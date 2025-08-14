Battlefield

Russian activity in Ukraine has been intense in the lead-up to Friday’s scheduled meeting between Presidents Trump and Putin in Alaska, centering most in and around Pokrovsk. Russian sabotage and reconnaissance forces are attacking the south of the city in what may be artillery preparation for a major offensive, and have already penetrated to its center.

To the immediate north of the city Russia has secured Sukhetske and is extending west towards Novooltksandrivka and Shevchenko, while further north still it is extending via Zatyshok and Zapovidne into Novo Shakove, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Shakove and Kucheriv Yar.

From Pokrovsk, northwest to Novekonomichne, Russia is forming a cauldron centered on Balchan. To the west of Novekonomichne, Russia is battling to take Rodynske (it is reported to have secured 60% of the settlement), which lies to the south west of Fedorivke and Rezine) and battling southwards to Myrnohrad, close enough to the northeast of Pokrovsk to be considered a suburb.

Although Russia has reportedly taken 150-200 square kilometers in the past 24 to 48 hours, further westward advances from Pokrovsk may be awaiting the arrival of units of the main Russian army, particularly in view of unresolved issues that lie to the east of Pokrovsk, northeast of Maisk, around Volodymyrivka and Shakove, Toretske and Solivka - all lying southwest from another targetted settlement, Kostiantynivka (west of Chasiv Yar, now in Russian Hands).

A Ukrainian Azov-led counter-offensive is expected in this area starting from Ivanopillia (north of Russian-held Toretsk) towards Solivka and on down to Russian-held Fedorivka. Anticipating and heading off this move, Russian forces need to progress towards Toretske and Solivka but must first complete their struggle for Kucheriv Yar. Russian forces may also move up towards Solivka from Rusyn Yar.

Southwest of Pokrovsk, Russian forces have taken 60% of Udachne and are moving towards Novoserhaivka and Novomykolaivka in a possible bid to cut the M30 supply route to Pokrovsk.

Preparing to move on Kostiantynivka to the north east of Pokrovsk, Russian forces are attacking Plebsn Byk from Russisn-held Katerynivka. East of Kostiantynivka, Russia has taken full control of Stupechky and Pyredechyne.

Russian forces have taken the Southern Torkse Forest east of Lyman and are bombing Siversk.

Alaska

There is intense chatter as to the potential outcomes of Friday’s Presidential meeting. I maintain my judgment that the meeting is ill-advised, is dangerous as well as largely pointless for Putin to attend, and has been very poorly prepared. I note Larry Johnson’s coverage in his Sonar21 report yesterday of a story of a potential assassination plot, and although he himself is skeptical as to its veracity, it demonstrates the absurd ease with which potential assassins, professional or amateur, may disrupt the summit.

Trump’s anticipatory statements and positions veer wildly from day to day. Yesterday’s phone conversation between European leaders, Zelenskiy and Trump have confirmed that Europe supports Zelenskiy’s completely obstructionist mode that, in turn, will likely reduce the possibility of anything close to a meaningful concession from Trump to Putin, while Putin will find it extremely difficult to move away from his terms laid out in June 2024, perhaps only to the extent of offering to withdraw Russian troops from his ““buffer zone” in Kharkiv and Sumy in return for a concession from Ukraine - which seems very unlikely to be offered - to withdraw its troops from those parts of Kherson and Zapporizhzhia in which Ukraine still maintains a military presence (and which Russia is otherwise almost guaranteed to take in the very near future in any case).

Does Russia have good reasons to participate in this summit? One can think of reasons, but none of them are convincing. Perhaps Putin wants to prepare Trump for the post-conflict scenarios that may unfold if and when the Ukrainian army collapses and Russia moves to the Dnieper or even further west. Is Putin concerned to make sure that Russian territorial acquisitions will be internationally recognized? Perhaps. Trump recognizing them will not guarantee or even incentivize European or UN recognition. Does Putin want to talk about arms control? Fat chance he will find an enthusiastic listener in Trump who is in charge of the most aggressive military-industrial (MICIMATT) incubus the earth has ever seen and whose profits sustain the US corporate-plutocratic ruling tyranny and who would love to encourage a nice, deceptive Russian “pause” to its currently accelerating growth in military capability. Does Putin want to talk about joint exploitation in the Arctic? Then he should first be talking to his friends in the BRICS and to those allies who will be most central to the construction of BRICS-friendly south-north trading routes at the very same time as Trump is attempting to sabotage Russian and Chinese interests in west-east trading routes from the always malevolent influence of Turkey through the south Caucasus, with a view to disrupting Russian-Iranian transportation route and destabilizing Iran’s Azeri northwest.

In West Asia, of course, the news from Gaza every days grows more grim, more depressing. There are immense accounts to be settled, in Israel, in Washington, in European and Arab capitals. Beyond the corpses of the massacres this bitter revenge will contaminate more than one generation.

China

The stench of stagnation - moral, political, economic, spiritual, cultural - hangs heavy over the West and one must constantly strive to see beyond its sulphuric haze to glimpse what may be the more concrete and meaningful of humanity’s immediate future. China, as least, has a vision, articulated this week in Global Times with reference to Xi Jinping’s Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the first volume of selected works of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee. This is kind of interesting, not just because it confirms Xi’s determination to cloak Chinese economic and social policy within Marxist discourses - and one has to be skeptical and adult here as to motive - but because it also underlines the vacuousness, indeed the non-existence of any ideology whatsoever that offers concrete hope to the people of the world beyond tomorrow.



Xi Jinping’s Thought on Economy is said to be deeply rooted in China's national conditions and closely aligned with the country's development stage. It not only addresses China's practical development challenges but lays claim to a new approach to modernization for humanity, showcasing the Chinese characteristics of economic theory.

