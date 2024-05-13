Implosion Foreseeable

The major developments and/or observations concerning NATO’s war with Russia over Ukraine:

(1) Russia is pushing towards Lyptsi, which will put it in artillery range of Kharkiv; it is still not clear that Russia would want to advance beyond Lyptsi. The common opinion until a few days ago was that Russia did not have sufficient forces to secure a city as large as Kharkiv. Russia has deployed only 5,000 men or 7% of the entire military forces of around 55,000 that it has readied north of the border. Given the poor level of Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion, so far; and given the extent to which the already-challenged Ukrainian forces are now being stretched to cover a much longer line of active combat, it is not inconceivable that the seizure of Zharkiv might require fewer Russian forces than previously thought practicable.

(2) Larry Johnson today tells Judge Napolitano that Ukraine will collapse. Ray McGovern tells him that the collapse of NATO will soon follow. There will have to be regime change in Kiev before there is any chance of peace negotiations, especially given that Zelenskiy has not legitimacy after May 21 (and pretty little before then, I would add, given that his regime is the successor to the US-instigated coup of 2014).

(3) A Ukrainian decision to blow up the dam near Hlyboka would likely impede Russian progress while also complicating Ukrainian defense. The Russian invasion has been motivated in good measure by the desire to make it more difficult for Ukraine to persist in its regular bombing from Vovchansk of civilian targets on the Russian city of Belgorod, where the latest attack destroyed a section of a high-rise residential building. Yet Ukraine continues to bomb civilian targets in this area.

(4) Russia had entered northern Vovchansk and is in the process of surrounding it on three sides. Capture of Vovchansk will also entail capture of the main road from Vovchansk to Kupyansk, which could transform Russian strength in the Synkivka-Kupyansk area.

(5) Putin has dismissed Sergei Shoigu as defense minister and made him secretary of the National Security Council which is one of the most important decision-making institutions in the country. In effect, and contrary to western MSM claims, this is a promotion that positions Shoigu even more at the heart of power in Russia. It has nothing to do with charges of corruption that have been laid against a junior assistant in the Ministry. The currenty council secretary, Nikolei Petrousev, will be offered another prestigious position, as yet to be announced. Shoigu will also be a second deputy after Medvedev in charge of the Russian military industrial commission. These developments put him even closer to Vladimir Putin. On the expiry of a Russian government, as has just occurred with the reelection of Putin, the government is dismissed and new appointments are often made. The position of defense minister has been taken by Andrey Belousov, a former deputy prime minister, an economist and technocrat. No, Belousov has not had recent, if any, battleground experience. The position of defense minister, following Soviet tradition, is given to civilians. Belousov’s vast administrative experience and knowledge of the military-industrial complex will be very relevant to managing the significant growth of the power of the military-industrial complex in Russia, which now accounts for a third of the country’s economy. Battlefield decisions will continue to be taken by commander-in-chief Gerasimov.

(6) There is considerable consternation in Kiev, as the implications of the Russian invasion of Kharkiv are becoming clear. It is perhaps understandable that the Ukrainian side was somewhat underprepared in the domain of fortifications and mines if Ukrainian strategy was to continue harassing the southern oblasts of Russia, in which case Ukrainian (or Ukrainian proxy “Russian volunteer” units) would benefit from uninterrupted access over the border. But, nonetheless, as my own posts have indicated, the likelihood of some kind of Russisan operation, whether to create a buffer zone, or to advance on the city of Kharkiv, has been clear for months, and should have been prepared for. GUR chief Budanov has been blamed for not exercising sufficient control over the Ukrainian proxy Russian volunteer forces for which he is accountable and he, in turn, has been blaming General Syrski, who is already a very unpopular figure, the more so since he replaced the far more popular General Zaluzhnyi a few months ago. The commander in chief of the Ukrainian army in Kharkiv has been dismissed and has been replaced by a very experienced commander who has been fighting Donbass and Russian forces since 2014 (though he was defeated at that time). Both Budanov and Syrski are currently in Kharkiv. Budanov is in charge of the troops who should have been defending Vovchansk, and Syrski is in charge of those who should have been defending Lyptsi.

