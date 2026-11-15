Marandi

Seyed Marandi - an Iranian professor and a former consultant in Iranian negotiations with the West - in interview with Glenn Diesen earlier today, November 15, is asked to comment on the US dual-track strategy of seeking a settlement at the same time as it escalates, with a background of US deception in the use of negotiations for preparing attacks. I have tried to capture most of the points he makes during the 57 minute interview, sometimes using my own words, sometimes elaborating points. Marandi makes regular appearances on Glenn Diesen’s shows, Judging Freedom and the Duran.

Marandi notes how things have changed from the time in 2016 when Rouhani came to presidential power in Iran and decided to change Iranian foreign policy to one that was warmer to and more accommodating of US interests. As Marandi had predicted, this only made the US more petulantly demanding. Obama was able to win JCPOA concessions from Iran that Marandi considers were not justified. Iran worked to persuade its own people that, following this trajectory, the nuclear issue would be resolved, that sanctions would be lifted, and so on.

So the JCPOA was signed, but the US did not abide by the deal. Iran had given away too much and when Trump came to power he tore up the deal completely, leaving Iran without any benefit whatsoever apart from the fact that it had been given a learning experience with respect to dealing with US foreign policy.

A similar pattern of of deception was experienced before the 12 days’ war (June 13-25, 2025) which had been preceded by five rounds of indirect negotiations, even as the US was planning for war. Iran knew what the US was doing, and was also preparing, and even if it did not anticipate exactly the US-Israeli blitzkrieg attack it knew that something was going to happen as they watched the US deploy its assets in the region. In the present round of conflict Iran has experienced a comparable pattern. Even as it negotiated an authority over Hormuz with Oman, Iran was quite confident that the US was preparing to go to war for yet a third round of conflict. This time round, the US brought everything into the field. Iran was ready, but wanted to prepare foreign and domestic opinion first to the realization, first, that no matter what provocation, Iran stood ready to make a deal, even if without a desal its response would need to be one of steel.

During the Rouhani period Iran made the mistake of being flexible and showing good will, failing to understand that this was seen as a sign of weakness. This time round, the general consensus was that Iran had to be ready for war. Today, the Iranians are much more aware of the real nature of US foreign policy after nine months of war - and we are at war, Marandi emphasizes, noting how US Trade Secretary Scott Bessent (author of the “economic war” or “Operation Economic Outcast” (!) talks openly of starving Iranians, depriving them of food, and observing the lack of reaction to this manifest war crime by US so-called “liberals.”

Trump is less sophisticated than Obama, cruder, less hypocritical. Iranians are not going to be deceived. They have been preparing day and night for war, building new underground bases, strengthening air defenses, being much more assertive on the battlefield.

All the Gulf countries are involved in this war, which is why Iran is hitting them much harder. We have just seen the Iranians attack US installations in Bahrein. The center of power in Iran is more consolidated today around the Supreme Leader and the National Security Council. The leadership is much more skeptical about the US than it was under Rouhani.

Iran possesses what is probably now the second or third most sophisticated weapons armory in the world at least in categories such as 1000km-3000km range missiles. It can reach Diego Garcia or airports or air bases anywhere across Europe. Iran can make the necessary changes to its missile stocks very swiftly. Iran wants to be able to target any base where the US keeps its planes. At the same time, the West is much weaker today. Europe is much, much weaker than it was six or seven years ago, since their mistake in agreeing with the US to strike into the heartland of Russia. This puts Europe in a very different position. Europeans cannot simply redirect its aggressive capability to Iran, because the war in Ukraine is still ongoing and Europe is deeply implicated in it.

If the US uses its bases in Europe, Iran will quite probably target them and will inflict major damage. The Europeans are already deeply implicated in the Trump war of choice against Iran: they even boasted that the first 5000 flights of this war took off from bases in Europe. These were the cause of horrific war crimes including the slaughter of 160 school girls in Minab on the first day of the war, which Marandi - noting that it was hit three times - is sure was deliberate, intended to demoralize the country). Marandi’s point of view on Minab, by the way, has been cogently supported, very knowledgably, by Scott Ritter.

The Iranian decision to increase the range of the missiles that it is prepared to use is an important change. At this rate, Iran will be striking Europe before the Russians do. Many in Russia are critical of the Russian government for not learning from Iran to fight back against not only those who strike them but also those who host the bases that Russia’s enemies use. When Israel strikes Iran, it’s the same thing: Isrsael has to use Western jet-fueling facilities.

