out US facilities in Qatar, close down shipping entirely to Israeli ports, and hammer global oil trade via the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. Israel’s attempt last week to counter that eventuality by hitting Yemeni leadership, on the presumption that Iran would otherwise work in harmony with Yemen to cripple Israel’s economy, seems to have had only limited success.

It is not implausible that a significant setback to Israel as a result of its aggression towards Iran might be the only spanner in the work of Israeli’s intent to seize Gaza, starve or forcibly expel two million Palestinians, and share control of Gaza with - or hand over control of Gaza to - Trump for the purposes of recreational coastal development, all with the aid of murderous US/IDF GHF units. It seems impossible that this operation can avoid further mass murder and the deaths of tens of thousands. All Western leaders, whatever their fine words about recognizing a two-state solution - far too late - are implicated. The mustering Satanic blackness is faithfully endorsed on the arrival to the scene of Angel of Death Tony Blair and his consultancy, to advise Trump and Netanyahu on how they can best best proceed with this most egregious war crime since the Holocaust.

Perhaps Trump’s gathering forces for the invasion of Venezuela is intended to seize Venezuelan oil, threaten Chinese growing influence over South America, compensate for the Yemeni/Iranian threat in the Red Sea, lower global oil prices and disrupt Russia’s oil sector and distract the world from Zionist war crimes in Gaza.

