The next step in a profound tragedy. Is this really the best that the UNSC can do? How pathetic.

The instigators of the Zionist colonial project, and the perpetrators of a genocide get to control the entire population of their abused victims under the monstruous leadership of people like Trump and Blair and Kushner, while Givir and Netanyahu giggle on the sidelines.

Where were Russia and China? They abstain in the face of the grossest crimes of the 21st century. What kind of deal was made here? What about the future of the Palestinians in the West Bank? What about the victims of Zionist war crimes in Southern Lebanon and Southern Syria? And, quite likely, while we are at it, in Southern Sudan as well.

As European democracy shuts down under the pressure of Ukraine war and MIC kick-backs prospects, for a meaningful new world order appear dangerously low.