Iran is not going to allow the Europeans to benefit from the oil, gasoline and diesel that Iran produces if they are implicated in trying to destroy Iran. A lot of diesel is produced in the Persian Gulf but Europeans wont have access to it. If there is to be any resolution then the US must observe the conditions of the MOU that Trump has already signed, and those conditions include stopping the genocide in Israel (and Lebanon, by the way). The West’s expenditure on the war in Ukraine has hollowed out its defenses. There is little the West can do that it has not already unsuccessfully tried.

On assistance from Russia and China, this is all secret, but Marandi is pretty sure that it exists. Iran helped Russia in many ways in its own conflict and in the first year of the war with Ukraine many Russian delegations showed up in Tehran to learn how best to deal with sanctions, making it possible for Russia to quickly adapt. Sure, there were also the shahed drones that Russia imported and then redeveloped in ever more sophisticated ways, but it was on the matter of sanctions that Russians was able to learn the most impressive lessons.

The Russians are definitely helping Iran. Setbacks to Russian influence are not good for Iran because when Russia is weak, the West is incentivized to go once again for the destabilization of Georgia and after Georgia it will be Armenia and Azerbaijan, and all such scenarios are threatening to the sovereignty of Iran. Iran has a big advantage in as much as it has already developed its own military-industrial sector but one that is not corrupted, is working for the State rather for private capital, and making weapons far, far cheaper than those bought from the Americans by the Gulf states (Israel, of course, gets it all for free).

And Russia and China interact with one another. There is a deep relationship between them. There are many meetings between the two powers on the sideliness of various summits and they cover both political and military domains.

Marandi picks up on the issue of Western media propaganda which shows itself in such works as Mahmoody and Hoffer’s 1987 work Not Without My Daughter: The Harrowing True Story of a Mother’s Courage, a supposedly autobiographical memoir and later a movie. There is a quite a genre of these kinds of movie, which Marandi describes as fake. These are made into bestsellers, taught in schools and exploited by Hollywood, endorsed uncritically by anti-Iranian thinktank reports, mainstream news, and foundations that finance books and research on Iran written by people who are explicitly antagonistic to Iran, some of whom have never even set foot in the country.

Another example, he says, is Azar Nafisi’s memoir, Reading Lolita in Tehran, also a film. Marandi has debunked these and what he would argue are “fake” memoires in his academic work except that US academic journals don’t accept his critique; one editor asked him to prove the non-existence of the “plastic keys of heaven,” supposedly handed out to kids being sent into war as the keys to paradise. This was the war between Iran and Iraq in which Sadaam Hussein had been incentivized by the West to go to war, within just a few months of the Islamic Revolution of 1979 that had booted the Americans out of Iran. Marandi’s direct experience of the war and his research found zero evidence for this tale, but now he was being asked that he “prove” an absence.

(I would note in passing how all this confirms the ways in which Hollywood - penetrated, as we now know on the basis of empirical evidence, by US intelligence - plays an important role in sustaining public tolerance for a predatory US foreign policy, whether it is about Persians, Arabs, Russians, Chinese, Nicaraguans or any other of the West’s official or unofficial enemies).

All this creates a damaging narrative of Iran that has been ongoing for nearly 50 years and (my own words here) seems to corrupt Western critical thinking capacity from birth. Americans are brought up in this resevoir of so-called knowledge, which is a distortion of reality. The distortion is exploited by the warmongers so that if the US wants to carry out illegitimate strikes against Iran and slaughter children that that is OK because at least they are striking against an evil regime.

The background propaganda of 50 or more years’ manufacture helps Americans get away with trocities. The case of Iran is worse, even, than the cases of China and Russia (who are similarly afflicted by - my own words again - an innate Western propaganda about its own superiority and the inferiority of other civilizations). Iran has been a prime target of “axis of evil” propaganda.

But false narratives also generate serious miscalculations. The country of Iran in official US culture is seen, at one and the same time, as weak, backward, barbaric, undeveloped etc., and yet also as a major threat to the world - capable, as Trump claims, of wiping out Los Angeles and San Diego.

The Gulf countries too are similarly ignorant about Iran; their understanding comes from Western narratives, especially because they represent wealthy, family dictatorships that need their people to think that things are far worse in Iran.

