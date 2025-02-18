It is far too early to say that we are witnessing a revolution in America. But to say with certainty that this will be a successful revolution or even that it represents something other than a bourgeois revolution (i.e. one that switches tax payer money and revenue-generating opportunities from one section of the elite to another) is foolish (pace Scott Ritter).

We are seeing some potentially revolutionary actions in progress.

We are seeing an attempted deconstruction of the regime-change machinery and its propaganda arms - but know that neocons and neocon ideology suffuses US politics and society;

We are seeing a potential reconfiguration of relations between the US and Russia - but know that this may yet be sabotaged by a neocon European mindset that is aligned with an expansionist agenda of the unelected incubus of the European Commission;

We are seeing the potential for a multipolar order, perhaps to be symbolized by the presence at Lenin’s tomb of Putin, Trump, Xinping and Modi in Moscow on May 9 - but we know that this has to be BRICS-based, not Trump-led for there to be a real change in global governance and the demise of dollar tyranny;

We are seeing a faint glimmer of hope that Trump may, in a devious way, have exerted authority over Netanyahu and averted the continuation of this century’s greatest war crime to data - but Trump’s rhetoric of the US taking Gaza etc. is deeply disturbing and in itself criminal.

We may well entertain hopes that the persistent Western rhetoric of threat against Iran, on false pretext, is exhausting itself under the umbrella of much improved relations between Russia, Iran, and Saudi Arabia.

We must applaud Trump’s recent talk of significant cuts in military expenditure and denuclearization - in concert with Russia and China - but we know that Trump oversees the US $trillions program for nuke modernization and that we should be properly cognizant of the power of the US Murder and Killing Industrial albatross.

We look at the diverse manifestations of Trumpian policy and rhetoric and continue to wonder whether we are looking at a radical antiwar leftist (a dying breed under neocon overlordship) or a mafiosi wunderkind or something else entirely - the real thing? Pardon my skepticism.