(7) As is clear from the next section, Ukraine’s principal response so far, which is to send in reinforcements towards Kharkiv, seems problematic on several counts. First of all Ukraine does not appear to have sufficient reserves for this purpose. The forces that are being sent are being cobbled together from already depleted brigades on other parts of the combat lines, including places where Ukraine is already under severe strain, as in Vuhledar, Kostyantynivka, Krasnohoriivka, Heorhiivka, and areas to the west and north of Avdiivka and, most critical of all, perhaps, at Chasiv Yar, west of Bakhmut. In many such areas, Ukrainian lines of defense are already under threat or are crumbling before advancing Russian forces. Furthermore, the losses that Ukraine is taking in Kharkiv area, bad as they are, are not actually as great as they are in many other of these other locations. Were Russia to take the city of Kharkiv then that alone might be sufficient to bring about the entire collapse of the army and of the Zelenskiy regime; all the more so, therefore, if, in addition to taking or constraining Ukrainian activity around Kharkiv (to which many Ukrainians have fled from the north), Russia was to plough through defense lines at Chasiv Yar, or toe strike out significantly west of Ocheretyne, or Umanske, or Kostyantynivka, for example, such movements might also have devastating implications for Kiev.

Latest Battlefield Information

Dima in his report today at midday (California time) of May 13, reports that Russian forces appear to have taken at least 50% of the territory of the village of Hlyboke and might be proceeding southwards but, even so, other Russian forces had bypassed the settlement altogether and moved into the residential area at the northern end of Lyptsi, thus putting Kharkiv under artillery reach of Russian forces.

To the east, Russian forces appear to have taken Lukiantsi, and the forest to the south of Lukiantsi, which lies south of Morokhovets and Olinykove which were among the first villages to be captured by Russian forces at the beginning of the Kharkiv offensive. Further to the east, still, Russia is close to taking the settlements of Zolone and Neskchne.

As indicated in my previous post, Russian forces have penetrated the northern part of Vovchansk and by now have taken between 50% and 70% of the northern section, ready to move on to the southern end. On the western flank, Russian forces control at least the north-western section of the village of Starytsia and of the northern part of Kuhruvatke. Russian forces have destroyed many bridges and pontoon bridges over the Volche river that had been important means of Ukrainian supply. On the eastern flank, Russian forces have taken Tykhe and are close to taking Vovchanski Krutory. In the Kupysansk area, Russian forces have struck out towards Zarichne in an attack that has been repelled by Ukraine. There are continuing clashes in Spirne and Bilohoriivka. In the Bakhmut area, Russia has aquired more of the forest between Ivanivkse and Chasov Yar; Russian forces have entered the eastern end of the settlement and are beginning to cross the Siverski-Donetsk Kanal at one of the points at which it flows underground.

Palestine

The domestic implications for the Biden administration and its prospects in November are beginning to reach stages of high alert both in respect of Ukraine and of Israel. Blinken is now saying that the US will not support Israel if it does not offer guarantees for the safety of citizens in Rafah but that the US has not yet slowed weapon deliveries other than for certain categories of bomb. Washington does not seem ready to acknowledge that the action on Rafah has already started and is already killing civilians.

Larry Johnson today tells Judge Napolitano, in an effort to illustrate the extreme hypocrisy of Israeli claims, that in the period 2000-2024 (up to the present crisis), Israel lost 1455 lives to Palestinians of which only 105 were attributed to Hamas (and the last suicide bombing carried out by Hamas was in 2012); in the same period, Chicago, one fifth of the size of Israel, suffered 14,000 murders, mostly of black men; while the number of Palestinians killed by Israel was 8,000. Now of course in the space of six months, Israel has killed 40,000 Palestinians, at least, and wounded over 70,000. The western narrative of Hamas as a consummate evil is a lie, says Johnson. Senator Lyndsey Graham thinks the slaughter of Palestinians is as justifiable as the dropping of atomic bombs on Hiroshima - that is, both are equally OK, in Graham's AIPAC-warped vision.