The same applies to a country like Turkiye, that likes to antagonize Iran in the eyes of its people so as to make its own regime look better. In helping the US, Turkiye thought it was betting on a winning horse at the beginning of the war and that it would be rewarded in some way by Trump.

Why did Turkiye make that mistake? Because its leaders had no understanding of the real Iran. The Gulf countries have been weakened considerably as a result of such ignorance and the miscalculation that is borne of ignorance. They are based, as we have seen, on authoritarian political structures (Iran, by contrast, is a vibrant democracy), they have now learned that the US is not a reliable protector, and that they cannot tolerate pain as well as can Iran because they lack the civil society infrastructure of Iran. In the early days of the new war when its leadership was decimated, Iran was held together by its civil society, something that other Gulf countries do not have.

By contrast, when Gulf countries begin to wobble, as Saudi Arabia is doing now under pressure from Ansarallah, they fall. These countries fall, either immediately or incrementally. Many of their wealthy are fleeing, taking their money with them. Trump doesn’t care. Nor does Netanhayu, who is concerned only about Netanyahu. What is important for Trump is what is important for Netanahu, it seems. Trump is a gambler who may be prepared to bet his house on Israel and lose his house.

Recent West Asian Developments

In the past 24 hours, Iran-aligned Houthi forces gained full control of the Bab al-Mandeb after Yemeni government troops withdrew, while two oil tankers caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz and Iran launched a drone attack on a U.S. base in Bahrain. These events create a simultaneous dual-chokepoint crisis across the Arabian Peninsula as diplomatic negotiations between Washington and Tehran stall.

From the perspective of Tehran and its regional allies, the past 24 hours represent a significant expansion of strategic leverage and direct military retaliation. On Sunday, November 15, Yemeni Southern Armed Forces aligned with the Saudi-backed government announced their retreat from Dhubab Airport near Taiz in southern Yemen, and the coastal area overlooking the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, to redeploy toward Aden. According to The Jerusalem Post, this withdrawal hands the Iran-aligned Houthis direct control over the Red Sea gateway, giving Tehran and its allies a powerful pressure point over Asia-to-Europe shipping.

As reported by the Khaleej Times, the retreat of US- and Saudi-backed Yemeni forces from Bab al-Mandeb complicates regional security. It threatens to isolate Gulf oil producers from both of their primary maritime export routes while Saudi air defenses continue to intercept Houthi ballistic missiles and drones.

Iranian state media and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy reported that two oil tankers caught fire after hitting naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz. As noted by National Herald, Tehran maintains the vessels had switched off their positioning systems and attempted to cross an unauthorized, restricted route. Iran targeted a US military base in Bahrain with a drone attack in response to recent American strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island. The IRGC also asserted that its air defenses recently downed three U.S. drones operating near the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian negotiators maintain that they can reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days if Washington agrees to seven specific conditions, which include lifting the US naval blockade on Iranian ports and releasing frozen assets.

The US Point of View

From Washington’s vantage point, the focus has shifted away from diplomatic compromises toward strict naval enforcement, defensive strikes, and containing a widening dual-chokepoint threat. President Donald Trump stated this week that the United States is no longer interested in negotiating a deal to end the war with Iran, directing Vice President JD Vance to pivot away from mediation efforts. US officials view Iran’s demands as maximalist and unacceptable.

Regarding the drone attack on the US acility in Bahrain, officials reported that the strike caused no injuries or damage. Washington characterizes its recent military actions - including strikes on IRGC radar and missile sites on Qeshm Island - as limited, defensive responses to Iranian forces firing on U.S. aircraft.

CENTCOM continues to enforce what it regards as a strict naval blockade against Iranian ports and recently established Task Force Iron Gate in Tampa to disrupt what is deeems to be Iranian weapons and revenue streams. US forces have intercepted multiple vessels attempting to run the blockade.

Russia-NATO

I shall return to Russian issues in a day or so. For now, I note with interest that Mercouris, in today’s podcast, has picked up on unconfirmed rumours in unofficial Russian media claiming that the Security Council has lifted its long standing ban on targeting Zelensky and Ukraine's top leadership, in the wake of a string of actual and attempted Ukrainian assassinations of Russian military and other personnel, and of two recent occasions on which Zelenskiy has expressed his wish to see Putin dead - one of them preceding a drone attack on Putin’s residence in Valdai at the end of 2025 that was likely intended as an assassination strike.