This approach will find few admirers in the stagnating West where “progress” is left to chance in the hands of a clutch of an increasingly bizarre and freakish billionaire class, but represents the striving for an approach embedded within a faith in reason, inclusivity, and in the better face of humanity:



”China's socialist modernization shows a "time-space compression" feature: within just a few decades, it must complete the industrialization and urbanization processes that took developed countries hundreds of years, while simultaneously advancing digital and green transitions; it must resolve the urban-rural dual structure challenge from the shift an agrarian society to an industrial one, while addressing environmental constraints during the transition from industrial to ecological civilization; it must both remedy "weaknesses" in traditional industries and seize "early opportunities" in emerging sectors.



”This special stage of overlapping transformations makes China's development tasks far more complex than the single-stage challenges faced by the West.



”Xi Jinping’s Thought on Economy stresses steadily advancing new industrialization, informatization, urbanization, and agricultural modernization, integrating the pursuit of high-quality development throughout the process of new industrialization, and promoting a comprehensive green transition alongside industrialization. This breaks away from the Western linear dogma of "pollute first, clean up later" and "industrialize first, digitize later," charting a path of leapfrog development.



”Xi Jinping Thought on Economy highlights the distinctive features of China's economic system. The development miracle that China has achieved since reform and opening-up, especially in the new era, stem from the self-improvement and evolution of this system. The secret to this miracle lies in a profound understanding, adherence to, and development of the economic system with Chinese characteristics. Xi Jinping Thought on Economy, based on upholding the fundamental principles of socialism and innovating, upholds and improves the basic socialist economic system, highlighting the Chinese characteristics of the economic system.



”The Chinese characteristics are embodied in the people-centered development philosophy. In contrast, Western economics, rooted in capitalist private ownership system, serves to uphold the dominance of private ownership, reflecting a "survival of the fittest" logic that struggles to address fairness in development, leading many Western countries to widening wealth gaps.



”China's historic shift from high-speed growth to high-quality development fully demonstrates that the Chinese characteristics of its economic system determine the uniqueness of its theoretical guidance. Building an independent Chinese economic knowledge system does not mean rejecting the rational elements of Western economics, but breaking free from dogmatic constraints, drawing lessons from China's own economic system, and innovating theory.



”Xi Jinping Thought on Economy is rooted in China's institutional foundations, while also responding to humanity's pursuit of better development systems, contributing Chinese wisdom and Chinese solutions to global economic development.



”Since the 18th CPC National Congress, guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Economy, China's economic strength has achieved a historic leap. GDP has reached new heights, exceeding 130 trillion yuan ($18.11 trillion) in 2024, maintaining its position as the world's second-largest economy. The per capita GDP has risen from $6,300 in 2012 to over $13,000 in 2024, nearing the threshold of high-income countries, laying a solid foundation for advancing and expanding the Chinese modernization.



”Xi Jinping Thought on Economy provides a clear path and method for promoting high-quality development. As the primary task in comprehensively building a modern socialist country, high-quality development embodies the new development philosophy, is an inevitable requirement for resolving the principal contradictions in Chinese society, and is key to securing a strategic advantage in intense international competition.



”In terms of innovation, Xi Jinping Thought on Economy prioritizes innovation in national development. It emphasizes that innovation is the primary driving force for development. China's R&D investment reached 2.68 percent of GDP in 2024 and its scientific and technological innovation capabilities is continuously improving.



”In terms of coordinated development, it emphasizes promoting the integrated development of urban and rural areas. In terms of green development, it emphasizes that protecting the ecological environment is protecting productivity, and improving the ecological environment is developing productivity. In terms of open development, it emphasizes that China will not close its door to the world, and it will only become more and more open.



”As for shared development, Xi Jinping Thought on Economy insists the philosophy of people-centered development. In this regard, while promoting high-quality economic development, China has increased investment in public welfare, improving education, healthcare, and pension systems. In terms of modernization for the common prosperity of all people, it stresses promoting common prosperity in the pursuit of high-quality development, and China continuously improves its income distribution system, while strengthening the social security system.



”In terms of modernization characterized by harmonious coexistence between humans and nature, Xi Jinping Thought on Economy emphasizes that ecological and environmental security is an important part of national security, as well as an important guarantee to achieve sustainable and healthy development of the Chinese economy and society. In terms of modernization along the path of peaceful development, it stresses that in building a community with a shared future for mankind, the goal is to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world of lasting peace, universal security and shared prosperity”.



Oliver Boyd-Barrett is Professor Emeritus of Bowling Green State University in Ohio and of California State University. His books include The International News Agencies; Le Trafic des Nouvelles (co-authored with Michael Palmer), Contra-Flow in Global News (co-authored with Daya Thussu), The Globalization of News (co-editor with Terhi Rantenan, and contributor), Communications Media, Globalization and Empire (editor and contributor), News Agencies in the Turbulent Era of the Internet (editor and contributor); Hollywood and the CIA (with David Herrera and Jim Baumann); Media Imperialism; Interfax: Breaking into Global News; Western Mainstream Media and the Ukraine Crisis; Media Imperialism: Continuity and Change (with Taneer Mirrlees, eds.); RussiaGate and Propaganda: Disinformation in the Age of Social Media; Conflict Propaganda in Syria: Narrative Battles; RussiaGate Revisited: Aftermath of a Hoax (with Stephen Marmura, editors, and contributors). Published earlier in 2025 is Afghanistan: Occupation and its Aftermath (with Sumanth Inukonda and Lara Lengel, editors and contributors) and, in process for 2026, The Sage Handbook of News Agencies (co-editor with Pedro Aguiar and Christian Vukasovich).

