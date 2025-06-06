Putin’s Response
The essence of our dilemma is that if Putin does not respond both to the terrorist attacks in Bryansk and, more importantly, to the attacks on Russian nuclear facilities that occurred last weekend - very possibly with the active participation and knowledge of the CIA and MI6, with our without the approval of their political bosses -then …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Empire, Communication and NATO Wars to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.